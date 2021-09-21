We're going off on a bit of a tangent now, Lewandowski, exceptional goalscorer but not really in the conversation as one of the best of all time, I'd argue the recently departed Gerd Muller would be more deserving as a top goalscorer. Puskás or Di Stéfano might have a shout but how would we really compare them none of us saw them and the few clips that exist are without context. What about John Charles, Stanley Mathews, Tom Finney where do they fit in, Shanks thought Finney was the best of his generation.





A few of us saw Best in the flesh and I've no idea where he stands, but believe me he was exceptional, it wasn't just the hype that existed around Man Utd, his balance ability to glide past players, the way he moved his body made you realise he was a cut above those he played with. Peter Thompson was a fantastic dribbler who's downfall was he enjoyed his own skill so much he'd go back and beat a player twice but Best was better it's not often you can enjoy the skill of a rival but Best was that good better than Messi, I doubt it the game has moved on, I remember watching St John pull a ball out of the air with his foot, me and my Dad talked about it on the bus all the way home, what totally outrageous skill, but 50 years later any decent kid can do that now, certainly any professional footballer, that Timbo can pose the question with his brilliant video, shows how good Best was and also that the one player who would defacto be seen as the best player now is Lionel Messi, another rival player you sometimes just have to sitback and admire regardless of who you support



Yeah, the question is how many players do we consider as one of the best players of all time? There have been hundreds and hundreds of great players over the years, where do we put the bracket? Do we go to different positions and then assess them, which was what the recent discussion was about (which means we were not really going on a tangent) or do we just club them all together and then discuss the Top 10, 20 or even 100 players. What's the magic number to be called one of the best players of all-time?I did mention Mathews as one of the best wingers I know along with Best in a Top 5. John Charles must be one of the most versatile players I've ever known, but was he like Lewandowski, a genuine Ballon d'Or deserving player or the best striker in the world at his time? I know, he was voted 3rd once. I do agree with you in considering Gerd Muller as a higher deserving player than Lewandowski, but it's not as if the gap is huge. If we're bringing in Finney to the discussion, who probably won't make a Top 50 of all-time, but would definitely make a Top 100, then Lewandowski is also in the mix for a Top 100 position. On one hand, we are too quick to dismiss current players.On the other hand, we may not have seen Di Stefano or Puskas, but from achievements and per football historians, they were able to compare them along with the Top 10 players that we have seen, I think that's enough to put them in the mix. Those were the times when quality of league was also different to what it us now, the likes of Garrincha, Pele and Zico made their names playing in the Brazilian league, no player can do that now. If watching by flesh is the only criteria, all of us are going to ignore some of the greats that have come before and then we end up with a generation that wants to big up Salah by putting down Stevie, as it happened in this very forum. For that not to happen, football research, books and whatever clips we have of those days are very important and they've helped shape my football knowledge for sure.