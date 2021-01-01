« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi  (Read 18104 times)

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,244
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
« Reply #440 on: Today at 10:31:45 pm »
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 10:09:10 pm
Norwich's business strategy is based around the parachute payments from the PL. Their relegation is pretty inevitable again.
Yep, they're an exceptional Championship team. In terms of play and output, they're the City of the Championship under Farke- technically brilliant... but the mentality is what they lack, and it keeps rearing it's head with Farke's Norwich as soon as they get promoted.

They're like a drunken hero that just won't lie down- they break records in the Championship, come up, get knocked back down, do exceptionally well to get back up.. then blam!.. back in the box you go.. x infinity.

EDIT:
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:08:27 pm
They were quite neat and tidy on the ball but there's no solidity or backbone to them at all.
Exactly.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:36:26 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
Let's drink to him once more. He was a good Stalker.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,314
  • Justice.
Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
« Reply #441 on: Today at 10:33:12 pm »
Enjoyed that. Players stepping up and showing what they can do. Like Pep said before the match, the young lads never let you down and those in the team tonight definitely didn't.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,985
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
« Reply #442 on: Today at 10:34:59 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:31:45 pm
Yep, they're an exceptional Championship team. In terms of play and output, they're the City of the Championship under Farke... but the mentality is what they lack, and it keeps rearing it's head with Farke's Norwich as soon as they get promoted.

They're like a drunken hero that just won't lie down- they break records in the Championship, come up, get knocked back down, do exceptionally well to get back up.. then blam.. back in the box you go.. x infinity.

It's not so much by design, they have a model of playing a certain way which works for them in The Championship where they outfootball everyone and then come up and just get picked off every week and basically score less, concede more, lose more and then the confidence goes. Fulham seem to be in the same boat (albeit with a bigger budget).

If you take a team like Watford. They're more set up to dog results out in the Premier League coming up.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline TAA66

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
« Reply #443 on: Today at 10:46:18 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:24:09 pm
How long till we run out of midfielders?

he might have a good record against them, but I don't fancy starting Ox against City.

Think Curtis starts at the weekend.  Hopefully Keita will be good for Porto, as we,ll need to rotate before city
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,072
Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
« Reply #444 on: Today at 10:49:10 pm »
Kloppo talking about the young players:

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1440431338817867786?s=20

I LOVE how he encourages them to be brave and to try things and to make a mistake.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,187
  • YNWA
Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
« Reply #445 on: Today at 10:50:48 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:28:34 pm
We can't play properly without someone who can play that role Al. That was a big part of what killed us in Jan-Feb last season when Fab and Hendo were both playing at the back (or injured). The whole balance of the team depends on it.

See, this is what I meant in the Phillips thread. But Al would happily sacrifice that if it meant Phillips won't play  ::)
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,688
  • JFT 97
Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
« Reply #446 on: Today at 10:55:53 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 10:50:48 pm
See, this is what I meant in the Phillips thread. But Al would happily sacrifice that if it meant Phillips won't play  ::)

It is all about which is the bigger sacrifice though. Imagine Nat playing in that high line tonight.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,001
Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
« Reply #447 on: Today at 10:56:35 pm »
Made up for the young lads.  A few of the senior squad players did well and put their hand up to be part of the rotation these next few intense weeks.  Hate to single out one player especially after a good result but thought Ox was poor.  Gutted cause i really thought he'd be fighting his way up the pecking order this season. 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 