What pleases me is that we are playing really well in all our games. In the past two years there have been plenty of times when we were just going through the motions. We have real Quality in our Best eleven and could give any team in The World a game.

The Midfield will be chopped and changed which won't be a bad thing until we can save up in The Yanks Piggy Bank to buy a Goal-Scoring Midfielder which will take us to the top of the tree once again.

By then Bobby and Mane will be coming to an end of their Liverpool days and our next Hunt, Fowler, Owen, Torres will be walking through the doors and another Red chapter will begin..