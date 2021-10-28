Hi mate, started listening to Kaelan Mikla on the back of this post and they sound lovely Any recommendations on where to start?



Hi. Not sure really. They've only done four albums. I first saw them do a live version of Manadans and liked what I saw/heard. I like pretty much all their stuff. I YouTube'd the hell out of them then and ripped a loads of mp3s. Songs such as 'Kalt'.I like the prominent bass in a lot of their stuff. Maggi, the bassist is absolutely gorgeous too.They only sing in icelandic too, which is nice. Lots of Cure and Joy Division influence in their sound, especially the bass. I'd say they are more polished and ethereal in the two latter albums, 'Nott Eftir Nott' and their current album 'Undir Koldum Nordurljosum'.I'd just YouTube'd their albums. The first, Manadans, I particularly like the title track. The second album, Kaelan Mikla, stuff like Kalt, Upphaf, Synir.I always find it difficult to point people to bands' best stuff because tastes vary so much. I'd just go through their albums on YouTube and see what you like.I also got into another band after looking for stuff similar to Kaelan Mikla. An Australian band called Pleasure Symbols. Songs such as 'Image Reflected', 'Death and Between' and 'Underneath Your Skin'.Sorry I've not been that helpful really. Hope you like some of it though. 😊