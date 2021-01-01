Wish he and Origi can get extended runs in the first team.

I'm convinced they'll shine if they can build momentum.



This is what a certain section of our fanbase should realise sometimes. We have an exceptional, world class team. It is incredibly difficult to make the squad here, let alone the first XI.Opportunities are therefore limited for some. It's not easy to come in for one game and be out for four or more, but that is how it is for some of these players, Taki and Origi included. It is difficult for them to build momentum but they are still quality players and can contribute here when we need them.