« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Porto Away Ticket Details  (Read 3050 times)

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,845
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #80 on: Today at 12:55:22 pm »
Quote from: cmulls5 on Today at 12:41:48 pm
Did they ask for any details of the lead booker? or just check against the name put when buying?

Confusing information here on what's been said on their tweet https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/european-away-fulfilment

cheers


Hed forwarded the email they had sent him and I used that and his name and they had located all his details by the time hed texted me other stuff made me sign for them
Logged

Online Gogeqac

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #81 on: Today at 01:12:01 pm »
Quote from: jdirckze on September 20, 2021, 09:34:15 am
ours works out at £300 each which includes airport parking , flights from manc 2 nights hotel , match tickets and all tests - just metro tix, food and ale on top of that.   Having said that no time off work needed  :D

As for the Covid tests, I have travelled last week from Portugal to UK to watch the Palace game so I can share my experience:

I stayed in the UK for just 2 days but I still needed to book a day-two test (no sense in my opinion).
So I was told that you can get a reference for the day 2 test without actually paying for it (and then you just need to put that reference in the passenger locator form)
This is where I got the reference from: https://www.dnaworkplace.com/ -> you just need to complete all the steps until you get the reference
So in the end I didn't pay for the day 2 test, and nobody asked me for it.
I also know of people who came back to UK from Portugal and did the exact same thing but then they received phone calls to confirm they would get the day 2 test at their accommodation. They decided to contact the test provider, gave them the original reference, paid for it, and then received the test a few days later.

This is only a piece of advice that is not legally correct, be aware of that  ;D
Logged

Offline cmulls5

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 774
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #82 on: Today at 01:15:44 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 12:55:22 pm
Hed forwarded the email they had sent him and I used that and his name and they had located all his details by the time hed texted me other stuff made me sign for them
Cool. thanks
Logged

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,710
  • Long live the King
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #83 on: Today at 02:54:47 pm »
Logged
Long live the King
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 