LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi

Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
« Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 10:31:45 pm »
Quote from: Golyo on Yesterday at 10:09:10 pm
Norwich's business strategy is based around the parachute payments from the PL. Their relegation is pretty inevitable again.
Yep, they're an exceptional Championship team. In terms of play and output, they're the City of the Championship under Farke- technically brilliant... but the mentality is what they lack, and it keeps rearing it's head with Farke's Norwich as soon as they get promoted.

They're like a drunken hero that just won't lie down- they break records in the Championship, come up, get knocked back down, do exceptionally well to get back up.. then blam!.. back in the box you go.. x infinity.

Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:08:27 pm
They were quite neat and tidy on the ball but there's no solidity or backbone to them at all.
Exactly.
Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
« Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 10:33:12 pm »
Enjoyed that. Players stepping up and showing what they can do. Like Pep said before the match, the young lads never let you down and those in the team tonight definitely didn't.
Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
« Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 10:34:59 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 10:31:45 pm
Yep, they're an exceptional Championship team. In terms of play and output, they're the City of the Championship under Farke... but the mentality is what they lack, and it keeps rearing it's head with Farke's Norwich as soon as they get promoted.

They're like a drunken hero that just won't lie down- they break records in the Championship, come up, get knocked back down, do exceptionally well to get back up.. then blam.. back in the box you go.. x infinity.

It's not so much by design, they have a model of playing a certain way which works for them in The Championship where they outfootball everyone and then come up and just get picked off every week and basically score less, concede more, lose more and then the confidence goes. Fulham seem to be in the same boat (albeit with a bigger budget).

If you take a team like Watford. They're more set up to dog results out in the Premier League coming up.
Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
« Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 10:46:18 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:24:09 pm
How long till we run out of midfielders?

he might have a good record against them, but I don't fancy starting Ox against City.

Think Curtis starts at the weekend.  Hopefully Keita will be good for Porto, as we,ll need to rotate before city
Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
« Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 10:49:10 pm »
Kloppo talking about the young players:

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1440431338817867786?s=20

I LOVE how he encourages them to be brave and to try things and to make a mistake.
Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
« Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 10:50:48 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:28:34 pm
We can't play properly without someone who can play that role Al. That was a big part of what killed us in Jan-Feb last season when Fab and Hendo were both playing at the back (or injured). The whole balance of the team depends on it.

See, this is what I meant in the Phillips thread. But Al would happily sacrifice that if it meant Phillips won't play  ::)
Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
« Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 10:55:53 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 10:50:48 pm
See, this is what I meant in the Phillips thread. But Al would happily sacrifice that if it meant Phillips won't play  ::)

It is all about which is the bigger sacrifice though. Imagine Nat playing in that high line tonight.
Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
« Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 10:56:35 pm »
Made up for the young lads.  A few of the senior squad players did well and put their hand up to be part of the rotation these next few intense weeks.  Hate to single out one player especially after a good result but thought Ox was poor.  Gutted cause i really thought he'd be fighting his way up the pecking order this season. 
Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
« Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 11:00:47 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:55:53 pm
It is all about which is the bigger sacrifice though. Imagine Nat playing in that high line tonight.

We were caught out a few times with Konate and Gomez and Kelleher had to be alert. Phillips would've been alright in the same way with a sweeper keeper as he was last season. However, us without a No. 6 is utterly dreadful in every way.
Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
« Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 11:04:14 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 11:00:47 pm
We were caught out a few times with Konate and Gomez and Kelleher had to be alert. Phillips would've been alright in the same way with a sweeper keeper as he was last season. However, us without a No. 6 is utterly dreadful in every way.

We never played that high when Nat was in the team though.
Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
« Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 11:05:24 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 10:23:44 pm
Wish he and Origi can get extended runs in the first team.
I'm convinced they'll shine if they can build momentum.

This is what a certain section of our fanbase should realise sometimes. We have an exceptional, world class team. It is incredibly difficult to make the squad here, let alone the first XI.

Opportunities are therefore limited for some. It's not easy to come in for one game and be out for four or more, but that is how it is for some of these players, Taki and Origi included. It is difficult for them to build momentum but they are still quality players and can contribute here when we need them.
Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
« Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 11:10:23 pm »
WWTMD?
Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
« Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 11:20:51 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:04:14 pm
We never played that high when Nat was in the team though.

We didn't need to. We won games.
Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
« Reply #453 on: Yesterday at 11:30:17 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 11:20:51 pm
We didn't need to. We won games.

Playing a high line is absolutely fundamental to how Klopp wants to play the game. That is why we brought in Konate.

We won games because we compromised and adapted. That was only a short term fix though.
Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
« Reply #454 on: Yesterday at 11:39:26 pm »
I think Norwich might have the worst defenders I've ever seen for a PL team.  It's one thing to have a way to play for the Championship but that doesn't mean you can't or shouldn't upgrade your talent to a certain level once promoted.

Aside from that, thought we played relatively well with all the changes and happy that Keita just picked up a knock and nothing more.  On to Brentford!
Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
« Reply #455 on: Today at 12:07:12 am »
How good is Morton? Bossed the midfield when he came on.
Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
« Reply #456 on: Today at 12:07:42 am »
The away end singing the Suarez song was perfect.
Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
« Reply #457 on: Today at 12:11:33 am »
Well I don't think it was a pen. The bloke initiated contact. What's the difference between what he did and sticking yer leg out?
Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
« Reply #458 on: Today at 12:35:05 am »
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 12:07:12 am
How good is Morton? Bossed the midfield when he came on.
Absolutely, he changed the control of the game and looked so composed.
Keita and Ox looked lost in the first half,  made up for Taki needs minutes now. Another good performance from Origi and Tsimikas, exciting watching our youngsters coming through.
Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
« Reply #459 on: Today at 12:38:34 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:11:33 am
Well I don't think it was a pen. The bloke initiated contact. What's the difference between what he did and sticking yer leg out?

The only time that wasn't a peno would be if Man City committed it.
Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
« Reply #460 on: Today at 12:57:56 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:34:59 pm
It's not so much by design, they have a model of playing a certain way which works for them in The Championship where they outfootball everyone and then come up and just get picked off every week and basically score less, concede more, lose more and then the confidence goes. Fulham seem to be in the same boat (albeit with a bigger budget).

If you take a team like Watford. They're more set up to dog results out in the Premier League coming up.

Off topic but think this is a good point

Excellent performance from the young reds tonight
Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
« Reply #461 on: Today at 01:17:25 am »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 12:35:05 am
Absolutely, he changed the control of the game and looked so composed.
Keita and Ox looked lost in the first half,  made up for Taki needs minutes now. Another good performance from Origi and Tsimikas, exciting watching our youngsters coming through.

Indeed, Ox looks a bit lost at the moment, just one flash of confidence which is what he's all about. Good to see we have decent back up across the park and that even more youngsters are coming through. Kelleher looks assured, Bradley kept his head up and Jones now looks like an assured first teamer. Good for Origi and Minimino to pick up some goalscoring confidence. You never know we may still get that elusive 5th forward we can rely on.

Hopefully made Norwich mad for the weekend
Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
« Reply #462 on: Today at 02:34:15 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 09:56:26 pm
MOTM: Whoever started the Suarez chant  ;D

When I heard that on the coverage I was cracking up, superb stuff.

Was thoroughly impressed with the young crop, Gordon and Bradley were solid and showed why weve got plenty of faith in them, they must both be on top of the world after debuting. Kelleher was outstanding in the way he swept away any balls in behind the back four and had a nice save for the pen, Id be okay if he had to ever step in for Alisson if hes ever absent. Morton was really good too, probably couldve done with him from the start.

Good to see Taki and Divock on the scoresheet, all well taken finishes. Pretty much a perfect night out as Im yet to hear of any injuries resulting from the game.
Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
« Reply #463 on: Today at 03:34:29 am »
seems like morton had a good game

anyone here think that he is ready and mature enough to start in the league? looking at how our midfielders are dropping like flies, he just might be needed as a squad player

and hopefully with the emergence of bradley, we see the end of gomez at RB as we have neco and bradley there.
Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
« Reply #464 on: Today at 04:25:42 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:30:17 pm
Playing a high line is absolutely fundamental to how Klopp wants to play the game. That is why we brought in Konate.

We won games because we compromised and adapted. That was only a short term fix though.

So, playing Fabinho as a CB wasn't a short term fix? I mean, the results clearly say that playing Fabinho and/or Henderson outside of his position has hurt us more than not playing as high a line and playing Phillips, but whatever. You keep trotting out your agenda, mate. It doesn't change the fact that Phillips was absolutely crucial in us getting Top 4 last season and that he did more than a serviceable job when he played.

We bought Konate because it was proven last season that we were short in the CB department and three of our CBs were coming back from injuries.
Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
« Reply #465 on: Today at 04:47:19 am »
On another note, did anyone see Farke throwing the young penalty taker under the bus in the post-match interview? I mean, Klopp would never do that to an established player, let alone a youngster and take away his confidence.

In Klopp, we not only have a great manager and tactician, but a fantastic face as well for interviews, he really protects us from the media in a way I rarely see from other managers wrt their clubs. Whenever I see interviews from other managers, I just shake my head, they're so amateurish compared to what we see from Klopp week in and week out.
