There is no way any of our big hitters should even be at Norwich. We have plenty in reserve against a likely rotated Norwich side, they will get the job done. Some mad shouts for starting Trent or VVD.. give them all the rest they can get, we have plenty of games coming up and there is a sodding International break next month, the national team coaches wont really do us many favours so its best we look after our lads the best we can, starting with this game. I would love for us to win this cup but in terms of priorities its rightly at the bottom.
Kelleher, Trent, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Keita, Jones, Milner, Taki, Ox, Origi
Trent won't be anywhere near the league cup unless we get to the semis or the final. Is Neco Williams still at the football club? Rest of your picks look good though.
