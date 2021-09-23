« previous next »
Author Topic: Porto Away Ticket Details  (Read 4488 times)

Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #80 on: September 23, 2021, 12:55:22 pm »
Quote from: cmulls5 on September 23, 2021, 12:41:48 pm
Did they ask for any details of the lead booker? or just check against the name put when buying?

Confusing information here on what's been said on their tweet https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/european-away-fulfilment

cheers


Hed forwarded the email they had sent him and I used that and his name and they had located all his details by the time hed texted me other stuff made me sign for them
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #81 on: September 23, 2021, 01:12:01 pm »
Quote from: jdirckze on September 20, 2021, 09:34:15 am
ours works out at £300 each which includes airport parking , flights from manc 2 nights hotel , match tickets and all tests - just metro tix, food and ale on top of that.   Having said that no time off work needed  :D

As for the Covid tests, I have travelled last week from Portugal to UK to watch the Palace game so I can share my experience:

I stayed in the UK for just 2 days but I still needed to book a day-two test (no sense in my opinion).
So I was told that you can get a reference for the day 2 test without actually paying for it (and then you just need to put that reference in the passenger locator form)
This is where I got the reference from: https://www.dnaworkplace.com/ -> you just need to complete all the steps until you get the reference
So in the end I didn't pay for the day 2 test, and nobody asked me for it.
I also know of people who came back to UK from Portugal and did the exact same thing but then they received phone calls to confirm they would get the day 2 test at their accommodation. They decided to contact the test provider, gave them the original reference, paid for it, and then received the test a few days later.

This is only a piece of advice that is not legally correct, be aware of that  ;D
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #82 on: September 23, 2021, 01:15:44 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on September 23, 2021, 12:55:22 pm
Hed forwarded the email they had sent him and I used that and his name and they had located all his details by the time hed texted me other stuff made me sign for them
Cool. thanks
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #83 on: September 23, 2021, 02:54:47 pm »
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #84 on: September 23, 2021, 10:54:37 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on September 23, 2021, 02:54:47 pm
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/portugal-announces-huge-update-travel-21654833

Not sure if this is too late.

Dont think it makes too much difference unless your in Porto for more than three days as you still need a test to enter the uk plus the two day one . Im planning on one Sunday before the flight and that will do for re-entering the uk . Just removes the headache of getting one before you go but youd still need one in porto
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #85 on: September 24, 2021, 06:51:50 am »
Can someone pls clary for me (been reading through but still confused).

Me and the wife fly out Monday morning from Stn and returning Wednesday afternoon, were having test at airport (all booked) Antigen. Do we need to have a test in PORTO before we return??

We know we need to booked the one we we back in to for 2 days after returning! But the Porto one is confusing us.

Thanks in advance.
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #86 on: September 24, 2021, 07:58:29 am »
Quote from: gravy red on September 24, 2021, 06:51:50 am
Can someone pls clary for me (been reading through but still confused).

Me and the wife fly out Monday morning from Stn and returning Wednesday afternoon, were having test at airport (all booked) Antigen. Do we need to have a test in PORTO before we return??

We know we need to booked the one we we back in to for 2 days after returning! But the Porto one is confusing us.

Thanks in advance.

No you dont The one in stanstead will cover you for 72 hours which is within your return time
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #87 on: September 24, 2021, 12:05:16 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on September 24, 2021, 07:58:29 am
No you dont The one in stanstead will cover you for 72 hours which is within your return time

Thanks for the simple reply.

Here's hoping your right then mate.
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #88 on: September 24, 2021, 12:32:47 pm »
"Taking your test in the UK before travel
If you are returning to the UK within 3 days, you can use the result of a COVID-19 test that you take in the UK before you travel. You must use a private test provider for the test and not an NHS test.

The service on which you will arrive back in the UK must set off for the UK within 3 days of when you took the test."

From the government website: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-testing-for-people-travelling-to-england
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #89 on: September 24, 2021, 10:44:57 pm »
Been told by club that Lead Supporter can collect all tickets in transactions in Porto at collection point, individuals nominated trvellers in bookings can collect aswell with ID - YNWA !
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #90 on: September 24, 2021, 11:15:18 pm »
All this travel stuff is playing havoc with my anxiety.

Different websites giving different information.

I'll get an antigen test Monday and hope that's enough, if not then i'll watch it on tv.

Not sure what one is best but the antigen one is £29 whereas the pcr test is £99 so i  went for the cheaper option.

Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #91 on: September 25, 2021, 10:08:25 am »
Quote from: so kop end lad on September 24, 2021, 11:15:18 pm
All this travel stuff is playing havoc with my anxiety.

Different websites giving different information.

I'll get an antigen test Monday and hope that's enough, if not then i'll watch it on tv.

Not sure what one is best but the antigen one is £29 whereas the pcr test is £99 so i  went for the cheaper option.


Get an antigen test before going and as long as you return to the UK within 72 hours you can use that to get back in. You'll then need a day 2 PCR test.
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #92 on: September 26, 2021, 09:58:56 am »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on September 24, 2021, 12:32:47 pm
You must use a private test provider for the test and not an NHS test.


From the government website: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-testing-for-people-travelling-to-england
The private test weve got which is costing £29 is identical (same brand - flowflex) as the NHS tests that we get for free !
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #93 on: September 26, 2021, 03:28:33 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on September 23, 2021, 02:54:47 pm
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/portugal-announces-huge-update-travel-21654833

Not sure if this is too late.
honestly didn't think you needed a test anyway so this kind of saved me last minute, staying to Friday so will need to do one out there anyway
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #94 on: September 26, 2021, 03:51:39 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on September 26, 2021, 03:28:33 pm
honestly didn't think you needed a test anyway so this kind of saved me last minute, staying to Friday so will need to do one out there anyway

This is not based upon government advice. The government page still says the NHS Covid Pass isn't accepted and people have been saying they believe the article is misleading (vaccination certificates from third countries are accepted, but not all third countries, so not necessarily the UK). From what I can find online from official sources the NHS Covid Pass is not accepted and you need a negative test to enter Portugal.
« Last Edit: September 26, 2021, 04:57:05 pm by CornerTakenQuickly »
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #95 on: September 26, 2021, 05:49:27 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on September 26, 2021, 03:51:39 pm
This is not based upon government advice. The government page still says the NHS Covid Pass isn't accepted and people have been saying they believe the article is misleading (vaccination certificates from third countries are accepted, but not all third countries, so not necessarily the UK). From what I can find online from official sources the NHS Covid Pass is not accepted and you need a negative test to enter Portugal.
yeah seem to have come to that conclusion myself, really a lot of confusing information and newspaper reports saying test no longer needed. Test booked tomorrow morning now
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 12:44:24 am »
Arrived about an hour ago , had an antigen test done this afternoon which will carry through until weds arrival home , at the uk airport the check was done on locator form and negative test , never had to show the nhs covid pass .

Gets to the hotel though and they asked for proof of double vaccine so pulled the nhs travel one out of iPhone wallet of both vaccines but they just looked blank at each other and didnt know what it was , took a pic if it shrugged and gave us our keys
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #97 on: Today at 10:24:46 am »
Has anyone collected their tickets in Porto yet? Ive not had an email with the pick up location, but have seen one circulating on Facebook so have passed it on to whos collecting the tickets. But Ive just seen on twitter that theres rumours of the tickets not even being there for collection as they havent arrived?
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #98 on: Today at 10:31:36 am »
I have heard its the Eurostars hotel but not which one sorry.
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #99 on: Today at 11:21:28 am »
Eurostar Heroismo Hotel- can collect until 19:30.
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #100 on: Today at 11:24:36 am »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Today at 11:21:28 am
Eurostar Heroismo Hotel- can collect until 19:30.

Do you know any one whos actually been to collect them yet? Are the tickets even there?
