Author Topic: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time

Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
October 28, 2021, 01:41:02 pm
Not heard them songs before sinnermichael, any chance of youtube videos to accompany them?
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
October 28, 2021, 03:39:15 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on October 28, 2021, 01:41:02 pm
Not heard them songs before sinnermichael, any chance of youtube videos to accompany them?

Im assuming its a subtle hint to include Someone Like You in one of the lists. Which is a fair enough shout for me :)
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
October 28, 2021, 04:32:17 pm
Quote from: Ale-lujah! Ale-lujah! on October 27, 2021, 02:55:40 pm
Thanks. Pleased you like them. Could never understand why Homburg has faded away. Such a fine song.

'My multi lingual business friend' - as a 14 year old I thought this line was the height of international sophistication. :D
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
November 6, 2021, 11:40:45 am
So counting is still going on but just done an initial tally of top 10 fave songs so far. This may change of course as counting proceeds. ;D

1.  The Weight - The Band
2.  King Harvest has Surely Come - The Band
3.  The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down - The Band
4.  It Makes No Difference - The Band
5.  Rag mama Rag - The Band
6.  Incident on 57th Street - Bruce Springsteen
7.  The Promise - Bruce Springsteen
8.  Thunder Road - Bruce Springsteen
9.  Badlands - Bruce Springsteen
10.Backstreets - Bruce Springsteen


Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
November 6, 2021, 12:17:13 pm
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on November  6, 2021, 11:40:45 am
So counting is still going on but just done an initial tally of top 10 fave songs so far. This may change of course as counting proceeds. ;D

1.  The Weight - The Band
2.  King Harvest has Surely Come - The Band
3.  The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down - The Band
4.  It Makes No Difference - The Band
5.  Rag mama Rag - The Band
6.  Incident on 57th Street - Bruce Springsteen
7.  The Promise - Bruce Springsteen
8.  Thunder Road - Bruce Springsteen
9.  Badlands - Bruce Springsteen
10.Backstreets - Bruce Springsteen

Great to see such a varied list!

Makes you think of the Alan Partridge "Everything from Bruce Springsteen to Chris Rea..."  :D
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
November 6, 2021, 05:02:46 pm
Quote from: Chip Evans on November  6, 2021, 12:17:13 pm
Great to see such a varied list!

Makes you think of the Alan Partridge "Everything from Bruce Springsteen to Chris Rea..."  :D

Ha ha. Maths was never my strong point Chip

 ;D
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
November 6, 2021, 05:19:32 pm
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on November  6, 2021, 11:40:45 am
So counting is still going on but just done an initial tally of top 10 fave songs so far. This may change of course as counting proceeds. ;D

1.  The Weight - The Band
2.  King Harvest has Surely Come - The Band
3.  The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down - The Band
4.  It Makes No Difference - The Band
5.  Rag mama Rag - The Band
6.  Incident on 57th Street - Bruce Springsteen
7.  The Promise - Bruce Springsteen
8.  Thunder Road - Bruce Springsteen
9.  Badlands - Bruce Springsteen
10.Backstreets - Bruce Springsteen



Big fan of number 3 on that list. Saw the Black Crowes do a great cover of it at the Astoria in 96
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
November 6, 2021, 07:22:34 pm
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on November  6, 2021, 05:02:46 pm
Ha ha. Maths was never my strong point Chip

 ;D

 :lmao
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
November 13, 2021, 01:35:17 pm
Quote from: duvva on November  6, 2021, 05:19:32 pm
Big fan of number 3 on that list. Saw the Black Crowes do a great cover of it at the Astoria in 96

That is a stunning version Duvva. I love the respect they have paid musically and vocally to what is after all a truly exceptional piece of modern music. Only one minor beef which was the pause/stepped build up just before the finish which jarred ever so slightly as it didn't quite seam as I think they may have intended. But that is nitpicking on an otherwise incredible performance which absolutely does justice to the song's innate majesty.

For anyone who just might be interested I've stuck in a link to this Black Crowes version which is so well worth a viewing


<a href="https://youtube.com/v/YdVhIbiIBC0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/YdVhIbiIBC0</a>

I've also linked a piece on the song I did many moons ago for The Band Guestbook

http://theband.hiof.no/articles/al_edge_the_bands_gift.html
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
November 13, 2021, 01:38:33 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on October 28, 2021, 12:31:52 pm


I remember when a gig was twenty quid max
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
November 13, 2021, 01:48:48 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 13, 2021, 01:38:33 pm
I remember when a gig was twenty quid max

I'm currently considering going to a few gigs in Bristol, they're all around the £25 mark.
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
November 13, 2021, 01:49:44 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on November 13, 2021, 01:48:48 pm
I'm currently considering going to a few gigs in Bristol, they're all around the £25 mark.

who you going to see?
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
November 13, 2021, 01:56:51 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October 24, 2021, 01:56:57 am
I genuinely think by going over past music and sharing it you realise how good music used to be and how strong songwriting was (even before my time). I'll bet there are still good songs being produced out there but there is so much dross about these days and I don't think that's just me getting old.

That said, if you look at the 70s charts, dross abounded then as well, its' just that smattered amongst the Chirpy, Chirpy Cheep, Cheep's and Ernie records were genuine popular classics.

If you take the top 10 from 50 years ago this week

Maggie May, You've got a Friend, Simple Game, Witch Queen of New Orleans

But also

Tweedle Dee, Tweedle Dum

I think that's always been the case though, whatever decade you look back on. Yes, the 60's, 70's had some great stuff but it also had it's share of dross as well. Music is so personal to people as well. I would say there a number of talented song writers out there, and some are pretty impressive. I will also make a point of saying there are probably more female artists out there writing their own songs now.
November 13, 2021, 02:19:30 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 13, 2021, 01:49:44 pm
who you going to see?

On U sound inc Tackhead, Dub Syndicate, Adrian Sherwood etc

Roni Size - that's in Stroud

Steel Pulse
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
November 13, 2021, 02:24:28 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on November 13, 2021, 02:19:30 pm
On U sound inc Tackhead, Dub Syndicate, Adrian Sherwood etc

Roni Size - that's in Stroud

Steel Pulse

Ive seen Roni Size  was excellent, so energetic, but he was younger then
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
November 15, 2021, 12:26:33 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October 24, 2021, 01:56:57 am
.

That said, if you look at the 70s charts, dross abounded then as well, its' just that smattered amongst the Chirpy, Chirpy Cheep, Cheep's and Ernie records were genuine popular classics.

If you take the top 10 from 50 years ago this week

Maggie May, You've got a Friend, Simple Game, Witch Queen of New Orleans

But also

Tweedle Dee, Tweedle Dum

There's a series on Channel 5 at the moment playing the 20 top selling singles from each year of the 70s - 1973 consisted of 4 Gary Glitter records, 2 by Perry Como, 1 by Al Martino and 1 was a TV theme tune by an orchestra. The rest was made up by various Osmonds with the odd Slade thrown in. Horrific!
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
November 16, 2021, 01:20:14 pm
Quote from: Zeppelin on November 15, 2021, 12:26:33 pm
There's a series on Channel 5 at the moment playing the 20 top selling singles from each year of the 70s - 1973 consisted of 4 Gary Glitter records, 2 by Perry Como, 1 by Al Martino and 1 was a TV theme tune by an orchestra. The rest was made up by various Osmonds with the odd Slade thrown in. Horrific!

Throw in as many Slade as you like for me Zeppelin. Amazing pop songs. But yeah pop never got much worse than the unmentionable fella and Crazy Horses.
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
November 16, 2021, 01:21:21 pm
I know its a bit late but just needed to add this incredible song to my list. Cant think how I never remembered it at the time. Such an underrated band. Also helps to balance out the horror of Zeppelin's last post.


Reflections of My Life  Marmalade


<a href="https://youtube.com/v/xTeI65yrhGw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/xTeI65yrhGw</a>
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
November 16, 2021, 03:23:55 pm
Quote from: Ale-lujah! Ale-lujah! on November 16, 2021, 01:20:14 pm
Throw in as many Slade as you like for me Zeppelin. Amazing pop songs. But yeah pop never got much worse than the unmentionable fella and Crazy Horses.

I wasn't really dissing Slade - not really my cup of tea, but a good pop band, I'd agree.
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
November 16, 2021, 03:28:09 pm
Am I too late? Here's twenty. I've limited myself to one song per artist. If I didn't, my love of Springsteen and The National would make the whole thing a little repetitive. I may add some words to these later...although part of me likes dropping that Lauper and Lamar combo in without any context.

American Football - Never Meant
The Beatles - Come Together
Bob Dylan - Dont Think Twice, Its All Right
Bruce Springsteen - Darkness on the Edge of Town
Cyndi Lauper - Time After Time
Deer Tick - Dirty Dishes
The Highwaymen - Highwayman
Johnny Cash - Give My Love To Rose
Kendrick Lamar - The Art of Peer Pressure
Leonard Cohen - Chelsea Hotel No. 2
Mazzy Star - Fade Into You
The National - Mr November
Phish - Farmhouse
Phoebe Bridgers - Smoke Signals
Samiam - Dull
Simon and Garfunkel - America
Skeeter Davis - The End of the World
Smashing Pumpkins - Tonight, Tonight
The Smiths - Cemetery Gates
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers - Learning To Fly
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
November 16, 2021, 05:53:26 pm
Nice list S.

I need to give The National more of a listen. My brother in law got me into them but all I listened to was High Violet and its superb. But for whatever reason I havent given their other stuff much of a listen at all. Must get round to that at some point!
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
November 16, 2021, 07:53:36 pm
Quote from: S on November 16, 2021, 03:28:09 pm

American Football - Never Meant

That's a great choice. Was always more Into his other bands but that first American Football album I go back to a lot. Lovely
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
November 16, 2021, 10:12:55 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on November 16, 2021, 05:53:26 pm
Nice list S.

I need to give The National more of a listen. My brother in law got me into them but all I listened to was High Violet and its superb. But for whatever reason I havent given their other stuff much of a listen at all. Must get round to that at some point!
For a new listener Id probably recommend avoiding the first two albums and maybe the latest one too. Everything else is very strong.

Quote from: Chip Evans on November 16, 2021, 07:53:36 pm
That's a great choice. Was always more Into his other bands but that first American Football album I go back to a lot. Lovely
The whole album has such a beautifully melancholic atmosphere to it doesnt it? Love listening to it at this time of year too. I actually havent checked out much of the other bands though, will have to rectify that!
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
November 17, 2021, 10:56:42 am
Quote from: S on November 16, 2021, 10:12:55 pm
The whole album has such a beautifully melancholic atmosphere to it doesnt it? Love listening to it at this time of year too. I actually havent checked out much of the other bands though, will have to rectify that!

He's one of the best drummers I've ever seen/heard - beyond being a great songwriter. Him and his brother have been in a few bands together. Recommend Cap'n Jazz (rawkus melodic punk they recorded as teenagers) or Owls (you'd be hard pressed to find a better drum performance than his on their first album) - he an effortlessly good musician.

Agree on that AF album - the sparingly used trumpet on it is great. All brings me back to my early 20s. Was great to see them get a mention on here!
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
November 18, 2021, 02:01:53 am
Quote from: S on November 16, 2021, 03:28:09 pm
Am I too late? Here's twenty. I've limited myself to one song per artist. If I didn't, my love of Springsteen and The National would make the whole thing a little repetitive. I may add some words to these later...although part of me likes dropping that Lauper and Lamar combo in without any context.

American Football - Never Meant
The Beatles - Come Together
Bob Dylan - Dont Think Twice, Its All Right
Bruce Springsteen - Darkness on the Edge of Town
Cyndi Lauper - Time After Time
Deer Tick - Dirty Dishes
The Highwaymen - Highwayman
Johnny Cash - Give My Love To Rose
Kendrick Lamar - The Art of Peer Pressure
Leonard Cohen - Chelsea Hotel No. 2
Mazzy Star - Fade Into You
The National - Mr November
Phish - Farmhouse
Phoebe Bridgers - Smoke Signals
Samiam - Dull
Simon and Garfunkel - America
Skeeter Davis - The End of the World
Smashing Pumpkins - Tonight, Tonight
The Smiths - Cemetery Gates
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers - Learning To Fly

Like the range of stuff S lad. And full marks for Skeeter!!   ;D

Having said that Looking at Alelujahs post Im now thinking along different lines for this thread. The vast range of songs has made the original objective of the thread unachievable/untenable so I might change it to something along the lines of simply truly GREAT songs - such as the Reflections one that Allelujah posted.
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
November 18, 2021, 02:03:56 am
Quote from: Ale-lujah! Ale-lujah! on November 16, 2021, 01:21:21 pm
I know its a bit late but just needed to add this incredible song to my list. Cant think how I never remembered it at the time. Such an underrated band. Also helps to balance out the horror of Zeppelin's last post.


Reflections of My Life  Marmalade


<a href="https://youtube.com/v/xTeI65yrhGw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/xTeI65yrhGw</a>


Fantastic pick Alelujah. Given me food for thought too about the thread which had all but died a death to be fair.
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
November 18, 2021, 03:50:32 pm
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on November 18, 2021, 02:01:53 am
Like the range of stuff S lad. And full marks for Skeeter!!   ;D

Having said that Looking at Alelujahs post Im now thinking along different lines for this thread. The vast range of songs has made the original objective of the thread unachievable/untenable so I might change it to something along the lines of simply truly GREAT songs - such as the Reflections one that Allelujah posted.
Thanks!

Im guessing when such lists are released elsewhere, the journalists are under some sort of guidance. I suspect they get given a list of 200 songs/albums and are told to pick a top 20 for example. I think if left to their own choices itd be like this thread, youd get very few instances of the same song twice. Messier, but also far more genuine. Id really like to see how something can be made out of the lists in here.
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
November 19, 2021, 02:13:58 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on October 13, 2021, 09:07:44 pm
Needed something to keep me going on the execide bike before and I remembered Grendel by Marillion, not listened to this in years - epic 17 minutes.



Catching up on this thread and my fucking word, never expected to see this.  I think they still shout "Grendel" at Fish gigs!  They did nick a wedge from Supper's Ready (Genesis)

"So you thought that your bolts and your locks would keep me out......"

"With the guards of Magog, swarming around......"
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
November 19, 2021, 05:57:23 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 13, 2021, 01:38:33 pm
I remember when a gig was twenty quid max
Eye-watering prices there for the Adele show.  :o

My first show was Gary Numan at the Empire in 1979 and I think it was £3.50 for a ticket.
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
November 19, 2021, 06:59:04 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on November 19, 2021, 02:13:58 pm
Catching up on this thread and my fucking word, never expected to see this.  I think they still shout "Grendel" at Fish gigs!  They did nick a wedge from Supper's Ready (Genesis)

"So you thought that your bolts and your locks would keep me out......"

"With the guards of Magog, swarming around......"

Yeah, Fish was heavily into early Genesis, I think he even modelled his voice on Gabriel, so the band was likely to nick some of their stuff ;D
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
November 19, 2021, 07:01:23 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November 19, 2021, 05:57:23 pm
Eye-watering prices there for the Adele show.  :o

My first show was Gary Numan at the Empire in 1979 and I think it was £3.50 for a ticket.

Imagine paying that yo listen to hear warble on about her ex for 2 hours.

Hospitality at Anfield for the Eagles is about £270
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
November 19, 2021, 11:42:12 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November 19, 2021, 07:01:23 pm
Imagine paying that yo listen to hear warble on about her ex for 2 hours.

Hospitality at Anfield for the Eagles is about £270

The meets and greets that bands do these days cost a fortune too. I just looked Numan up again and on his UK tour a meet and greet is 175 Euro plus 20 Euro booking fee.  :o

Back in the day we'd just hang around the stage door or go to his hotel in town after the show.

Shows are far too expensive now. I much prefer to see bands I like in small venues anyway. I saw The Cure twice in the same year on their Wish Tour. The show in the Royal Court took the roof off and was sensational. Birmingham NEC felt like an aircraft hanger that lacked soul. I wasn't even tempted to see them in Hyde Park. Far too impersonal. In that Hyde Park show they had Kaelan Mikla, an Icelandic gothic female trio that I like, on the support bill. I saw them at Parr Street in town just before Covid hit and it's great that you can just watch them then have a chat with them afterwards. Same with Twilight Sad at Kazimier a while back. I just can't be arsed with these mega expensive shows with audiences the size of football crowds.
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
November 19, 2021, 11:45:11 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November 19, 2021, 11:42:12 pm
The meets and greets that bands do these days cost a fortune too. I just looked Numan up again and on his UK tour a meet and greet is 175 Euro plus 20 Euro booking fee.  :o

Back in the day we'd just hang around the stage door or go to his hotel in town after the show.

Shows are far too expensive now. I much prefer to see bands I like in small venues anyway. I saw The Cure twice in the same year on their Wish Tour. The show in the Royal Court took the roof off and was sensational. Birmingham NEC felt like an aircraft hanger that lacked soul. I wasn't even tempted to see them in Hyde Park. Far too impersonal. In that Hyde Park show they had Kaelan Mikla, an Icelandic gothic female trio that I like, on the support bill. I saw them at Parr Street in town just before Covid hit and it's great that you can just watch them then have a chat with them afterwards. Same with Twilight Sad at Kazimier a while back. I just can't be arsed with these mega expensive shows with audiences the size of football crowds.

Yes, I hark back to the fact I saw Talking Heads, supported by Dire Straits (who were a great pub band by the way) for £1.

Once you've got past a certain size (unless it's something extravagant) it loses something for me, especially if you're in the cheap (cheaper) seats
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
November 19, 2021, 11:47:23 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November 19, 2021, 07:01:23 pm
Imagine paying that yo listen to hear warble on about her ex for 2 hours.

Hospitality at Anfield for the Eagles is about £270

Already getting on my nerves, I think I mentioned something about current music being self obsessed and self-absorbed. Dump your husband cos you're bored and then rake in millions whining about it. The perfect formula.
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
November 20, 2021, 10:35:38 pm
The modern lovers - Pablo Picasso

Thank fuck I never settled for the Strokes
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
November 21, 2021, 08:18:19 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on November 19, 2021, 11:47:23 pm
Already getting on my nerves, I think I mentioned something about current music being self obsessed and self-absorbed. Dump your husband cos you're bored and then rake in millions whining about it. The perfect formula.

An audience with is on telly now, I didn't recognise her, she's lost tons of weight and looks facially totally different.

Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November 19, 2021, 11:42:12 pm
The meets and greets that bands do these days cost a fortune too. I just looked Numan up again and on his UK tour a meet and greet is 175 Euro plus 20 Euro booking fee.  :o

Back in the day we'd just hang around the stage door or go to his hotel in town after the show.

Shows are far too expensive now. I much prefer to see bands I like in small venues anyway. I saw The Cure twice in the same year on their Wish Tour. The show in the Royal Court took the roof off and was sensational. Birmingham NEC felt like an aircraft hanger that lacked soul. I wasn't even tempted to see them in Hyde Park. Far too impersonal. In that Hyde Park show they had Kaelan Mikla, an Icelandic gothic female trio that I like, on the support bill. I saw them at Parr Street in town just before Covid hit and it's great that you can just watch them then have a chat with them afterwards. Same with Twilight Sad at Kazimier a while back. I just can't be arsed with these mega expensive shows with audiences the size of football crowds.

I've heard stories of bands like Metallica at their peak going on the piss with fans in London and then back to their flat.

Went to the Milton Keynes Bowl to see them, The Almighty, Diamond Head and Megadeth were on, but we were so far from the stage it ruined it a bit. I preferred seeing the likes of Iron Maiden at the Royal Court and the Empire.
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
November 22, 2021, 11:40:30 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November 19, 2021, 05:57:23 pm
Eye-watering prices there for the Adele show.  :o

My first show was Gary Numan at the Empire in 1979 and I think it was £3.50 for a ticket.

Ticket prices have gone crazy - my first gig was Led Zeppelin at the Stadium in 1971 - it was £1 for a ticket and people were complaining as most bands charged 80 or 90p! I've got tickets for my first post covid gig, Greta Van Fleet in Manchester next June and it's £42.

I tend to steer clear of big gigs now unless it's someone I really want to see - places like the Atkinson in Southport or the Music Room in the Phil are still pretty reasonable and most of the bands/ artists hang around in the bar/ foyer for a chat after the show. Fairport Convention in particular are great with the fans - they've been around over 50 years are still happy to chat etc with the fans. I'd recommend seeing them if they are ever in your area - wonderful musicians and a nice bunch of blokes.
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
Yesterday at 08:22:59 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on November 19, 2021, 11:42:12 pm
The meets and greets that bands do these days cost a fortune too. I just looked Numan up again and on his UK tour a meet and greet is 175 Euro plus 20 Euro booking fee.  :o

Back in the day we'd just hang around the stage door or go to his hotel in town after the show.

Shows are far too expensive now. I much prefer to see bands I like in small venues anyway. I saw The Cure twice in the same year on their Wish Tour. The show in the Royal Court took the roof off and was sensational. Birmingham NEC felt like an aircraft hanger that lacked soul. I wasn't even tempted to see them in Hyde Park. Far too impersonal. In that Hyde Park show they had Kaelan Mikla, an Icelandic gothic female trio that I like, on the support bill. I saw them at Parr Street in town just before Covid hit and it's great that you can just watch them then have a chat with them afterwards. Same with Twilight Sad at Kazimier a while back. I just can't be arsed with these mega expensive shows with audiences the size of football crowds.

Hi mate, started listening to Kaelan Mikla on the back of this post and they sound lovely :) Any recommendations on where to start?
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
Today at 02:11:53 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:22:59 pm
Hi mate, started listening to Kaelan Mikla on the back of this post and they sound lovely :) Any recommendations on where to start?
Hi. Not sure really. They've only done four albums. I first saw them do a live version of Manadans and liked what I saw/heard. I like pretty much all their stuff. I YouTube'd the hell out of them then and ripped a loads of mp3s. Songs such as 'Kalt'.

I like the prominent bass in a lot of their stuff. Maggi, the bassist is absolutely gorgeous too.  :-*
They only sing in icelandic too, which is nice. Lots of Cure and Joy Division influence in their sound, especially the bass. I'd say they are more polished and ethereal in the two latter albums, 'Nott Eftir Nott' and their current album 'Undir Koldum Nordurljosum'.

I'd just YouTube'd their albums. The first, Manadans, I particularly like the title track. The second album, Kaelan Mikla, stuff like Kalt, Upphaf, Synir.

I always find it difficult to point people to bands' best stuff because tastes vary so much. I'd just go through their albums on YouTube and see what you like.

I also got into another band after looking for stuff similar to Kaelan Mikla. An Australian band called Pleasure Symbols. Songs such as 'Image Reflected', 'Death and Between' and 'Underneath Your Skin'.

Sorry I've not been that helpful really. Hope you like some of it though. 😊
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
Today at 05:22:14 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:11:53 pm
Hi. Not sure really. They've only done four albums. I first saw them do a live version of Manadans and liked what I saw/heard. I like pretty much all their stuff. I YouTube'd the hell out of them then and ripped a loads of mp3s. Songs such as 'Kalt'.

I like the prominent bass in a lot of their stuff. Maggi, the bassist is absolutely gorgeous too.  :-*
They only sing in icelandic too, which is nice. Lots of Cure and Joy Division influence in their sound, especially the bass. I'd say they are more polished and ethereal in the two latter albums, 'Nott Eftir Nott' and their current album 'Undir Koldum Nordurljosum'.

I'd just YouTube'd their albums. The first, Manadans, I particularly like the title track. The second album, Kaelan Mikla, stuff like Kalt, Upphaf, Synir.

I always find it difficult to point people to bands' best stuff because tastes vary so much. I'd just go through their albums on YouTube and see what you like.

I also got into another band after looking for stuff similar to Kaelan Mikla. An Australian band called Pleasure Symbols. Songs such as 'Image Reflected', 'Death and Between' and 'Underneath Your Skin'.

Sorry I've not been that helpful really. Hope you like some of it though. 😊

No, that's great thanks. Kalt was the first song of theirs I heard which made me want to listen to them further, also been listening to Ósýnileg which I really like. Will definitely be getting some of their albums.

Said before to Timbo I love discovering new music, especially through recommendations so much appreciated!
