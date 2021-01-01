Ha ha City dropping points is the cherry on the cake.



Weird game, always felt like Palace might do something then they either fucked it up or did nothing. Seems like this fixture carries more dread than it really should, because Palace are not actually that good. Maybe it's the 13/14 echoes still giving us the jitters, who knows.



Anyway, enough about that shite, more about how good the reds were.That makeshift back 4 was a bit far from makeshift; Konate was excellent, Van Dijk was just, well, Van Dijk, Kostas did what Kostas does and Milly had Zaha in his pocket all game. No fucking drama. If anything, the only real niggle was Jota having an off day, but he's allowed one occasionally like the best of them. Good goal from Mane, great goal from Salah, but Naby, oh Naby, where have you been hiding that?!! Love the fuck you celebration too.



So, top of the league, normal service is resumed. Next!