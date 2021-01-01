He had an enormous influence on this country. His products that worked changed our futurudes, the ones that didnt were years ahead of their time.



The ZX81 and the Spectrum brought computing to the masses. Banging rubber keyboards on games, but how many programmers started off there? They were small, portable and user friendly (by the standards of the time.)



But he also developed tiny TVs and electric cars. . Yes they were crap, but it took 30 more years for them not to be.



Too often laughed at (maybe rightly) but he left a huge mark on this country



