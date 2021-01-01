« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September  (Read 5181 times)

Online gerrardsarmy

  • Wouldn't say no to a spanking
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,418
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #240 on: Today at 04:59:19 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 04:57:19 pm
I was watching Liverpool so Ive no idea what this is about? Nothing on live score about it either what happened?

Penaty given to Southampton against Kyle Walker by the ref. Then asked to go to the screen to review by VAR. On second look - he overturned.

(This was shown during the Liverpool broadcast here in Australia)
Logged
I always think that theres something unpleasant lurking in people who avoid drinking, gambling, table-talk and pretty women. People like that are either sick or secretly hate their fellow-men.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,088
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #241 on: Today at 04:59:27 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 04:57:12 pm
Norwich is already relegated. Zero hope.

Yeah, they're gone. No idea how they can breeze through the Championship and get promotion every time and then look like a League One side when they play in the PL.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,111
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #242 on: Today at 04:59:40 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 04:57:19 pm
I was watching Liverpool so Ive no idea what this is about? Nothing on live score about it either what happened?

Not seen it myself, Southampton were given a pen and Walker sent off then got overturned
Logged

Online Perham

  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,714
  • All is well
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #243 on: Today at 05:00:23 pm »
Was in a great mood after seeing that performance from the reds and then I see city dropped points at home. Great stuff!
Logged
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 am
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,986
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #244 on: Today at 05:01:19 pm »
Quote from: Perham on Today at 05:00:23 pm
Was in a great mood after seeing that performance from the reds and then I see city dropped points at home. Great stuff!

Villa to make it the perfect threesome.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,266
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #245 on: Today at 05:01:45 pm »

'Replay of Kyle Walker Foul - Penalty & Red card overturned by VAR' on 71' - https://juststream.live/RefitsPressurecookingTongues


Sterling goal disallowed by VAR for Offside on 91' - https://streamable.com/4x4ypz
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,101
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #246 on: Today at 05:03:45 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 04:55:54 pm
Bizarre one. Can only imagine it was because Armstrong was judged to already be "going down", but he was just stretching/lunging for the ball when Walker steps over the top of him then sits down on him.
It's a pen, and on no way is a "clear and obvious error" for VAR to overturn.
the stupid fat prick overturned it himself on the monitor, they just showed it. No idea how him and Atkinson (VAR) came to that decision, it was as blatant a penalty as you will ever see
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,006
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #247 on: Today at 05:06:17 pm »
Moss has just epitomised the utter incompetence of himself and his peers today, and of course his boss Riley, himself utterly useless as a referee, and equally useless as their chief.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,088
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #248 on: Today at 05:06:20 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:03:45 pm
the stupid fat prick overturned it himself on the monitor, they just showed it. No idea how him and Atkinson (VAR) came to that decision, it was as blatant a penalty as you will ever see

Not sure, look at the replays of the penalty in the above links and it doesn't look like that much of a penalty. Seen them given obviously but imo I don't think it was blatant.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 