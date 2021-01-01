I saw him score twice against Germany in the World Cup final live on TV. He was great and remained one of the finer goalscorers but just those 1-2 years before his knee injuries began isn't enough to match consistent brilliance for near or above a decade. It's true that Ronaldo's 96-97 season is one of the finest attacker seasons on record but he never hit 26 league goals ever again after that.
You saw him score twice against Germany in a World Cup final, 3 years after he didn't play any football because of two seperate knee injuries, he also played with a broken toe in that WC, so the fact that he managed to do even that is a miracle on its own.
he didn't have just one or two years before the injuries, that's incorrect. he scored 150 goals in 181 matches, for three different clubs over 4 and a half seasons.
I like how you specifically mention 26 goals as it suits your argument, because scoring 23 league goals in 31 matches, and 24 league goals in 32 matches is just terrible since it's not exactly 26. In addition only specifying league goals, and discounting goals he scored in other competions. It's clear he wasn't the same player post his injuries, however he did score 104 goals in 177 matches for Real after his injuries. Two consecutive seasons with 30 plus goals in all competitions in 44 and 47 matches. The 3rd season he scored 24 in 45.
Goals aside, he had 35 assists, so 138 goals and assists in 177 matches for Real Madrid post injuries, clearly a world class level of production. Overall he had 7/8 seasons at the highest level, the first half at a significant level because he didn't have said injuries.