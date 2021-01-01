« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September  (Read 15416 times)

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #840 on: Today at 03:58:56 pm »
Fucking knew he would miss as soon as he came on. Moyes ye soft bastard.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #841 on: Today at 03:58:59 pm »
Fucking stupid! You have plenty of options on the field ... you have to bring on Noble to miss that penalty. Utter rubbish of a manager
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #842 on: Today at 03:59:12 pm »
At least we're spared the media inquest into why United didn't get any pens and the rule should change because it's no longer working for the darling club.]

These aren't going away though. Spawn after spawn every week and now they've got a 30 goal striker.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #843 on: Today at 03:59:17 pm »
he was hoping for another moment like this one

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #844 on: Today at 03:59:26 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 03:57:21 pm
Ever been a jammier team :D they won't get near the title

I wouldn't be so sure, knowing their luck they will.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #845 on: Today at 03:59:35 pm »
Yarmolenko surely? The lad hits a sweet ball, takes free-kicks and surely he's had penalty duty before. Madness.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #846 on: Today at 03:59:45 pm »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #847 on: Today at 03:59:52 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 03:57:21 pm
Ever been a jammier team :D they won't get near the title

They will due to their luck
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #848 on: Today at 04:00:03 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:58:35 pm
Didnt even think you could make a change like that anymore? Cant recall it happening since Aldo v Palace.

At least Moyes can have a drink with Fergie now after the game.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #849 on: Today at 04:00:17 pm »
Poor decision making cost them the lead and a second goal
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #850 on: Today at 04:00:22 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:34:17 pm
Probably United fans when they were younger. Lots of glory grabbers converted in the 90s. I remember lads switching clubs at school.

It's historical. The media have been wanking over United ever since they became the first English club to win a European Cup. They were obsessing over them even in the 80s when all they could muster was the FA Cup. Nobody obsessed over Arsenal or other London club back then because they were mostly all shit.

The only real reason I can see that the bias has spread to City is the same reason Abu Dhabi bought them in the first place - they have the word "Manchester" in their name.  It's purely PR.

Same reason Everton's biggest mistake was not taking the name Liverpool when they had the chance.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #851 on: Today at 04:00:28 pm »
Imagine this shit United side against us, City or Chelsea with a fair ref.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #852 on: Today at 04:00:40 pm »
Quote from: JovaJova on Today at 03:57:59 pm
They arent really capable of playing any better though. Scabby wins are all they have got.

They were doing scabby wins all last season. Sooner or later they are going to believe they are capable.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #853 on: Today at 04:01:20 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 04:00:40 pm
They were doing scabby wins all last season. Sooner or later they are going to believe they are capable.

Why - are their tactics and strategy going to take a quantum leap?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #854 on: Today at 04:01:21 pm »
I doubt there was a worse way for West Ham to have lost that game. In many ways its actually very funny.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #855 on: Today at 04:01:21 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:59:52 pm
They will due to their luck
luck only gets you so far. There are 3 teams who are a level above this utd side. Just a matter of time before they drop off
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #856 on: Today at 04:01:39 pm »
So Moyes fucks his own team over in the end, predicable enough.

How many times did Ronaldo dive for a pen ? Was it 4?

Another tap in from a goalkeeping error to add to his collection too  :butt

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #857 on: Today at 04:01:40 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 04:00:40 pm
They were doing scabby wins all last season. Sooner or later they are going to believe they are capable.

Capable of what? They are thus far pretty much like last season.

I think they can break 80 points but no way are they getting 90 points.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #858 on: Today at 04:01:40 pm »
The media will put that flukey win down to them having no pudding.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #859 on: Today at 04:01:42 pm »
Also Declan Rice is shit aswell.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #860 on: Today at 04:01:48 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 04:00:28 pm
Imagine this shit United side against us, City or Chelsea with a fair ref.

The clue is in your last few words.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #861 on: Today at 04:02:54 pm »
Considering West Ham played Thursday they did well to hang on until that daft twat cocked it up.

How long will United's luck last? Oh, they play Everton soon, don't they.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #862 on: Today at 04:02:58 pm »
Don't care about them winning, these lot are not winning silverware anytime soon, us/Chelsea are too strong in the league and they'll get grouped in the UCL.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #863 on: Today at 04:03:03 pm »
Ridiculous how much that has annoyed me, lol.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #864 on: Today at 04:03:15 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 03:44:49 pm
Haha pretty much word for word what the commentators said on the international stream!

Its hard to tell the difference from Red Cafe
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #865 on: Today at 04:03:22 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 04:01:40 pm
The media will put that flukey win down to them having no pudding.

He played at centre back didnt he?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #866 on: Today at 04:03:28 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 04:00:40 pm
They were doing scabby wins all last season. Sooner or later they are going to believe they are capable.

Pretty sure when Trent or Thiago look up and see about 30 times in a match when theres only Fred, Slabhead and Varane not over committed forward theyll be found out
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #867 on: Today at 04:03:30 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 04:01:42 pm
Also Declan Rice is shit aswell.

One of footballs great myths that lad.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #868 on: Today at 04:04:50 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 04:00:40 pm
They were doing scabby wins all last season. Sooner or later they are going to believe they are capable.

Nah they just dont have the right mix to be a top team. Individual moments can only get you so far. At least half of their team cant play simple possession football for more than about 30 seconds.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #869 on: Today at 04:05:08 pm »

No way on this earth that United beat us, Chelsea and City to the title. Ronaldo helps them to beat the dross but theyll fare poorly against the big teams. They're a solid top 4 side at best.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #870 on: Today at 04:05:24 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 04:03:03 pm
Ridiculous how much that has annoyed me, lol.
I'm raging. Moyes is a Muppet.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #871 on: Today at 04:05:47 pm »
Never happy when Utd win but that was a travesty of shit reffing & teams, even Utd, don't deserve that.

2 clear penalties waved away, no VAR check. West Ham too should probably have had one. Scandalous reffereeing!!

Compare that to Southampton having a nailed on penalty taken away for literally no reason agaibst City, it's obvious that the refs don't know what they are doing here.

So far we've not been too concerned (thought Tsimikas should have been penalised yesrerday) but that widespread inconsistency is extremely worrying.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #872 on: Today at 04:05:56 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 04:03:30 pm
One of footballs great myths that lad.

Carney on the BBC making out he was some kind of genius with a comment about how he stops danger before it can possibly happen after making one random interception in an innocuous play around the halfway line.

Absolutely insane. Theres a reason Chelsea, United etc never quite get around to paying the enormous fees touted for him.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #873 on: Today at 04:06:16 pm »
I understand people are all vexed about the Mancs winning but fucking hell that was some funny shit
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #874 on: Today at 04:06:18 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 04:01:42 pm
Also Declan Rice is shit aswell.

Hopefully Utd sign him for £125M and he'll be their next Schneiderlin.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #875 on: Today at 04:06:35 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 04:00:40 pm
They were doing scabby wins all last season. Sooner or later they are going to believe they are capable.

How is it some of you lads are shit scared of this Man united team lead by a fuckin' P.E teacher for fucks sakes?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #876 on: Today at 04:07:04 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:57:45 pm
Nobles always been shite.

One club man because hes never been good enough to play for anyone else.

Remember when the Engerland faithful wanted him including ahead of Henderson a few years back?

Dont deserve our lads, them lot
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #877 on: Today at 04:07:39 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 04:05:47 pm
Never happy when Utd win but that was a travesty of shit reffing & teams, even Utd, don't deserve that.

2 clear penalties waved away, no VAR check. West Ham too should probably have had one. Scandalous reffereeing!!

Compare that to Southampton having a nailed on penalty taken away for literally no reason agaibst City, it's obvious that the refs don't know what they are doing here.

So far we've not been too concerned (thought Tsimikas should have been penalised yesrerday) but that widespread inconsistency is extremely worrying.

Huh? Are you talking about ronaldo's blatant dives and initiation of contact? then throwing a hissy fit?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #878 on: Today at 04:07:42 pm »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #879 on: Today at 04:07:57 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 03:56:51 pm
It's bollocks victories like that which end up giving teams huge belief.


They had plenty of those last season as well but you can't rely on them to win you things.  In the end they catch up with you. United will be an interesting watch all season and their games will probably provide plenty of drama.  But as we found, it's boring methodical games that stack up and win you titles not end to end ding dongs.  That being said, I can't believe the fuckers are on the same points as us. They've played well twice all season.  Ridiculous fortune they get.
