Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm

Fromola

Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:27:09 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 07:31:04 pm
There is no way any of our big hitters should even be at Norwich. We have plenty in reserve against a likely rotated Norwich side, they will get the job done. Some mad shouts for starting Trent or VVD.. give them all the rest they can get, we have plenty of games coming up and there is a sodding International break next month, the national team coaches wont really do us many favours so its best we look after our lads the best we can, starting with this game. I would love for us to win this cup but in terms of priorities its rightly at the bottom.

I think as well we could really do without a two leg semi final in January against City or someone, missing all the African players (and Elliot already crocked).
Black Bull Nova

Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 11:22:12 pm
Team same as the original post plus a few youngsters on the bench plus a few old heads/game changers who are judged to need game time, to change the game or hold a lead and avoid penalties. It is a Tuesday evening to Saturday 5.30 break.
Gifted Right Foot

Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 11:40:50 pm
We've already got a couple injuries and 6 out of the next 7 games are away.  Rest as many players as you can this game. 
him_15

Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
Reply #43 on: Today at 12:20:22 am
Play whoever who wouldn't start against Brentford.
Morgana

Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
Reply #44 on: Today at 12:45:40 am
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 12:52:14 pm
Kelleher, Trent, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Keita, Jones, Milner, Taki, Ox, Origi
Trent won't be anywhere near the league cup unless we get to the semis or the final. Is Neco Williams still at the football club? Rest of your picks look good though.
a little break

Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
Reply #45 on: Today at 12:54:00 am
Is this live on the telly?
terry_macss_perm

Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
Reply #46 on: Today at 01:15:14 am
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 12:45:40 am
Trent won't be anywhere near the league cup unless we get to the semis or the final. Is Neco Williams still at the football club? Rest of your picks look good though.

Neco is still injured, I think. Gordon might play up front with Ox not Milner in midfield from that selection above.

Morton and Corness on the bench? Maybe ORourke if available.

Conor Bradley likely to be RB on Tuesday.
