Arrived about an hour ago , had an antigen test done this afternoon which will carry through until weds arrival home , at the uk airport the check was done on locator form and negative test , never had to show the nhs covid pass .



Gets to the hotel though and they asked for proof of double vaccine so pulled the nhs travel one out of iPhone wallet of both vaccines but they just looked blank at each other and didnt know what it was , took a pic if it shrugged and gave us our keys