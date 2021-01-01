Sad news to hear he has left us as for us lads in our 50s we grew up with him on TV alongside one of our own legends. Amazing show for its time and you could never imagine just a few years earlier he was banging in goals galore as he was more known for his mad jumpers by the 80sI have his autobiography at home which was one of the most honest books ever written by a footballer who hit rock bottom but definitely was a happier man once he sorted out his drinking issues. Just a few notes from his goal scoring record.Had scored 100 league goals by 21, 200 goals before turning 24 matching the same record as Dixie Dean. His best ever season for goals was as an apprentice at Chelsea, scored on every debut he made for club - Chelsea, Spurs (hat trick), AC Milan, West Ham and England of course. By the time he hung up his boots he had scored 491 goals. Crazy numbersRIP Sir.