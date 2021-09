Absolutely pointless. Even before you get into the personal question of whether or not you just 'like' a particular song or not, it's a subjective exercise based on the weighting you give to different elements as part of a more 'critical' analysis, such as:



How sophisticated is the songwriting? Was there some revolutionary technique used in the production? Does the song have a strong cultural legacy? Did it have a significant effect on the music industry? Is it regarded as creating a genre?



There aren't even objective measures for these things, let alone working out which of them is more important.



I did used to like these kinds of lists when I was first getting into music but you're absolutely right, they are pretty pointless. I can understand some songs are more 'important' than others but because they were revolutionary for their time but like you say, how you measure that is difficult.I'd wager if we listed our ten favourite songs, they mostly all be completely different. That's more interesting as you get to find new songs which you might not otherwise know about, it's great when find a song or an artist which you otherwise wouldn't have known about.