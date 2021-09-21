In no particular order...would change it tomorrow...in an hour's time...next year...2000 light years ago...on a different cycle of the moon...but I'm here now, waiting for the match.



Don't Worry (If There's Hell Below, We're all Going to Go) - Curtis Mayfield

What a way to announce your first solo record. After leaving The Impressions, a sweet sounding soul/gospel/doo-wop band, this brings the funk without a doubt. Still underrated IMO.



Water No Get Enemy - Fela Kuti

For me, the greatest Side B to any LP ever. So much groove. So much horn.



Until Then I'll Suffer - Barbara Lynn

Have never failed to turn it up when this comes on. Powerful soul ballad that hits me every time.



No No No - Dawn Penn

My favourite reggae tune, bit cheesy maybe but fuck. What a tune. will never tire of it.



Comedy - Shack

If anybody ever asks me when I was happiest in my life, I never fail to think of Mick Head performing this in Sefton Park, me watching with my young son on my shoulders, taking in what for me might be the finest tune by any Scouse songwriter anywhere.



Up On The Roof - Carole King & Rudy Lewis (demo version)

Another heart melter. Brill Building pop songwriting at its absolute peak.



Sports Man - Haruomi Hosono

A gateway drug into the world of Hosono. Weird wonky Japanese pop perfection.



Cathy's Clown - the Everly Brothers

Talking of pop perfection...no Everlys, no Beatles...ye gods the harmonies on this...is there really only two of them?



Family Affair - Sly & The Family Stone

I was having a hard time picking a Sly track...could have gone 'Higher' or several others to be honest.



Dolphins - Fred Neil

the finest of the New York folk scene...proved by the fact he fucked off and stopped releasing albums soon after...see also 'Something On Your Mind' by Karen Dalton



Bruder des Schattens - Sohne des Lichts - Popul Vuh

From the Nosferatu soundtrack? Meditative brilliance with eerie undertones. Fond memories of creating my best artwork to this track.



In My Room - The Beach Boys

Again a hard time choosing. One for all the agoraphobics out there. Brian at his best.



Drown In My Own Tears - Ray Charles

What a command of dynamics. Neil Young's producer David Briggs said early in his career, he once walked into a Ray Charles session to see Ray reading a braille score with his right hand, playing piano with his left and singing live to a full orchestra...and that's when he knew music was the life for him.



Wichita Lineman - The Dick Slessig Combo

A 40 minute exploration of one of the greatest country melodies of all time. Another meditative masterpiece.



You Don't Pull No Punches (But You Don't Push The River) - Van Morrison

Well I couldn't do a list for Timbo without George Ivan Morrison in there. Was very hard to pick.



Europe Endless - Kraftwerk

Another mindblower. Opened a new world for me hearing this.



Bonnie & Clyde - Serge Gainsbourg/Brigitte Bardot

Absurd, sexy, and those backing vocals...wow.



I Heard It Through The Grapevine - Marvin Gaye

For me the greatest vocal performance of all time. And the drums...awesome. Could also have chosen 'Stubborn Kind of Fellow' or 'What's Going On'.



Shame Shame Shame - Smiley Lewis

Those who've seen Treme know. My wife bought me an LP with this on, and it was the best birthday present ever. She gets it. Barrelling New Orleans RnB.



Gimme Shelter - The Rolling Stones

You all knew I wasn't letting this go without the Stones in there. A truly disgusting, dirty, filthy song, with Merry Clayton miscarrying after laying down her all-timer backing vocal. Horrible. Can diss the Stones all that you want but this is some kind of voodoo. But I could have chosen dozens of others. 'I Just Want To See His Face'.



I Am Born To Preach The Gospel - Washington Phillips

To listen is to take a corridor to a different world. I could almost believe in Jesus.





Did I do 20 yet? There's hundreds more. My hand hurts. That'll do, pig, that'll do. Apologies to all those wonderful artists who have brought me so much joy that I've still somehow left out here. Aretha, Nina, Neil, Bob, Stevie, Miriam, The Meters, Can, Funkadelic, Bill, Bobby, Levon, Al, Barney, Gil et al, I'm truly sorry.