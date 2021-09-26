Fuck me this took ages. Went for a top 100 because I couldn't stop once i started and 100 seemed a nice number. No order -the top 3 would be in the top 5. Tried limiting it to 1 per artist but Fela and Richard Dawson got 2. Left out shitloads.



Autopsy - Fairport Convention

Bonny - Prefab Sprout

Observatory Crest - Captain Beefheart

I Feel Voxish - The Fall

Turiya and Ramakrishna - Alice Coltrane

Waiting For an Alibi - Thin Lizzy

Love At First Sight - XTC

Can You Hear Me - David Bowie

The Watch Song - Shellac

We Picked Apples In The Graveyard - Richard Dawson

Nothing Important - Richard Dawson

Schizophrenia - Sonic Youth

Something on your mind - Karen Dalton

Sunn O))) - Alice

I wish I was in England - Christy Moore

2 Tribes - Frankie

Marquee Moon - Television

Panis Et Circenses- Os Mutantes

Things Done Changed - Notorious BIG

Proud Mary - Tina Turner

Se Telefonando - Mina

Twinkle - Whipping Boy

Lady - Fela Kuti

At The Stake - The Melvins

I Would Die 4 U - Prince

Kon Queso - MF DOOM

This Town Aint Big Enough - Sparks

Crush With Eyeliner - REM

#1 Hit Song - The Minutemen

Shout - Tears For Fears

Zurich is stained - Pavement

Vessel in Vein - Bill Callahan/Smog

One Beat - Sleater Kinney

Dont You Wait - Solange

Uncontrollable Urge - Devo

Chimicum Rain - Linda Perhacs

Raised Eyebrows - The Feelies

Street Waves - Pere Ubu

4th Chamber - GZA

Mary and The Soldier - Paul Brady/Andy Irvine

Yamasuki - Yama Yama

Orinoco Flow - Enya

Reunited - Wu Tang

Hallogallo - Neu

Colorseries Orange B - Donnacha Costello

Djobime - El Rego Et Ses Commandos

Sleeping Gas - Teardrops

Death Can Fuck Off - The Jimmy Cake

Primary - The Cure

Hasabé - Ayalèw Mèsfin

Ivory - Kio Amachree

Johnny and Mary - Robert Palmer

Losers Weepers - Etta James

Monkey Gone To Heaven - The Pixies

Lowdown - Wire

Give back my man - B52s

No Regrets - Tom Rush

Crosstown Traffic - Jimi Hendrix

Paul Simon - You Can Call Me Al

French Disko - Stereolab

Break - Fugazi

Degi Degi - Don Cherry

Return Of The Rat - Wipers

Home To You - Cat Le Bon

Hot Snakes - Suicide Invoice

Last Horse on the Sand - Dirty Three

New Grass - Talk Talk

Bombay - The Sea and Cake

In The Green Wild - Julia Holter

The Equator - Tortoise

This Must Be The Place - Talking Heads

Sometimes my balls feel like tits - Sweep The Leg Johnny

Bring The Sun/Toussaint LOuverture - Swans

Dopesmoker - Sleep

Love is A Battlefield - Pat Benatar

Elephant Man - Bo Diddley

Dancing In The Dark - The Boss

Old Black - Earth

Profundo Rosso - Goblin

The Eve Of War - Jeff Wayne

Somewhere in my Heart - Aztec Camera

Cattle and Cane - The GoBetweens

Hounds Of Love - Cate Bush

Mirror In The Bathroom - The Beat

Dumb Waiters - Psychedelic Furs

Cowgirl in the Sand - Neil Young

The Misfit - Oneida

O Superman - Laurie Anderson

Donia - Rokia Traore

Renata - James Holden

My Queen is Yaa Asantewaa - Sons Of Kemet

Northern Lights - SFA

Light Flight - Pentangle

Bubbles - The Free Design

Walk Like An Egyptian - The Bangles

Immigrant Song - Led Zepp

Yefikir Engurguru - Hailu Merga

Dysnomia - Dawn Of Midi

Beasts Of No Nation - Fela Kuti

Koitto - Circle

The Band Played Waltzing Matilda - The Pogues

