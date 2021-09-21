« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time  (Read 1850 times)

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,085
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
« Reply #80 on: September 21, 2021, 06:46:29 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on September 21, 2021, 08:19:56 am
Ahem.

I did say real life.

No obvious jokes please :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,085
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
« Reply #81 on: September 21, 2021, 06:50:36 pm »
Quote from: duvva on September 21, 2021, 04:03:13 pm
PDA - Interpol

Ah forgot about that. Remember just hearing the single version and thinking it was good and then getting a nice surprise when I heard the album version.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,024
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
« Reply #82 on: September 21, 2021, 07:15:53 pm »
In no particular order...would change it tomorrow...in an hour's time...next year...2000 light years ago...on a different cycle of the moon...but I'm here now, waiting for the match.

Don't Worry (If There's Hell Below, We're all Going to Go) - Curtis Mayfield
What a way to announce your first solo record. After leaving The Impressions, a sweet sounding soul/gospel/doo-wop band, this brings the funk without a doubt. Still underrated IMO.

Water No Get Enemy - Fela Kuti
For me, the greatest Side B to any LP ever. So much groove. So much horn.

Until Then I'll Suffer - Barbara Lynn
Have never failed to turn it up when this comes on. Powerful soul ballad that hits me every time.

No No No - Dawn Penn
My favourite reggae tune, bit cheesy maybe but fuck. What a tune. will never tire of it.

Comedy - Shack
If anybody ever asks me when I was happiest in my life, I never fail to think of Mick Head performing this in Sefton Park, me watching with my young son on my shoulders, taking in what for me might be the finest tune by any Scouse songwriter anywhere.

Up On The Roof - Carole King & Rudy Lewis (demo version)
Another heart melter. Brill Building pop songwriting at its absolute peak.

Sports Man - Haruomi Hosono
A gateway drug into the world of Hosono. Weird wonky Japanese pop perfection.

Cathy's Clown - the Everly Brothers
Talking of pop perfection...no Everlys, no Beatles...ye gods the harmonies on this...is there really only two of them?

Family Affair - Sly & The Family Stone
I was having a hard time picking a Sly track...could have gone 'Higher' or several others to be honest.

Dolphins - Fred Neil
the finest of the New York folk scene...proved by the fact he fucked off and stopped releasing albums soon after...see also 'Something On Your Mind' by Karen Dalton

Bruder des Schattens - Sohne des Lichts - Popul Vuh
From the Nosferatu soundtrack? Meditative brilliance with eerie undertones. Fond memories of creating my best artwork to this track.

In My Room - The Beach Boys
Again a hard time choosing. One for all the agoraphobics out there. Brian at his best.

Drown In My Own Tears - Ray Charles
What a command of dynamics. Neil Young's producer David Briggs said early in his career, he once walked into a Ray Charles session to see Ray reading a braille score with his right hand, playing piano with his left and singing live to a full orchestra...and that's when he knew music was the life for him.

Wichita Lineman - The Dick Slessig Combo
A 40 minute exploration of one of the greatest country melodies of all time. Another meditative masterpiece.

You Don't Pull No Punches (But You Don't Push The River) - Van Morrison
Well I couldn't do a list for Timbo without George Ivan Morrison in there. Was very hard to pick.

Europe Endless - Kraftwerk
Another mindblower. Opened a new world for me hearing this.

Bonnie & Clyde - Serge Gainsbourg/Brigitte Bardot
Absurd, sexy, and those backing vocals...wow.

I Heard It Through The Grapevine - Marvin Gaye
For me the greatest vocal performance of all time. And the drums...awesome. Could also have chosen 'Stubborn Kind of Fellow' or 'What's Going On'.

Shame Shame Shame - Smiley Lewis
Those who've seen Treme know. My wife bought me an LP with this on, and it was the best birthday present ever. She gets it. Barrelling New Orleans RnB.

Gimme Shelter - The Rolling Stones
You all knew I wasn't letting this go without the Stones in there. A truly disgusting, dirty, filthy song, with Merry Clayton miscarrying after laying down her all-timer backing vocal. Horrible. Can diss the Stones all that you want but this is some kind of voodoo. But I could have chosen dozens of others. 'I Just Want To See His Face'.

I Am Born To Preach The Gospel - Washington Phillips
To listen is to take a corridor to a different world. I could almost believe in Jesus.


Did I do 20 yet? There's hundreds more. My hand hurts. That'll do, pig, that'll do. Apologies to all those wonderful artists who have brought me so much joy that I've still somehow left out here. Aretha, Nina, Neil, Bob, Stevie, Miriam, The Meters, Can, Funkadelic, Bill, Bobby, Levon, Al, Barney, Gil et al, I'm truly sorry.
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,929
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 01:01:19 am »
Ha ha. Knew youd succumb Sam. Well in. Amazing list as are so many others.

But this is so weird mate.

Would you believe number one in my own 500 song Alexa playlist is Carole King live at Montreux Jazz Festival performing .... her amazing version of her very own Up on the Roof followed by Oh No Not My Baby. And four places later at number 5 is Shack with Comedy. John Heads counter harmonies still slay me every time.   :)

Also funnily enough Ive also got a Veedon Fleece track right up there but Ive got the following track Bulbs as it fits in a bit more smoothly with my easy listening than the outstanding unique Punches.  ;D
Logged

Offline Another Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,678
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 04:12:33 am »
Impossible.

Like others have said it all depends on the day and my mood. I feel like there are so many perfect songs out there that I could list hundreds and not be able to condense it further. I couldn't even decide what my favourite song is from Pets Sounds or Selected Ambient Works 85-92, let alone create a top 10 list.

Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,105
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 11:35:46 am »
Quote from: Another Red on Yesterday at 04:12:33 am
Impossible.

Like others have said it all depends on the day and my mood. I feel like there are so many perfect songs out there that I could list hundreds and not be able to condense it further. I couldn't even decide what my favourite song is from Pets Sounds or Selected Ambient Works 85-92, let alone create a top 10 list.




I think everyone is the same. I probably have about 20,000 'favourite songs'

Just stick a load down that you like right now. That's what I did and I missed off hundreds :D
Logged
Sorry everyone. Likely to be off on a rant at the drop of an annoyed otter.

Online Zeppelin

  • Funds hate.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,901
  • Hammer of the Gods
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 12:20:38 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 11:35:46 am

I think everyone is the same. I probably have about 20,000 'favourite songs'

Just stick a load down that you like right now. That's what I did and I missed off hundreds :D

Yeah - I bought a 64GB memory stick to put 'a few' of my favourite songs on to play in the car. It ended up full with 6434 songs on it and there were still some I'd missed off.
Logged

Online Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,654
  • Scrubbers
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 02:01:49 pm »
Quote from: Another Red on Yesterday at 04:12:33 am
Impossible.

Like others have said it all depends on the day and my mood. I feel like there are so many perfect songs out there that I could list hundreds and not be able to condense it further. I couldn't even decide what my favourite song is from Pets Sounds or Selected Ambient Works 85-92, let alone create a top 10 list.



Nice


Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 04:10:18 pm »
Heres my ten, for what its worth.

Velvet Underground - Some Kind Of Love
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - The Ship Song
The Beatles - Something
The Wrens - Hopeless
The Replacements - Unsatisfied
The Weather Station - Thirty
Wilco - Via Chicago
Bowie - Station To Station
Radiohead - Let Down
Portishead - Roads
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,019
  • Italians do it better
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 04:30:54 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 04:10:18 pm
Heres my ten, for what its worth.

Velvet Underground - Some Kind Of Love
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - The Ship Song
The Beatles - Something
The Wrens - Hopeless
The Replacements - Unsatisfied
The Weather Station - Thirty
Wilco - Via Chicago
Bowie - Station To Station
Radiohead - Let Down
Portishead - Roads
Thats a belter. Made my final list but couldnt quite put it on the top 20, as its still too fresh and hasnt garnered enough nostalgia points, but in a couple of years, who knows.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:36:55 pm by Lastrador »
Logged

Online Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,045
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 09:08:39 pm »
My 20, only done one from each artist.

Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here

Bob Marley - Three Little Birds

The Doors - L.A. Woman

Jimi Hendrix - All Along The Watch Tower

St Germain - Rose Rogue

Koudlam - See You All

The Beatles - In My Life

Led Zeppelin - Kashmir

Michael Jackson - Billie Jean

The Who - Baba O'Riley

Violent Femmes - Blister in the Sun

DJ Shadow - Midnight in a Perfect World

Kate Bush - The Man with the Child in his Eyes

Dr Dre - Nuthin' But A G Thang

Neil Young - The Needle and the Damage Done

Groove Armada - At the River

Daft Punk - Da Funk

Leftfield - Open Up

Like Kelly - On Raglan Road

Iris DeMent - Let the Mystery Be
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,082
  • Bam!
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 10:14:35 pm »
This is probably a very changeable list:

Jose Gonzalez - Heartbeat
Ben Howard - End of the Affair
Arctic Monkeys - Certain Romance
Dire Straits - Brothers in Arms
Manic Street Preachers -  A Design for Life
Paul Williams - Surf Music
Future Islands - Ran
Dave - Panic Attack
Nas - One Love
Postal Service - Such Great Heights
Doves - There Goes the Fear
The Shins - Sleeping Lessons
The Coral - Dreaming of you
Arctic Monkeys - 505
Pink Floyd - Time
Blur - Tender
Stars - Take me to the Riot
Radiohead - Weird Fishes
Bob Dylan - The Man in Me
Last Shadow Puppets - Pattern


Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,929
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all ti
« Reply #92 on: Today at 12:38:05 am »
Okay, okay, OfuckingK.

 ;D

I get it. I finally get it. I tried to retain positivity for the idea but I think I now see that its gone down like a lead balloon with so many. Impossible seems to be the overriding sentiment. So I guess its only to the dwindling species of boring arl farts like me who have yet to succumb to the Spotify revolution of music access made as insanely easy as breathing that the joy of compiling a list of the music youve scrimped and saved for and begged and borrowed and craved and treasured most down the years holds any real significance or relevance.

Got to say though the overwhelming resistance to doing it has taken me a bit aback. As one who has spent huge chunks of his life listening and sifting and assessing music and deriving huge joy from deciding the ones that to me stand out like beacons its puzzling to find so many folks who consider such an enterprise as being entirely fruitless nay impossible.

Sifting through your 45s and albums to get your fave picks on those old mixer tapes was always a music lovers joy. What to leave in. What to leave out. Later to become the far more user friendly burned mixer CDs. But again what joy sifting through your rows of CDs, so many of them replacements of the albums youd spent the previous 30 years or so collecting just to have those special 80/90 minute mix compilations for all those car journeys.

So now thats all gone it would seem. To be replaced by the effortless nod and a wink acquisition of every song ever sung by man, woman or computer. The entire catalogue of human musical endeavour on tap. Cest la vie I guess.

Im still doing my list btw with little explanations like Sam. Loved that Sam lad.

 :)
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
« Reply #93 on: Today at 01:28:39 am »
This is probably my top 20 in terms of what's 'best', the rest (in the spoilered part) is a mixture of my favourite songs and stuff that blew me away in terms of quality. I could probably write an essay on each one.

Joy Division  Love Will Tear Us Apart
Stone Roses  This is the One
The Righteous Brothers  Youve Lost That Lovin Feeling
Led Zeppelin  When the Levee Breaks
Fela Kuti  He Miss Road
Patti Smith  Birdland
Daft Punk  Harder Better Faster Stronger
The Stones  Torn and Frayed
The Velvet Underground  Venus in Furs
Prince  Adore
Young Marble Giants  Final Day
Scott Walker  Rhymes of Goodbye
Refused  New Noise
Animal Collective  What Would I Want? Sky
Talking Heads  Once in a Lifetime
DJ Shadow  Midnight in a Perfect World
The Replacements  Answering Machine
X  The Worlds a Mess, Its in my Kiss
The Beatles  In My Life
Eminem  Criminal

Spoiler
MONEY  Night Came
Smiths  How Soon is Now
The Flamingoes  I Only Have Eyes For You
Soft Cell  Say Hello, Wave Goodbye (12 version)
Janet Jackson  Rhythm Nation
Fugazi  Waiting Room
Constantines  Brother Run Them Down
Japandroids  The Nights of Wine and Roses
Neutral Milk Hotel  King of Carrot Flowers Pt. 1
Radiohead  Lucky
Tricky  Ponderosa
Nine Inch Nails  Closer
Sleater-Kinney  Entertain
Angel Olsen  Dance Slow Decades
Teena Marie  I Need Your Lovin
Aretha Franklin  The Weight
Teen  Come Back
Bruce Springsteen  Reason to Believe
Molly Nilsson  After Life
Kate Bush  Love and Anger

Allman Brothers  Ramblin Man
Urge Overkill  Positive Bleeding
Tindersticks  My Sister
TL Barrett and The Youth For Christ Choir  Like a Ship
Elastica  Connection
Azealia Banks  212
Lamont Dozier  The Picture Will Never Change
Datarock  Walk Away
The Pogues  The Old Main Drag
Jane  Its Going to be a Fine Day
Kool Moe Dee  I Go to Work
Devo  Jocko Homo
Frank Ocean  Pink + White
Sufjan Stevens  Chicago
AC/DC  Thunderstruck
Goldie  Sea of Tears
Ike and Tina Turner  River Deep, Mountain High
Heaven 17  Temptation
Canibus  No Return
Smashing Pumpkins  Muzzle

Bob Dylan  Tombstone Blues
Janes Addiction  Ocean Size
Chemical Brothers  The Private Psychedelic Reel
The Twerps  Coast to Coast
The Wonder Stuff  Mission Drive
St Vincent  Teenage Talk
Cocteau Twins  Loves Easy Tears
Randy Crawford  Street Life
Wayne Kramer  Crack in the Universe
Liz Phair  Chopsticks
Tom Waits  Hold On
Love  You Set the Scene
The Distillers  The Young Fresh Peeling
The Human League  Love Action
Dizzie Rascal  Fix Up, Look Sharp
Raydio  Is This a Love Thing?
Pete Rock and CL Smooth  They Reminisce Over You
Folk Implosion  Mechanical Man
The Isley Brothers  Ohio
The Headless Heroes  The North Wind Blew South

Alphaville  Forever Young
Portishead  Sour Times
The Mountain Goats  This Year
Mclusky  Lightsabre Cocksucking Blues
The Dresden Dolls  Delilah
John Cale  Paris 1919
Clipse  Grindin
Massive Attack  Unfinished Sympathy
My Bloody Valentine  To Here Knows When
Jeffrey Lewis  Back When I Was 4
The Men  Candy
The Clash  White Man in Hammersmith Palais
Donna Summer  State of Independence
The Bouncing Souls  The Whole Thing
Sinead OConnor  Jackie
Cayetana  Black Hills
Cut Copy  Pharaohs and Pyramids
Andy Pratt  Avenging Annie
Dick Diver  Year in Pictures
The Kingsmen  Louie Louie
[close]
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,929
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
« Reply #94 on: Today at 02:23:22 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:28:39 am
This is probably my top 20 in terms of what's 'best', the rest (in the spoilered part) is a mixture of my favourite songs and stuff that blew me away in terms of quality. I could probably write an essay on each one.

Joy Division  Love Will Tear Us Apart
Stone Roses  This is the One
The Righteous Brothers  Youve Lost That Lovin Feeling
Led Zeppelin  When the Levee Breaks
Fela Kuti  He Miss Road
Patti Smith  Birdland
Daft Punk  Harder Better Faster Stronger
The Stones  Torn and Frayed
The Velvet Underground  Venus in Furs
Prince  Adore
Young Marble Giants  Final Day
Scott Walker  Rhymes of Goodbye
Refused  New Noise
Animal Collective  What Would I Want? Sky
Talking Heads  Once in a Lifetime
DJ Shadow  Midnight in a Perfect World
The Replacements  Answering Machine
X  The Worlds a Mess, Its in my Kiss
The Beatles  In My Life
Eminem  Criminal

Spoiler
MONEY  Night Came
Smiths  How Soon is Now
The Flamingoes  I Only Have Eyes For You
Soft Cell  Say Hello, Wave Goodbye (12 version)
Janet Jackson  Rhythm Nation
Fugazi  Waiting Room
Constantines  Brother Run Them Down
Japandroids  The Nights of Wine and Roses
Neutral Milk Hotel  King of Carrot Flowers Pt. 1
Radiohead  Lucky
Tricky  Ponderosa
Nine Inch Nails  Closer
Sleater-Kinney  Entertain
Angel Olsen  Dance Slow Decades
Teena Marie  I Need Your Lovin
Aretha Franklin  The Weight
Teen  Come Back
Bruce Springsteen  Reason to Believe
Molly Nilsson  After Life
Kate Bush  Love and Anger

Allman Brothers  Ramblin Man
Urge Overkill  Positive Bleeding
Tindersticks  My Sister
TL Barrett and The Youth For Christ Choir  Like a Ship
Elastica  Connection
Azealia Banks  212
Lamont Dozier  The Picture Will Never Change
Datarock  Walk Away
The Pogues  The Old Main Drag
Jane  Its Going to be a Fine Day
Kool Moe Dee  I Go to Work
Devo  Jocko Homo
Frank Ocean  Pink + White
Sufjan Stevens  Chicago
AC/DC  Thunderstruck
Goldie  Sea of Tears
Ike and Tina Turner  River Deep, Mountain High
Heaven 17  Temptation
Canibus  No Return
Smashing Pumpkins  Muzzle

Bob Dylan  Tombstone Blues
Janes Addiction  Ocean Size
Chemical Brothers  The Private Psychedelic Reel
The Twerps  Coast to Coast
The Wonder Stuff  Mission Drive
St Vincent  Teenage Talk
Cocteau Twins  Loves Easy Tears
Randy Crawford  Street Life
Wayne Kramer  Crack in the Universe
Liz Phair  Chopsticks
Tom Waits  Hold On
Love  You Set the Scene
The Distillers  The Young Fresh Peeling
The Human League  Love Action
Dizzie Rascal  Fix Up, Look Sharp
Raydio  Is This a Love Thing?
Pete Rock and CL Smooth  They Reminisce Over You
Folk Implosion  Mechanical Man
The Isley Brothers  Ohio
The Headless Heroes  The North Wind Blew South

Alphaville  Forever Young
Portishead  Sour Times
The Mountain Goats  This Year
Mclusky  Lightsabre Cocksucking Blues
The Dresden Dolls  Delilah
John Cale  Paris 1919
Clipse  Grindin
Massive Attack  Unfinished Sympathy
My Bloody Valentine  To Here Knows When
Jeffrey Lewis  Back When I Was 4
The Men  Candy
The Clash  White Man in Hammersmith Palais
Donna Summer  State of Independence
The Bouncing Souls  The Whole Thing
Sinead OConnor  Jackie
Cayetana  Black Hills
Cut Copy  Pharaohs and Pyramids
Andy Pratt  Avenging Annie
Dick Diver  Year in Pictures
The Kingsmen  Louie Louie
[close]

Wowser. Some incredible picks in your monster list. And ta muchly for doing your 20 too!!

However have to nitpick on one thing. As a Band afficianado right back to the very start in 68 I do have to take issue on Arethas version of The Weight. Not often Aretha doesnt nail the definitive version of anything she sings but the sublime perfection of the original on Big Pink is simply beyond even Arethas genius to improve upon.   8)
« Last Edit: Today at 02:25:39 am by Timbo's Goals »
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
« Reply #95 on: Today at 08:54:38 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 02:23:22 am
Wowser. Some incredible picks in your monster list. And ta muchly for doing your 20 too!!

However have to nitpick on one thing. As a Band afficianado right back to the very start in 68 I do have to take issue on Arethas version of The Weight. Not often Aretha doesnt nail the definitive version of anything she sings but the sublime perfection of the original on Big Pink is simply beyond even Arethas genius to improve upon.   8)
Cheers Timbo! They're both great versions, and the Band one probably has more focus on the lyrics. I put the Aretha one high up because it's near enough the peak of her voice, the Muscle Shoals band and Jerry Wexler's production all in one, all driving each other on, and the effect is musically explosive. It's right up there with the best covers of all time for me, as transformative as the Hendrix/Byrds Dylan covers.
Logged

Online Zeppelin

  • Funds hate.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,901
  • Hammer of the Gods
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
« Reply #96 on: Today at 09:10:20 am »
I thought I'd add a few comments a la Sam to my picks

1. Supper's ready - Genesis

Had to choose this - it's like 6 songs in 1 for a start and the creativity and musicianship is mind blowing. What a shame Genesis ended up the way they did!

2. Since I've been loving you - Led Zeppelin

First band I ever saw live, nearly 50 years ago. Still the best. Hard to choose one, but this showcases Jimmy's guitar and Robert's voice

3. Close to the edge - Yes

Again, unbelievable musicianship and stunning changes of mood and pace. I never tire of listening to this.

4. Who knows where the time goes - Fairport Convention

Sandy Denny wrote this when she was 19. To my ears, the best English singer ever...and Fairport are still touring. Don't miss them if you get the chance.

5. Comfortably numb - Pink Floyd

That guitar solo.

6. Sympathy for the devil - The Rolling Stones

The Stones at their best.

7. Me and Bobby McGhee - Janis Joplin

Janis sings 'I'd trade all of my tomorrows for one more yesterday' - she was dead before the song was released. It still chokes me up when she sings that line.

8. Tangled up in blue - Bob Dylan

How to choose one Bob Dylan song? 'Blood on the tracks' is probably his greatest album and this is a stand out track but I could have chosen any of 20 songs

9. Anarchy in the UK - The Sex Pistols

I remember seeing the Pistols do this on 'So it goes' and the venom with which Johnny Rotten sang it was palpable - the audience looked absolutely stunned. Mesmerising.

10. Thunder Road - Bruce Springsteen

Classic Bruce - cars and girls and a great story.

11. Strawberry Fields Forever - The Beatles

Again - how do you choose 1 Beatles song?

12. London Calling - The Clash

If there was one band I wish I'd seen live it'd be the Clash. Their early stuff was so exciting and they managed to retain that when they became a bit more polished with this classic.

13. Cousin Jack - Show of Hands

Steve Knightley has been called 'the gravel voiced spokesman of the rural poor' and this is probably the best example of his storytelling in a tale of emigration from his native Devon.

14. Let there be rock - Drive By Truckers

The Truckers are such an underrated band. I love this song - a story about Lynyrd Skynyrd.

15. Voodoo chile - Jimi Hendrix

Another posthumous release. Incredible guitar playing - what would he have become if he'd not died so tragically?

16. The Killing Moon - Echo and the Bunnymen

Ian McCulloch used to sit a few rows in front of me in the Main Stand - I never did get the courage to speak to him - I could have told him how good this song is, but i suspect he'd already know!

17. Oliver's Army - Elvis Costello

A great song from a fellow Red. I could have chosen one of many.

18. Beeswing - Richard Thompson

I couldn't decide whether to go for acoustic or electric for RT. He's just about my favourite electric guitarist, but this song showcases both his songwriting and his acoustic playing. He's also a really funny man when you see him in concert.

19. Black Sabbath - Black Sabbath

The song that invented Heavy Metal? Terrifying.

20. Fortunate Son - Creedence Clearwater Revival

John Fogerty wrote so many great songs. The first album I bought was 'Cosmo's Factory'. This is actually off 'Willy and the poorboys' and is a great song from the Vietnam War era.

21. Hard loving man - Deep Purple

'Deep Purple in Rock' is one of my favourite albums - I love the guitar freak out at the end.

22. The green fields of France - The Men They Couldn't Hang

I spent a couple of holidays touring the Somme area of France and this song really sums up the futility and waste of young lives in the Great War

23. Ghost love score - Nightwish

You really need to listen to the live version from Wacken 2013 to hear this at its best - with the amazing Floor Jansen on vocals, I always get goosebumps when she hits that note at the end. Fantastic.

24. The last English King - Big Big Train

If ever a band deserved greater recognition it's these guys. Wonderful musicians and some great songs.

25. Never buy the Sun - Billy Bragg

Billy says it all

Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,929
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
« Reply #97 on: Today at 11:52:51 am »
Quote from: Zeppelin on Today at 09:10:20 am
I thought I'd add a few comments a la Sam to my picks

1. Supper's ready - Genesis

Had to choose this - it's like 6 songs in 1 for a start and the creativity and musicianship is mind blowing. What a shame Genesis ended up the way they did!

2. Since I've been loving you - Led Zeppelin

First band I ever saw live, nearly 50 years ago. Still the best. Hard to choose one, but this showcases Jimmy's guitar and Robert's voice

3. Close to the edge - Yes

Again, unbelievable musicianship and stunning changes of mood and pace. I never tire of listening to this.

4. Who knows where the time goes - Fairport Convention

Sandy Denny wrote this when she was 19. To my ears, the best English singer ever...and Fairport are still touring. Don't miss them if you get the chance.

5. Comfortably numb - Pink Floyd

That guitar solo.

6. Sympathy for the devil - The Rolling Stones

The Stones at their best.

7. Me and Bobby McGhee - Janis Joplin

Janis sings 'I'd trade all of my tomorrows for one more yesterday' - she was dead before the song was released. It still chokes me up when she sings that line.

8. Tangled up in blue - Bob Dylan

How to choose one Bob Dylan song? 'Blood on the tracks' is probably his greatest album and this is a stand out track but I could have chosen any of 20 songs

9. Anarchy in the UK - The Sex Pistols

I remember seeing the Pistols do this on 'So it goes' and the venom with which Johnny Rotten sang it was palpable - the audience looked absolutely stunned. Mesmerising.

10. Thunder Road - Bruce Springsteen

Classic Bruce - cars and girls and a great story.

11. Strawberry Fields Forever - The Beatles

Again - how do you choose 1 Beatles song?

12. London Calling - The Clash

If there was one band I wish I'd seen live it'd be the Clash. Their early stuff was so exciting and they managed to retain that when they became a bit more polished with this classic.

13. Cousin Jack - Show of Hands

Steve Knightley has been called 'the gravel voiced spokesman of the rural poor' and this is probably the best example of his storytelling in a tale of emigration from his native Devon.

14. Let there be rock - Drive By Truckers

The Truckers are such an underrated band. I love this song - a story about Lynyrd Skynyrd.

15. Voodoo chile - Jimi Hendrix

Another posthumous release. Incredible guitar playing - what would he have become if he'd not died so tragically?

16. The Killing Moon - Echo and the Bunnymen

Ian McCulloch used to sit a few rows in front of me in the Main Stand - I never did get the courage to speak to him - I could have told him how good this song is, but i suspect he'd already know!

17. Oliver's Army - Elvis Costello

A great song from a fellow Red. I could have chosen one of many.

18. Beeswing - Richard Thompson

I couldn't decide whether to go for acoustic or electric for RT. He's just about my favourite electric guitarist, but this song showcases both his songwriting and his acoustic playing. He's also a really funny man when you see him in concert.

19. Black Sabbath - Black Sabbath

The song that invented Heavy Metal? Terrifying.

20. Fortunate Son - Creedence Clearwater Revival

John Fogerty wrote so many great songs. The first album I bought was 'Cosmo's Factory'. This is actually off 'Willy and the poorboys' and is a great song from the Vietnam War era.

21. Hard loving man - Deep Purple

'Deep Purple in Rock' is one of my favourite albums - I love the guitar freak out at the end.

22. The green fields of France - The Men They Couldn't Hang

I spent a couple of holidays touring the Somme area of France and this song really sums up the futility and waste of young lives in the Great War

23. Ghost love score - Nightwish

You really need to listen to the live version from Wacken 2013 to hear this at its best - with the amazing Floor Jansen on vocals, I always get goosebumps when she hits that note at the end. Fantastic.

24. The last English King - Big Big Train

If ever a band deserved greater recognition it's these guys. Wonderful musicians and some great songs.

25. Never buy the Sun - Billy Bragg

Billy says it all



Terrific read that Zep. Really enjoy reading the reasons. Got to say though I'd have thought if Cosmo's was your very first CCR buy you might have gone for their 11 hour long Grapevine masterpiece  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 