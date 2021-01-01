This has been an enjoyable way to spend my evening. I've managed to narrow it down to one song per artist and I've just put them in alphabetical order.



Aphex Twin  Avril 14th

Arcade Fire  Neighborhood #2 (Laïka)

Arctic Monkeys  Cornerstone"

Aretha Franklin  I Say a Little Prayer

The Beach Boys  I Just Wasnt Made for These Times

Beach House  Other People

The Beatles  Here, There and Everywhere

Bill Withers  Use Me

Billie Holiday  Strange Fruit

Björk  Unravel

Black Sabbath  Planet Caravan

Burial  Homeless

Cannibal Ox  Pigeon

Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band  Im Glad

Carly Rae Jepsen  EMOTION

Carole King  Way Over Yonder

Chic  I Want Your Love

The Clash  Straight to Hell

Clipse  Keys Open Doors

Daniel Caesar  Get You (featuring Kali Uchis)

Dionne Warwick  Walk On By

DJ Shadow  Midnight in a Perfect World

Earl Sweatshirt  December 24

Eno  Ill Come Running

Etta James  Id Rather Go Blind

Fela Ransome Kuti & Africa 70  Water No Get Enemy

Fleetwood Mac  Man of the World

Frank Ocean  Self Control

Frank Sinatra  Deep in a Dream

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib  Crime Pays

Fugees  Zealots

Getz/Gilberto  The Girl From Ipanema

Gladys Knight & the Pips  The Way We Were

Gloria Jones  Tainted Love

Gorillaz  Every Planet We Reach Is Dead

GZA  4th Chamber (featuring Ghostface Killah, Killah Priest & RZA)

Invisible  Los Libros de la Buena Memoria

Jay-Z  Change Clothes

John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band  Hold On

Joni Mitchell  A Case of You

Jorge Ben  Chove Chuva

Joy Division  Shes Lost Control

Kanye West  Gorgeous (featuring Kid Cudi and Raekwon)

Kate Bush  Mother Stands for Comfort

Kendrick Lamar  Momma

King Crimson  Epitaph

Kool & the Gang  You Dont Have to Change

Lauryn Hill  Ex-Factor

LCD Soundsystem  I Can Change

Lô Borges  O Trem Azul

Madonna  Into the Groove

Madvillain  Fancy Clown (featuring Viktor Vaughn)

Marvin Gaye  Flyin High (In the Friendly Sky)

Miles Davis  Freddie Freeloader

Minnie Riperton  Inside My Love

Mobb Deep  Survival of the Fittest

Mount Eerie  Crow

My Bloody Valentine  When You Sleep

Neil Young  See the Sky About to Rain

Neutral Milk Hotel  Two-Headed Boy

New Order  Your Silent Face

Nick Drake  Free Ride

Nina Simone  I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free

The Notorious B.I.G.  Gimme the Loot

Novos Baianos  Tinindo Trincando

OutKast  Aquemini

Parquet Courts  Before the Water Gets Too High

Paul & Linda McCartney  Ram On

Pavement  Range Life

Pescado Rabioso  Superchería

Pink Floyd  A Pillow of Winds

Pixies  Here Comes Your Man

Portishead  It Could Be Sweet

Prince  The Ballad of Dorothy Parker

Radiohead  Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

R.E.M.  Nightswimming

Robert Wyatt  Sea Song

The Ronettes  Be My Baby

Sade  No Ordinary Love

Sarah Vaughan  April in Paris

Slint  Breadcrumb Trail

Slum Village  Fall in Love

The Smiths  I Know Its Over

Solange  Cranes in the Sky

Sonic Youth  Candle

Souls of Mischief  93 Til Infinity

Stardust  Music Sounds Better With You"

The Stone Roses  Shoot You Down

The Strokes  The Modern Age

Sufjan Stevens  Fourth of July

Sweet Trip  Forever

Talking Heads  This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)

Talk Talk  New Grass

Television  Prove It

Tyler, the Creator  Boredom

The Velvet Underground & Nico  Ill Be Your Mirror

Thundercat  Them Changes

Violent Femmes  Confessions

Weyes Blood  A Lots Gonna Change

Zoo Kid  Baby Blue