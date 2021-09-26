Ok will have a crack at a top 20 but ias someone previously said this could easily change tomorrow.
bob seger - hollywood nights
the stones - sympathy for the devil
the who - 5.15
elvis - kentucky rain
bob dylan - blowin in the wind
guns n roses - civil war
nick cave - the mercy seat
jeff buckley - hallelujah
bon jovi - keep the faith
aerosmith - janie's got a gun
bruce springsteen - born in the usa
u2 - streets have no name
don mclean - american pie
metallica - nothing else matters
beatles - yesterday
ac/dc - thunderstruck
the byrds - turn turn turn
billy joel - goodnight saigon
the band - the weight
janis joplin - me and bobby mcgee
tried to keep it to one song per artist, so so difficult could easily write another top 20 list and include the jam, prince, led zepplin, def leopard, bill withers, black sabbath only thought of these after i wrote the list and remembered them.
Genuinely think its impossible