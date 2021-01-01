Norwich's business strategy is based around the parachute payments from the PL. Their relegation is pretty inevitable again.
Yep, they're an exceptional Championship team. In terms of play and output, they're the City of the Championship under Farke- technically brilliant... but the mentality is what they lack, and it keeps rearing it's head with Farke's Norwich as soon as they get promoted.
They're like a drunken hero that just won't lie down- they break records in the Championship, come up, get knocked back down, do exceptionally well to get back up.. then blam!.. back in the box you go.. x infinity.
They were quite neat and tidy on the ball but there's no solidity or backbone to them at all.
Exactly.