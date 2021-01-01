I think, if you're talking about a Top 10, I wouldn't place Ronaldo there. But he's there and thereabouts in a Top 20. For the record, I rate Romario more than Ronaldo, but he must be at least the 3rd best pure No. 9 after Romario and Van Basten. Gerd Muller is somewhere around those.



If talking about the best wingers/wide forwards of all time I think Best could fit into the lower top 10 for sure and was probably above anything on display in those positions before the tactics and the roles changed once Wenger pulled Henry out wide and re-created the truly goalscoring inside forward. Even around the turn of the millennium goalscoring widemen were rare and they usually had in mind to get to the touchline to deliver a cross to their fox in the box. Due to the modern era and the abundance of electric players in those roles, I'd definitely put him behind Henry, Neymar, Mbappé and Salah in that category though not to mention Messi and the Portuguese Ronaldo.As for the Brazilian Ronaldo, he's in my top six for pure #9 with those three names + Lewandowski and Suárez. They're very evenly matched between them. Then again, Messi is the best #9 of all time when he played that role a bit differently but he was a bit too agile to truly be considered a true nine so it's all semantics really. It's hard to consider the likes of Puskás (172 cm), Agüero (173 cm) and Villa (175 cm) as pure nines after all even though all were devastating forwards