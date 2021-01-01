« previous next »
Author Topic: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'  (Read 3901 times)

Online AndyMuller

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #120 on: Today at 04:59:17 pm »
Zaha spends more time on the floor than anyone besides maybe Richarlison. Shite player.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #121 on: Today at 04:59:33 pm »
Quote from: Lee-87 on Today at 04:58:07 pm
Great performance.

No idea why players whip their shirts off after scoring a goal though, they know full well what's coming after, just sheer stupidity.

In the moment its kinda understandable, its a bit daft but I get it.  Not worth worrying about.
Online DangerScouse

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #122 on: Today at 04:59:43 pm »
That'll fucking do very nicely. Well in reds!
Online Hazell

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #123 on: Today at 04:59:48 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:54:02 pm
Thought we struggled pretty badly in the second half, seemed like we were just a bit gassed from the midweek game, but held on and inevitably the quality showed. Great to see Keita get one and Mane is looking back in full flow now.

Alisson an absolute beast too.

Yes, likely the case but just had to get through it.

Noticeable difference from the last few times Palace have come here as well, less timewasting & more intent, fair play to Vieira. Hope he does well there.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #124 on: Today at 04:59:50 pm »
Great win. I'm off to buy an automatic lawnmower.
Online stockdam

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #125 on: Today at 04:59:56 pm »
Good game and Palace played well. However for those who said that the scoreline was flattering.thats why we were Champions and Palace are where they areits about quality players who can finish.

Manes goal wasnt easy to score, Sarahs was a sensational strike as was Nabys.

Tsimikas had a good game as did Konate, Milner wasnt going to let anyone beat him. Nice clearance from Origi at the end.

One player was World Class and my MOTM.Mo Salah just gets better and better. He hardly put a foot wrong. His goal was superb.
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #126 on: Today at 05:00:02 pm »
That's a good result. Palace a much better team than what we've faced in recent years. We looked leggy for much of that second half, whether that's the midweek game or what but we just seemed to be getting outfought and palace have alot of strong athletic players.

Great finish from Keita. Glad city dropped points.
Online 67CherryRed

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #127 on: Today at 05:00:06 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:55:05 pm
Stephen Warnock on the commentry, one of the worst I have ever heard. Clueless and cheerleading for Palace the whole way.
He really wasn't.
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #128 on: Today at 05:00:06 pm »
MOTM between Salah and Alisson. They were both unplayable and spot on today. Thiago was a close third. Hope his injury isn't serious. Most of these players will get a valuable rest against Norwich.
Online darragh85

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #129 on: Today at 05:00:08 pm »
good win. got a bit ragged in the second half but they arent a bad team now. have some decent defenders. Gallagher was a good signing too.

tsimikas had a very good. Konate was nervous at the start but had a fine game overall.
Online redman64

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #130 on: Today at 05:00:11 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 04:58:38 pm
Klopp hugging every substituted players except Henderson is a big concern going forward. :wave
Mountains out of mole hills eh?
Online unknownuser

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #131 on: Today at 05:00:32 pm »
We were patchy at times but got the job done in the end.
Mane was destined to score, Salah's celebration attests how much he loves it here and what a strike by baby keith. Hope Thiago's injury isn't too serious.
With City dropping points again, not a bad day at the office at all.
Up the fucking redmen.
YNWA
Online RyanBabel19

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #132 on: Today at 05:00:40 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 04:59:04 pm
Yeah, amazing performance. Mad that some people throw a hissy fit when he's in the side.

Dont think anyone did that, merely some worry about him being beaten for pace against an incredibly rapid Zaha, its more than a valid concern and no slight on Milners ability.
Online Nick110581

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #133 on: Today at 05:00:41 pm »
Mo is the best player in the League.
Online Lee-87

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #134 on: Today at 05:01:16 pm »
Quote from: palimpsest on Today at 04:58:45 pm
If I looked like Salah, Id be whipping my shirt off too.

Just do it after the film time whistle, everyone still sees your titties but you don't pick up a ban after 4 more cards before a potentially important game.
Online Magz50

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #135 on: Today at 05:01:18 pm »
Tough game but love the 3-0 final score line! Love twatting  these diving twats
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #136 on: Today at 05:01:31 pm »
I thought Palace might actually nick a draw in the second half. Thankfully we took our chances when they came, but they didn't.

Three points. Next...
Online paisley1977

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #137 on: Today at 05:01:34 pm »
Why is it every time we make a foul its a free kick ? The other team make a foul play is allowed to flow.

And Palace were definitely no pushovers .
Online MJD-L4

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #138 on: Today at 05:02:06 pm »
Zaha is proper fucking shite isn't he? An absolute nothing player.
Online Circa1892

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #139 on: Today at 05:02:12 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 04:59:17 pm
Zaha spends more time on the floor than anyone besides maybe Richarlison. Shite player.

Jack Grealish likes this.
Online Bobinhood

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #140 on: Today at 05:02:28 pm »
Quite enjoyed watching James Milnerzander-Milnold today, thought he was great.
Online 88_RED

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #141 on: Today at 05:02:36 pm »

The Machine sputtering back to life  again, with most of the missing parts back in..
Online Macphisto80

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #142 on: Today at 05:03:08 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:00:41 pm
Mo is the best player in the League.
Best forward in Europe at the moment.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #143 on: Today at 05:03:16 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 04:59:56 pm
Good game and Palace played well. However for those who said that the scoreline was flattering.thats why we were Champions and Palace are where they areits about quality players who can finish.

Manes goal wasnt easy to score, Sarahs was a sensational strike as was Nabys.

Tsimikas had a good game as did Konate, Milner wasnt going to let anyone beat him. Nice clearance from Origi at the end.

One player was World Class and my MOTM.Mo Salah just gets better and better. He hardly put a foot wrong. His goal was superb.
And she got booked for taking her top off, too.  :-* ;)
Online Seebab

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #144 on: Today at 05:03:22 pm »
Very tough game which took impeccable performances from some players like Alisson and Salah to get us over the line. Finishing was much better.  Well done boys.
Online Nick110581

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #145 on: Today at 05:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 05:03:08 pm
Best forward in Europe at the moment.

He is incredible.
Online Oskar

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #146 on: Today at 05:03:24 pm »
Look back to the level where we were at the season before last - excellent for the most part but we can grind out periods of the game where the opposition have a good spell.

Fair play to Milner and Tsimikas, thought both of them were excellent. Mane and Salah were great as well.
Offline elsewhere

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #147 on: Today at 05:03:24 pm »
Edouard really has to start for them instead of Benteke.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #148 on: Today at 05:03:25 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 05:00:06 pm
He really wasn't.

Not my impression either.  Perhaps tried a tad more not to seem biased, but he was fine.
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #149 on: Today at 05:03:36 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:55:05 pm
Wonderful first half, decent second, very worthy winners. 

I love Kostas Tsimikas  ;D

Stephen Warnock on the commentry, one of the worst I have ever heard. Clueless and cheerleading for Palace the whole way.

Yeah, he went on Palace deserve this, deserve that. Wtf was that? Yes they were better than before, but had Jota scored from 3 yards, it would've been game over long ago.
Online jckliew

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #150 on: Today at 05:03:39 pm »
MO on 99 league goals.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #151 on: Today at 05:03:52 pm »
Palace looked handy but it was quite relaxed in the end. The team as a whole were very disciplined and great in covering, and really happy to see Naby finally score one of those long range shots he used to put in for Leipzig.
Online kennedy81

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #152 on: Today at 05:04:12 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 05:00:40 pm
Dont think anyone did that, merely some worry about him being beaten for pace against an incredibly rapid Zaha, its more than a valid concern and no slight on Milners ability.
Then do people not think Klopp wouldn't have considered that? It's not just today either, it's every time he's picked. I know it's mostly just twitter bellends, I'm not talking about people on here.
Online palimpsest

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #153 on: Today at 05:04:35 pm »
Konate never panics, does he?
Online wige

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #154 on: Today at 05:04:51 pm »
And city drop, again at home to a middling team.

Some shaky moments but hopefully another step towards shutting down this nonsense that we've got a first 11 and nothing else.

3rd/4th choice Centre half, 2nd/3rd choice RB, 2nd choice LB = clean sheet and three points. Naby coming on for Thiago and scoring a belter, Jones coming on and looking completely at home. Mane building and building confidence. Origi loved by the match going fans and contributing here and there. Trent, Robbo, Gomez, Matip, Bobby not there at all.

If someone's winning this league other than us I reckon they need to break 90.
Online didi shamone

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #155 on: Today at 05:05:11 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:00:41 pm
Mo is the best player in the League.

Is correct
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #156 on: Today at 05:05:20 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 05:02:06 pm
Zaha is proper fucking shite isn't he? An absolute nothing player.

He has days where hes unplayable, on those days he doesnt face Milner.  Hes still at Palace for a reason.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #157 on: Today at 05:05:36 pm »
Any news about Thiago yet?
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #158 on: Today at 05:05:49 pm »
Ha ha City dropping points is the cherry on the cake.

Weird game, always felt like Palace might do something then they either fucked it up or did nothing. Seems like this fixture carries more dread than it really should, because Palace are not actually that good. Maybe it's the 13/14 echoes still giving us the jitters, who knows.

Anyway, enough about that shite, more about how good the reds were.That makeshift back 4 was a bit far from makeshift; Konate was excellent, Van Dijk was just, well, Van Dijk, Kostas did what Kostas does and Milly had Zaha in his pocket all game. No fucking drama. If anything, the only real niggle was Jota having an off day, but he's allowed one occasionally like the best of them. Good goal from Mane, great goal from Salah, but Naby, oh Naby, where have you been hiding that?!! Love the fuck you celebration too.

So, top of the league, normal service is resumed. Next!
Offline elsewhere

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #159 on: Today at 05:05:56 pm »
Quote from: palimpsest on Today at 05:04:35 pm
Konate never panics, does he?
He kon nate panic.
