I'm not expecting too many changes. The vast majority - if not all - of the big hitters will get the Norwich game off so I think we'll feel we can go very strong against Palace.
The exception is probably at CB, where we're still getting everyone up to speed. Virgil a certainty to come back in, but I think it'll be alongside Konate. Matip probably can't play three times in six days, and last night was Gomez's first competitive match of the season. Plus it's the ideal match to put Konate in, a home match against weaker PL opposition, with Virgil able to babysit him if required. Gomez and Konate then get the Norwich game aswell (reckon there's a chance Gomez starts at RB there with Neco out, with maybe Phillips starting at CB).
Front three picks itself as well, can't see anything other than Mane, Salah, Jota. So only question mark for me really is in midfield - could be the first time we see that Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago midfield but not sure. Only question mark for me is whether Klopp might want either Fabinho or Henderson to play the Norwich game, since otherwise we're lacking a No6. If so, I actually think Saturday could be a game for Jones, who looked bright last night - but it's one of those where it could be any of Jones, Ox, Milner or Naby.