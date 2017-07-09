Looking forward to tonight, id imagine most people around my age think fondly of the league cup as its the first trophy I saw us win in 1995, and then again in 2001 before we won anything else.



That said, I do always look forward to these games as a rare reprieve from the incessant tension which accompanies our games domestically, and given our CL group, in Europe as well this season. Its quite liberating to be able to chill out with a few beers and watch the reds knowing that a defeat is far from the end of the world (although Id imagine well probably still win anyway.)



Id expect to see Konate, Tsmikas, Gomez, Minamino and Milner get game time, possibly Keita/Ox although that depends on their fitness and we of course know that Kelleher and Jones will play. Beyond that youd expect to see a few of the young lads get a game to fill in the remaining gaps.



Should be a decent night anyway, you never know, if we get through we might finally get a shit team at home.