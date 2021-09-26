« previous next »
Kate Rusby: Drowned Lovers - Ok, it's folk music which I know a lot of people don't like but it's just so romantic and the flute is great https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYr9nltCeLw

Anyone who dismisses 'folk music' out of hand is missing out on some really good stuff - quite apart from Kate Rusby and the aforementioned Cara Dillon there are so many great singers who fall under the folk umbrella - Emily Portman, Maz O'Connor, Eliza Carthy, Kris Drever, Julie Fowlis, Alasdair Roberts, Jon Boden and Karine Polwart to name but a few along with bands like Bellowhead, Lau, Oysterband, Steeleye Span and the incomparable Show of Hands. Forget the 'finger in the ear Arran sweater' image - British Folk music is alive and thriving and producing wonderful new music alongside keeping alive traditional songs.
Yep, some fantastic choices there Hazell. Some tracks I absolutely love. And plenty I dont know too to give a go (as youve clearly got great taste!)

Thanks!

Anyone who dismisses 'folk music' out of hand is missing out on some really good stuff - quite apart from Kate Rusby and the aforementioned Cara Dillon there are so many great singers who fall under the folk umbrella - Emily Portman, Maz O'Connor, Eliza Carthy, Kris Drever, Julie Fowlis, Alasdair Roberts, Jon Boden and Karine Polwart to name but a few along with bands like Bellowhead, Lau, Oysterband, Steeleye Span and the incomparable Show of Hands. Forget the 'finger in the ear Arran sweater' image - British Folk music is alive and thriving and producing wonderful new music alongside keeping alive traditional songs.

Check out Whiskeyface which I linked to on the previous, it's really a John McCusker song :)
Presume you're a fan of The Imagined Village. Their 'Cold, Hailey Rainy Night' is just brilliant. There's a vid of them doing it on Jules Holland and it's amazing.
The Walkmen...The Rat
Mercury Rev...The Dark is Rising
Flaming Lips...Do You Realise

For starters, more to follow
Current release, Sea Power...Two Fingers.
Presume you're a fan of The Imagined Village. Their 'Cold, Hailey Rainy Night' is just brilliant. There's a vid of them doing it on Jules Holland and it's amazing.

Yeah - a sort of folk supergroup. I really like their version of 'John Barleycorn' too. An interesting mix of old folkies like Martin Carthy and some newer sounds. They were on the Phil some years ago, but I missed the show.
Nigh on impossible task but here's my top ten of tracks which have been played fairly regularly over the years, in no particular order,

Idiot Wind   - Bob Dylan
That joke isn't funny anymore - The smiths
Are you ready to be heartbroken - Lloyd Cole & the commotions
Waterfall - The Stone Roses
Needle in a haystack - The Velvelettes
Raspberry Beret - Prince
Geno - Dexys Midnight Runners
Both Sides Now - Frank Sinatra's version
Unfinished Sympathy - Massive Attack
Something like you - Michael Head

Sandie Shaws  cover version of Are you ready to be heartbroken is bloody marvellous too.
Fuck me this took ages. Went for a top 100 because I couldn't stop once i started and 100 seemed a nice number. No order -the top 3 would be in the top 5. Tried limiting it to 1 per artist but Fela and Richard Dawson got 2. Left out shitloads. 

Autopsy - Fairport Convention
Bonny - Prefab Sprout
Observatory Crest - Captain Beefheart
I Feel Voxish - The Fall
Turiya and Ramakrishna - Alice Coltrane
Waiting For an Alibi - Thin Lizzy
Love At First Sight - XTC
Can You Hear Me - David Bowie
The Watch Song - Shellac
We Picked Apples In The Graveyard - Richard Dawson
Nothing Important - Richard Dawson
Schizophrenia - Sonic Youth
Something on your mind - Karen Dalton
Sunn O))) - Alice
I wish I was in England - Christy Moore
2 Tribes - Frankie
Marquee Moon - Television
Panis Et Circenses- Os Mutantes
Things Done Changed - Notorious BIG
Proud Mary - Tina Turner
Se Telefonando - Mina
Twinkle - Whipping Boy
Lady - Fela Kuti
At The Stake - The Melvins
I Would Die 4 U - Prince
Kon Queso - MF DOOM
This Town Aint Big Enough - Sparks
Crush With Eyeliner - REM
#1 Hit Song - The Minutemen
Shout - Tears For Fears
Zurich is stained - Pavement
Vessel in Vein - Bill Callahan/Smog
One Beat - Sleater Kinney
Dont You Wait - Solange
Uncontrollable Urge - Devo
Chimicum Rain - Linda Perhacs
Raised Eyebrows - The Feelies
Street Waves - Pere Ubu
4th Chamber - GZA
Mary and The Soldier - Paul Brady/Andy Irvine
Yamasuki - Yama Yama
Orinoco Flow - Enya
Reunited - Wu Tang
Hallogallo - Neu
Colorseries Orange B - Donnacha Costello
Djobime - El Rego Et Ses Commandos
Sleeping Gas - Teardrops
Death Can Fuck Off - The Jimmy Cake
Primary - The Cure
Hasabé - Ayalèw Mèsfin
Ivory - Kio Amachree
Johnny and Mary - Robert Palmer
Losers Weepers - Etta James
Monkey Gone To Heaven - The Pixies
Lowdown - Wire
Give back my man - B52s
No Regrets - Tom Rush
Crosstown Traffic - Jimi Hendrix
Paul Simon - You Can Call Me Al
French Disko - Stereolab
Break - Fugazi
Degi Degi - Don Cherry
Return Of The Rat - Wipers
Home To You - Cat Le Bon
Hot Snakes - Suicide Invoice
Last Horse on the Sand - Dirty Three
New Grass - Talk Talk
Bombay - The Sea and Cake
In The Green Wild - Julia Holter
The Equator - Tortoise
This Must Be The Place - Talking Heads
Sometimes my balls feel like tits - Sweep The Leg Johnny
Bring The Sun/Toussaint LOuverture - Swans
Dopesmoker - Sleep
Love is A Battlefield - Pat Benatar
Elephant Man - Bo Diddley
Dancing In The Dark - The Boss
Old Black - Earth
Profundo Rosso - Goblin
The Eve Of War - Jeff Wayne
Somewhere in my Heart - Aztec Camera
Cattle and Cane - The GoBetweens
Hounds Of Love - Cate Bush
Mirror In The Bathroom - The Beat
Dumb Waiters - Psychedelic Furs
Cowgirl in the Sand - Neil Young
The Misfit - Oneida
O Superman - Laurie Anderson
Donia - Rokia Traore
Renata - James Holden
My Queen is Yaa Asantewaa - Sons Of Kemet
Northern Lights - SFA
Light Flight - Pentangle
Bubbles - The Free Design
Walk Like An Egyptian - The Bangles
Immigrant Song - Led Zepp
Yefikir Engurguru - Hailu Merga
Dysnomia - Dawn Of Midi
Beasts Of No Nation - Fela Kuti
Koitto - Circle
The Band Played Waltzing Matilda - The Pogues
Great list!
    • Timbos Liverpool
Quote from: Chip Evans on October  1, 2021, 10:59:13 am
Fuck me this took ages.


Ha ha.

Got this image of you flat out on the settee gasping for breath and mumbling the words to The band Played Waltxing matilda

 :lmao

Nice one Chip. I'll be scrutinizing your efforts over the weekend with You Tube at the ready!!!  :)

Quote from: Timbo's Goals on October  1, 2021, 01:59:12 pm

Got this image of you flat out on the settee gasping for breath and mumbling the words to The band Played Waltxing matilda


 ;D Ever so slightly, absolutely hanging today after starting the weekend early last night, so that's not entirely inaccurate. Tempted to do another 100, it's a very enjoyable trip through the memory banks.


Also, what an absolute beauty of a song (Eric Bogle did the original). Shane was hard to touch at his peak. 

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cZqN1glz4JY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cZqN1glz4JY</a>
Break - Fugazi


Shit... do I even know this? Surely I do... will check.


Dopesmoker: Sleep made me smile ;D
My 20, no real order after the top 3. The problem with these things is it will probably shift significantly by the time I've pressed the Post button.

1. Mark Lanegan - No Easy Action
2. Dead Can Dance - American Dreaming
3. The Clash - Complete Control
4. Fucked Up - Queen of Hearts
5. Stevie Wonder - Living for the City
6. Pearl Jam - Alive
7. Dusty Springfield - Son of a Preacher Man
8. Echo and the Bunnymen - The Cutter
9. Kate Bush - Wuthering Heights
10. Don Henley - Boys of Summer
11. Sick of it All - Step Down
12. Outkast - BOB
13. The Sweet - Fox on the Run
14. Jurassic 5 - Concrete Schoolyard
15. Nine Inch Nails - Hurt
16. Orbital - Chime
17. Dead Kennedys - Holiday in Cambodia
18. Aretha Franklin - I Say a Little Prayer
19. Jesus and Mary Chain - You Trip Me Up
20. Dodgy - Lovebirds
Ok will have a crack at a top 20 but ias someone previously said this could easily change tomorrow.

bob seger - hollywood nights
the stones - sympathy for the devil
the who - 5.15
elvis - kentucky rain
bob dylan - blowin in the wind
guns n roses - civil war
nick cave - the mercy seat
jeff buckley - hallelujah
bon jovi - keep the faith
aerosmith - janie's got a gun
bruce springsteen - born in the usa
u2 - streets have no name
don mclean - american pie
metallica - nothing else matters
beatles - yesterday
ac/dc - thunderstruck
the byrds - turn turn turn
billy joel - goodnight saigon
the band - the weight
janis joplin - me and bobby mcgee

tried to keep it to one song per artist, so so difficult could easily write another top 20 list and include the jam, prince, led zepplin, def leopard, bill withers, black sabbath only thought of these after i wrote the list and remembered them.

Genuinely think its impossible



1. Mark Lanegan - No Easy Action
2. Dead Can Dance - American Dreaming
3. The Clash - Complete Control
4. Fucked Up - Queen of Hearts
5. Stevie Wonder - Living for the City
6. Pearl Jam - Alive
7. Dusty Springfield - Son of a Preacher Man
8. Echo and the Bunnymen - The Cutter
9. Kate Bush - Wuthering Heights
10. Don Henley - Boys of Summer
11. Sick of it All - Step Down
12. Outkast - BOB
13. The Sweet - Fox on the Run
14. Jurassic 5 - Concrete Schoolyard
15. Nine Inch Nails - Hurt
16. Orbital - Chime
17. Dead Kennedys - Holiday in Cambodia
18. Aretha Franklin - I Say a Little Prayer
19. Jesus and Mary Chain - You Trip Me Up
20. Dodgy - Lovebirds

Dodgy? The fuck?
Dodgy? The fuck?

Haha, got to be Staying Out For The Summer right?
Haha, got to be Staying Out For The Summer right?

even searching 'dodgy l' on youtube brings up 'dodgy leftback Liverpool' before dodgy lovebirds... but going in all the same..
No... no no no no no
Dodgy? The fuck? ;
The first Dodgy album is brilliant. Recorded at Amazon studios I recall. Ignore all the dross of later albums, that tune is a genuine pop classic.  ;)
Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 09:40:15 pm
No... no no no no no
Theres no limit.
The first Dodgy album is brilliant. Recorded at Amazon studios I recall. Ignore all the dross of later albums, that tune is a genuine pop classic.  ;)

Amazon studios. Surrounded by cardboard. I saw Dodgy on their first ever tour and walked out into lovely evening sunshine after a few songs. I think it was Dodgy anyway. Ive never walked out of a gig before or since but i remember the irony.

Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 09:50:20 pm
Amazon studios. Surrounded by cardboard. I saw Dodgy on their first ever tour and walked out into lovely evening sunshine after a few songs. I think it was Dodgy anyway. Ive never walked out of a gig before or since but i remember the irony.
I'll stand by this. It was either that or Godspeed!
Dodgy? The fuck?


If it's good enough for him, it's good enough for you
