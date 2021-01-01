After watching our first group match, I have a believe that Milan could incur a damage to Atletico. Can't stand them to be honest. Haha!!!
Well, Simeone to be precise.
Hey that Milan combo - Brahim Diaz and Ante Rabic, they are all not that bad okay... Quite decent.
To manage scoring two goals when The Mighty Reds were playing like that (high intensity and speed of passing), that was an achievement where most of the teams would crumble under such pressure.
On extra note... ** Atletico Madrid 0-0 Porto, fiery goalless clash with NINE
yellow cards. What were they playing? Boxing? Haha!!