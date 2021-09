Pep doing the presser at 12. Does feel like a little bit of succession planning is going on in the Manager's position as well - which is a really good idea in my mind. Not saying that it's a definite thing, but if Pep were to take the top job when Klopp left he'd at the very least be familiar and have built relationships with the journalists who cover Liverpool.



I'm completely in the rest everyone boat. Going out of this competition would, almost indisputably, be beneficial for our PL/CL ambitions. I guess the only real argument for it is that the fringe/squad players do get minutes and a chance to work on form/match sharpness. I just don't really want to see anyone who's a core/crucial first-teamer ever play in this competition before the final.



Kelleher

Williams (if fit)

Gomez (Nat if Gomez has to take Williams' spot)

Konate

Tsmikas

Ox

Jones

Milner I guess

Gordon (bobby if fit)

Minamino

Origi.



I wouldn't have any of the following in the matchday squad, literally fill it with ressies/u18s and Bobby if he's available for minutes but not a start - Alisson, Trent, Virgil, Matip, Robbo, Fab, Hendo, Mane, Salah.