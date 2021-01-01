On another note, did anyone see Farke throwing the young penalty taker under the bus in the post-match interview? I mean, Klopp would never do that to an established player, let alone a youngster and take away his confidence.
In Klopp, we not only have a great manager and tactician, but a fantastic face as well for interviews, he really protects us from the media in a way I rarely see from other managers wrt their clubs. Whenever I see interviews from other managers, I just shake my head, they're so amateurish compared to what we see from Klopp week in and week out.