« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Originals that are better than cover versions  (Read 6103 times)

Online Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Originals that are better than cover versions
« Reply #80 on: August 9, 2024, 05:11:32 pm »
From this to Sandinista. Quite the journey.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4E5aF_rdX9Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4E5aF_rdX9Q</a>
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Originals that are better than cover versions
« Reply #81 on: August 9, 2024, 05:16:49 pm »
If you put your mind to this it's possible to post loads of songs, especially from the Blues and early R+B. These come straight to mind.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uxHQUvCkV20" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uxHQUvCkV20</a>



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7KbjWK6kTQg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7KbjWK6kTQg</a>









Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Originals that are better than cover versions
« Reply #82 on: August 10, 2024, 04:45:45 pm »
The "Bo Diddley beat". 8)



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5OOcnPVdKrs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5OOcnPVdKrs</a>
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Originals that are better than cover versions
« Reply #83 on: August 10, 2024, 04:48:50 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LklFP1IG9KY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LklFP1IG9KY</a>
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Originals that are better than cover versions
« Reply #84 on: August 10, 2024, 04:52:11 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sbhIZe3smr0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sbhIZe3smr0</a>
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Originals that are better than cover versions
« Reply #85 on: August 10, 2024, 04:55:52 pm »
And from the song above, covered by The Brothers Johnson to this. I can remember seeing the amount of great musicians on the sleeve notes of this song and LP. Some great players on this tune.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-mjovmCPftU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-mjovmCPftU</a>
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Originals that are better than cover versions
« Reply #86 on: August 10, 2024, 05:00:10 pm »
This is one of the songs that always causes arguments. I love The Isleys, but this is beautiful because of it's simplicity.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1KnK3z6DKaI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1KnK3z6DKaI</a>
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,571
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Originals that are better than cover versions
« Reply #87 on: September 24, 2024, 03:19:12 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xuHSTy0BMTI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xuHSTy0BMTI</a>

Imo, the Hollies get understated credit for their contribs.

So distinct, original, prolific and influential in creating that early British sound that rocked the world.

LOL.

This from a fan:

A message for the original Hollies and particularly Graham Nash, when you landed at Shoreham airport in 1963/4 to appear at Brighton this was the nearest they could bring your airplane down and we were queueing. If you can call it a queue it was a massive crowd and the police tried to hold us back when you came down on Shoreham Airport, which is now called Brighton city Airport. But what happened when you landed we all pushed and burst through the police, and rushed your aeroplane chasing all of you all over the airport, which looking back not only dangerous for you but also for us the propellers were still going around!, still running around the plane, chasing you all, all over the airfield., my friend Eileen, who was mad for Graham, cornered him. I was next to her, and all of a sudden she pulled out a great big pair of scissors and cut his tie off, right up to the knot, he ran off. A policeman grabbed my friend. Well, her arm took the scissors. We just run around screaming. It was the best day ever. I want to apologise now, that's if you remember that incident, my lovely Hollies, you all were a massive part of our teenage years, still amongst the best memories of that time, you were fantastic, best time ever, lots of lovexxxx

« Last Edit: September 24, 2024, 03:27:29 pm by jambutty »
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Online Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Originals that are better than cover versions
« Reply #88 on: Today at 05:36:46 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Qz23H5aW5PY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Qz23H5aW5PY</a>
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Originals that are better than cover versions
« Reply #89 on: Today at 05:40:08 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7eANGHVQS9Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7eANGHVQS9Q</a>
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Originals that are better than cover versions
« Reply #90 on: Today at 05:41:33 pm »
 <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1uCaIuPg-Fk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1uCaIuPg-Fk</a>
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Originals that are better than cover versions
« Reply #91 on: Today at 10:50:00 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 10:26:08 pm
;)



 <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xKt75jUuKJY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xKt75jUuKJY</a>
Logged

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 636
Re: Originals that are better than cover versions
« Reply #92 on: Today at 10:56:54 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vFzeG7e4CT8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vFzeG7e4CT8</a>

« Last Edit: Today at 10:59:10 pm by Fortneef »
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 