The deductions seem designed to relegate Derby and of course there needs to be a punishment. It also must be said that Morris is a shyster the likes of which are littered throughout football. He easily has the money to stop this from going ahead but clearly no longer the appetite.



It's a shame for the fans, they're a big club, former champions and have had famous runs in Europe, but they're now synonymous with failure, the record low-points season and repeated play-off final failures.



There has to be punishment but it does seem to me that the process the Football League lean on is unfair and hurts teams that are already in a state. Not allowing them to sign anyone for two years after impending probable relegation after a 21 point deduction is essentially putting the team into League Two as well and endangers their whole existence. There needs to be some form of better legislation around almost everything financial by the Football League, but also when a team has fucked up, not double punishing them and endangering them, as was the case with Bury and almost Bolton.

