We're going off on a bit of a tangent now, Lewandowski, exceptional goalscorer but not really in the conversation as one of the best of all time, I'd argue the recently departed Gerd Muller would be more deserving as a top goalscorer. Puskás or Di Stéfano might have a shout but how would we really compare them none of us saw them and the few clips that exist are without context. What about John Charles, Stanley Mathews, Tom Finney where do they fit in, Shanks thought Finney was the best of his generation.
A few of us saw Best in the flesh and I've no idea where he stands, but believe me he was exceptional, it wasn't just the hype that existed around Man Utd, his balance ability to glide past players, the way he moved his body made you realise he was a cut above those he played with. Peter Thompson was a fantastic dribbler who's downfall was he enjoyed his own skill so much he'd go back and beat a player twice but Best was better it's not often you can enjoy the skill of a rival but Best was that good better than Messi, I doubt it the game has moved on, I remember watching St John pull a ball out of the air with his foot, me and my Dad talked about it on the bus all the way home, what totally outrageous skill, but 50 years later any decent kid can do that now, certainly any professional footballer, that Timbo can pose the question with his brilliant video, shows how good Best was and also that the one player who would defacto be seen as the best player now is Lionel Messi, another rival player you sometimes just have to sitback and admire regardless of who you support