I was watching Liverpool so Ive no idea what this is about? Nothing on live score about it either what happened?
Norwich is already relegated. Zero hope.
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.
Was in a great mood after seeing that performance from the reds and then I see city dropped points at home. Great stuff!
Bizarre one. Can only imagine it was because Armstrong was judged to already be "going down", but he was just stretching/lunging for the ball when Walker steps over the top of him then sits down on him.It's a pen, and on no way is a "clear and obvious error" for VAR to overturn.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
the stupid fat prick overturned it himself on the monitor, they just showed it. No idea how him and Atkinson (VAR) came to that decision, it was as blatant a penalty as you will ever see
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.65]