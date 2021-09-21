Founder member of Status Quo, Alan Lancaster, died today aged 72. RIP. As such, I went looking at some famous Quo tracks to see which of them Lancaster had written. I always remember seeing his name on the track listing of "12 Gold Bars" album many years ago.
Anyway... Holy shit I never knew "Rockin' all over the World", Quo's anthem, was a cover!! John Fogerty did the original in 1975.
Just listened to Fogerty's original it and its pretty cool. Not sure its as good as Quo's heavier version, which most of us older RAWKites will have drunkenly stood opposite (even drunker) elderly relatives and unashamedly done the dance known as the "grebo" (Legs apart, hands on your hips, you leaned forwards from the hip and twisted to the right, twice. Then repeat to the left)