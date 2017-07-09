The context is that we have Brentford, who are flying high, Porto at the Dragao which will be very very tough and then the blockbuster Man City at home. Add Norwich and that's 4 games in 12 days, of which the last 2 are very tough games that we will need our best selves to win. After that, there's a little bit of a pause before another busy period. I think many of the fringe players will feature. Expect Millie, Kostas, Ibou, Gomez, Nat, Curtis, Taki, Ox and Origi to all feature at some point. As others have pointed out, we could see some of our key players just get 45 minutes e.g. Ibou/Gomez or Hendo/Fab, Naby/Millie, Mane/Jota etc.