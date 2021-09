Come on Redmen!!

Great OP Dougie thanks. Think I was at Villa Park for the semi final, it was a serious competition those days!!

Hope Curtis is OK, he took a rake on his heel at the end of the Palace match.

Will, obviously, be a match up for the reserves. Phillips and Gomez is my shout for centre mid. Taki, Ox and Divock up front.

They often have some talent in their youth team so should be an interesting watch.