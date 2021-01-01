Yep, they're an exceptional Championship team. In terms of play and output, they're the City of the Championship under Farke... but the mentality is what they lack, and it keeps rearing it's head with Farke's Norwich as soon as they get promoted.



They're like a drunken hero that just won't lie down- they break records in the Championship, come up, get knocked back down, do exceptionally well to get back up.. then blam.. back in the box you go.. x infinity.



It's not so much by design, they have a model of playing a certain way which works for them in The Championship where they outfootball everyone and then come up and just get picked off every week and basically score less, concede more, lose more and then the confidence goes. Fulham seem to be in the same boat (albeit with a bigger budget).If you take a team like Watford. They're more set up to dog results out in the Premier League coming up.