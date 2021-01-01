« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Clive Sinclair dies aged 81  (Read 150 times)

Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Clive Sinclair dies aged 81
« on: Today at 02:30:08 am »
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,404
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Clive Sinclair dies aged 81
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:49:04 am »
He had an enormous influence on this country.  His products that worked changed our futurudes, the ones that didnt were years ahead of their time.

The ZX81 and the Spectrum brought computing to the masses.  Banging rubber keyboards on games, but how many programmers started off there? They were small, portable and user friendly (by the standards of the time.)

But he also developed tiny TVs and electric cars. .  Yes they were crap, but it took 30 more years for them not to be.

Too often laughed at (maybe rightly) but he left a huge mark on this country

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,016
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Clive Sinclair dies aged 81
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:40:42 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:49:04 am
He had an enormous influence on this country.  His products that worked changed our futurudes, the ones that didnt were years ahead of their time.

The ZX81 and the Spectrum brought computing to the masses.  Banging rubber keyboards on games, but how many programmers started off there? They were small, portable and user friendly (by the standards of the time.)

But he also developed tiny TVs and electric cars. .  Yes they were crap, but it took 30 more years for them not to be.

Too often laughed at (maybe rightly) but he left a huge mark on this country


Well said.

I had a Spectrum+ and thought it was great - although my top 3 memories are:

* Cassettes failing to load the game because they were rubbish tape-to-tape copies-of-copies-of-copies-of-copies

* Spending an entire afternoon painstakingly typing out a programme from a magazine, only for it not to work (syntax error?)

* Breaking several joysticks doing the 400m on Daley Thompson's Decathlon
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,059
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Clive Sinclair dies aged 81
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:21:59 pm »
Gutted. Used to have a ZX81 and used a ZX80 in school.

Now still have a ZX81 and ZX Spectrum


He was an amazing fella
Logged
Sorry everyone. Likely to be off on a rant at the drop of an annoyed otter.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,016
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Clive Sinclair dies aged 81
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:58:49 pm »
One of my mates asked for one for Xmas, but his mum & dad, hearing that the BBC computer was better for learning, got him one of those instead. It was really shite for playing games on. He was gutted, and it barely got used.

 ;D
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,200
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Clive Sinclair dies aged 81
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:21:04 pm »
We had a ZX81, remember spending hours creating games from the programs in magazines, was very satisfying when they actually worked!
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 