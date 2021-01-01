« previous next »
Author Topic: George Best - on a par with Messi?  (Read 2966 times)

Online Linudden

Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
« Reply #80 on: Today at 10:04:42 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:07:22 pm
So who are the "handful" of players we can mention "legitimately" in the same sentence as Messi?

For me, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pelé, Maradona, Cruyff and you could make a case for Zidane, Puskás or Di Stéfano although those are more dubious in nature. Definitely not the older Ronaldo for example as great as he was. I don't like comparing attacking and defensive players in general so it's apples to oranges there.
Offline Circa1892

Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
« Reply #81 on: Today at 10:09:08 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 10:04:42 pm
For me, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pelé, Maradona, Cruyff and you could make a case for Zidane, Pusklás or Di Stéfano although those are more dubious in nature. Definitely not the older Ronaldo for example as great as he was. I don't like comparing attacking and defensive players in general so it's apples to oranges there.

Definitely not the older Ronaldo - justify that? He didnt have the longevity - but if you ever saw him in his pomp he was like nothing else before or since.
Online Linudden

Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
« Reply #82 on: Today at 10:10:54 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:09:08 pm
Definitely not the older Ronaldo - justify that? He didnt have the longevity - but if you ever saw him in his pomp he was like nothing else before or since.

I saw him score twice against Germany in the World Cup final live on TV. He was great and remained one of the finer goalscorers but just those 1-2 years before his knee injuries began isn't enough to match consistent brilliance for near or above a decade. It's true that Ronaldo's 96-97 season is one of the finest attacker seasons on record but he never hit 26 league goals ever again after that.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
« Reply #83 on: Today at 10:12:00 pm »
Thats a shocking shout :D
Online Linudden

Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
« Reply #84 on: Today at 10:12:55 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:12:00 pm
Thats a shocking shout :D

Always lurking in the shadows the legendary Lobo :D

What I meant to say with the older Ronaldo is that people assume a lot more to 'delivering at the World Cup' than they should. Ronaldo is Brazilian. He was always going to have a chance at fighting for that title. In modern times, Ibrahimovic and Lewandowski never had that shot by default while Klose (a less complete player than either) had. It's going to be the same for Haaland. Norway have five million people and half of them are skiiers ;D Suárez won the Copa América with the third best team in his first summer at Liverpool but it's not the same for people either. That's why I much prefer to judge what happened at club level. While Pelé and Maradona were most famous for their World Cup exploits they backed it up by delivering consistently at club level for longer times.
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
« Reply #85 on: Today at 10:42:36 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 10:12:55 pm
Always lurking in the shadows the legendary Lobo :D

What I meant to say with the older Ronaldo is that people assume a lot more to 'delivering at the World Cup' than they should. Ronaldo is Brazilian. He was always going to have a chance at fighting for that title. In modern times, Ibrahimovic and Lewandowski never had that shot by default while Klose (a less complete player than either) had. It's going to be the same for Haaland. Norway have five million people and half of them are skiiers ;D Stoichkov took Bulgaria to the semis and Suárez won the Copa América but it's not the same for people either. That's why I much prefer to judge what happened at club level. While Pelé and Maradona were most famous for their World Cup exploits they backed it up by delivering consistently at club level for longer times.

I think, if you're talking about a Top 10, I wouldn't place Ronaldo there. But he's there and thereabouts in a Top 20. For the record, I rate Romario more than Ronaldo, but he must be at least the 3rd best pure No. 9 after Romario and Van Basten. Gerd Muller is somewhere around those.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
« Reply #86 on: Today at 10:49:35 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 10:42:36 pm
I think, if you're talking about a Top 10, I wouldn't place Ronaldo there. But he's there and thereabouts in a Top 20. For the record, I rate Romario more than Ronaldo, but he must be at least the 3rd best pure No. 9 after Romario and Van Basten. Gerd Muller is somewhere around those.
Zico?
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
« Reply #87 on: Today at 10:53:13 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 10:10:54 pm
I saw him score twice against Germany in the World Cup final live on TV. He was great and remained one of the finer goalscorers but just those 1-2 years before his knee injuries began isn't enough to match consistent brilliance for near or above a decade. It's true that Ronaldo's 96-97 season is one of the finest attacker seasons on record but he never hit 26 league goals ever again after that.

You saw him score twice against Germany in a World Cup final, 3 years after he didn't play any football because of two seperate knee injuries, he also played with a broken toe in that WC, so the fact that he managed to do even that is a miracle on its own.

he didn't have just one or two years before the injuries, that's incorrect. he scored 150 goals in 181 matches, for three different clubs over 4 and a half seasons.


I like how you specifically mention 26 goals as it suits your argument, because scoring 23 league goals in 31 matches, and 24 league goals in 32 matches is just terrible since it's not exactly 26. In addition only specifying league goals, and discounting goals he scored in other competions. It's clear he wasn't the same player post his injuries, however he did score 104 goals in 177 matches for Real after his injuries. Two consecutive seasons with 30 plus goals in all competitions in 44 and 47 matches. The 3rd season he scored 24 in 45.

Goals aside, he had 35 assists, so 138 goals and assists in 177 matches for Real Madrid post injuries, clearly a world class level of production. Overall he had 7/8 seasons at the highest level, the first half at a significant level because he didn't have said injuries.




Online PoetryInMotion

Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
« Reply #88 on: Today at 10:54:12 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:07:22 pm
So who are the "handful" of players we can mention "legitimately" in the same sentence as Messi?

If you go for a Top 10, I would include players who transcended their position to be along with Messi - Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Beckenbauer, Di Stefano, Cristiano, Garrincha, Platini and Romario. A further 10 would include the likes of Zidane, Ronaldo, Matthaus, Baresi, Maldini, Yashin, Van Basten, Puskas and possibly Eusebio are slightly below them. Best is in the next tier.
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
« Reply #89 on: Today at 10:55:09 pm »
Online Linudden

Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
« Reply #90 on: Today at 10:56:19 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 10:42:36 pm
I think, if you're talking about a Top 10, I wouldn't place Ronaldo there. But he's there and thereabouts in a Top 20. For the record, I rate Romario more than Ronaldo, but he must be at least the 3rd best pure No. 9 after Romario and Van Basten. Gerd Muller is somewhere around those.

If talking about the best wingers/wide forwards of all time I think Best could fit into the lower top 10 for sure and was probably above anything on display in those positions before the tactics and the roles changed once Wenger pulled Henry out wide and re-created the truly goalscoring inside forward. Even around the turn of the millennium goalscoring widemen were rare and they usually had in mind to get to the touchline to deliver a cross to their fox in the box. Due to the modern era and the abundance of electric players in those roles, I'd definitely put him behind Henry, Neymar, Mbappé and Salah in that category though not to mention Messi and the Portuguese Ronaldo.

As for the Brazilian Ronaldo, he's in my top six for pure #9 with those three names + Lewandowski and Suárez. They're very evenly matched between them. Then again, Messi is the best #9 of all time when he played that role a bit differently but he was a bit too agile to truly be considered a true nine so it's all semantics really. It's hard to consider the likes of Puskás (172 cm), Agüero (173 cm) and Villa (175 cm) as pure nines after all even though all were devastating forwards  :D
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
« Reply #91 on: Today at 11:05:37 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 10:56:19 pm
If talking about the best wingers/wide forwards of all time I think Best could fit into the lower top 10 for sure. Definitely behind Henry and Salah for me though.

As for Ronaldo, he's in my top six for pure #9 with those three names + Lewandowski and Suárez. They're very evenly matched between them. Then again, Messi is the best #9 of all time when he played that role a bit differently but he was a bit too agile to truly be considered a true nine so it's all semantics really. It's hard to consider the likes of Puskás (172 cm), Agüero (173 cm) and Villa (175 cm) as pure nines after all even though all were devastating forwards  :D

Ignoring wide forwards, and considering only pure wingers, I would place Best in a Top 5, maybe even Top 3 of Garrincha, Matthews, Figo and Dzajic.

As for No. 9s, I would say Aguero evolved into one over the years (Cristiano as well), whereas Messi, Puskas and Villa did not.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
« Reply #92 on: Today at 11:05:50 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 10:55:09 pm
Zico wasn't a pure No. 9?
Is that a precondition.
Online Linudden

Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
« Reply #93 on: Today at 11:06:56 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 11:05:37 pm
Ignoring wide forwards, and considering only pure wingers, I would place Best in a Top 5, maybe even Top 3 of Garrincha, Matthews, Figo and Dzajic.

As for No. 9s, I would say Aguero evolved into one over the years (Cristiano as well), whereas Messi, Puskas and Villa did not.

I added some more stuff so you might want to check whether there are any more points to add, damn you were fast :D Pure wingers top 3-5 that's more or less accurate.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
« Reply #94 on: Today at 11:09:24 pm »
I love Lewandowski, but I would have Ronaldo whether before or after injuries, any day of the week, particularly before the injuries, what he did on the pitch, how and the pace he did it at, whilst scoring a ridiculous amount of goals, exceeds Lewa as brilliant as he's been.
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
« Reply #95 on: Today at 11:11:55 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:05:50 pm
Is that a precondition.

In the post you replied to? Yes. We were talking about Ronaldo and where he stands among No. 9s.
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
« Reply #96 on: Today at 11:14:19 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 11:09:24 pm
I love Lewandowski, but I would have Ronaldo whether before or after injuries, any day of the week, particularly before the injuries, what he did on the pitch, how and the pace he did it at, whilst scoring a ridiculous amount of goals, exceeds Lewa as brilliant as he's been.

Yeah, I would take Ronaldo over Lewa as well. Suarez? Then it becomes closer, but I'd still take peak Ronaldo. He was a physical specimen. He had pace, strength and footwork to go with it.
Online Linudden

Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
« Reply #97 on: Today at 11:14:19 pm »
For me nothing has changed football as much in the modern era as Wenger having double inside forwards in Pirès and Henry and having such success with it. That really made players the likes of Best and John Barnes obsolete because in the modern era they'd been playing on opposite flank cutting inside and scoring more goals instead.
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
« Reply #98 on: Today at 11:21:58 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 11:14:19 pm
For me nothing has changed football as much in the modern era as Wenger having double inside forwards in Pirès and Henry and having such success with it. That really made players the likes of Best and John Barnes obsolete because in the modern era they'd been playing on opposite flank cutting inside and scoring more goals instead.

Yeah, wingers are rare now. Gnabry, Sane, Sancho, Chiesa, Perisic, who else? 4-3-3 and Back 5 has killed the position.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
« Reply #99 on: Today at 11:22:01 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 11:14:19 pm
Yeah, I would take Ronaldo over Lewa as well. Suarez? Then it becomes closer, but I'd still take peak Ronaldo. He was a physical specimen. He had pace, strength and footwork to go with it.

The one area that Suarez is better in for me is creating chances, he has a ridiculous amount of assists in his career given he's a #9.
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
« Reply #100 on: Today at 11:29:58 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 11:22:01 pm
The one area that Suarez is better in for me is creating chances, he has a ridiculous amount of assists in his career given he's a #9.

True. Suarez also had an unconventional style of dribbling that had defenders in knots. I mean, at his peak. Now he just waits in the box to score.
