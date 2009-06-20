<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xuHSTy0BMTI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xuHSTy0BMTI</a>



Imo, the Hollies get understated credit for their contribs.



So distinct, original, prolific and influential in creating that early British sound that rocked the world.



This from a fan:



A message for the original Hollies and particularly Graham Nash, when you landed at Shoreham airport in 1963/4 to appear at Brighton this was the nearest they could bring your airplane down and we were queueing. If you can call it a queue it was a massive crowd and the police tried to hold us back when you came down on Shoreham Airport, which is now called Brighton city Airport. But what happened when you landed we all pushed and burst through the police, and rushed your aeroplane chasing all of you all over the airport, which looking back not only dangerous for you but also for us the propellers were still going around!, still running around the plane, chasing you all, all over the airfield., my friend Eileen, who was mad for Graham, cornered him. I was next to her, and all of a sudden she pulled out a great big pair of scissors and cut his tie off, right up to the knot, he ran off. A policeman grabbed my friend. Well, her arm took the scissors. We just run around screaming. It was the best day ever. I want to apologise now, that's if you remember that incident, my lovely Hollies, you all were a massive part of our teenage years, still amongst the best memories of that time, you were fantastic, best time ever, lots of lovexxxx



