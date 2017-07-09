Looking forward to tonight, id imagine most people around my age think fondly of the league cup as its the first trophy I saw us win in 1995, and then again in 2001 before we won anything else.
That said, I do always look forward to these games as a rare reprieve from the incessant tension which accompanies our games domestically, and given our CL group, in Europe as well this season. Its quite liberating to be able to chill out with a few beers and watch the reds knowing that a defeat is far from the end of the world (although Id imagine well probably still win anyway.)
Id expect to see Konate, Tsmikas, Gomez, Minamino and Milner get game time, possibly Keita/Ox although that depends on their fitness and we of course know that Kelleher and Jones will play. Beyond that youd expect to see a few of the young lads get a game to fill in the remaining gaps.
Should be a decent night anyway, you never know, if we get through we might finally get a shit team at home.