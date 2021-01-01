« previous next »
CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 07:12:11 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 04:28:34 pm
Not many people around me or that I know were PIM. I said to my lad about that time "they're not a shadow on the Istanbul final team". He laughed, I'd said it purposely because like everyone he loved that AC side which were so admirable.

The Reds were cruising :)
A 2nd would have saved some bitten nails but like us as usual and so many of our achievements we do it the hard way.

Overall, it was a tremendous occasion, a privilege, an absolute fucking joy to see those Reds perform.

Definitely. It was a tremendous occasion indeed. And we came flying at them. There were mispasses from Milan, but again that was part nerves and part unable to cope with our tempo. But then, it's clear that they are well coached, because they were able to adjust in game to our brilliance, not many sides have been able to do that when we play like that under Klopp.
Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 07:25:38 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 09:37:52 am
Genuinely, and I hope the mods don't punish me for this, but some of you should be fucking mortified reading that HT thread back today. Our first game back in the CL with fans in, against another of the European Royal Family. Amazing atmosphere, brilliant performance for the most part, completely dominant and yet you'd honestly think you were reading the HT thread from Stoke 2015 (we were 5-0 down ;)). I will use the fabled term because its completely valid here....but if you're going to wet the bed when we're a goal down in those circumstances last night then you must be going through bedsheets at a rate of knots. You'll of course get the usual 'if you dont like it, dont read it', 'superfan', 'its a forum' etc but some of you should genuinely try another pastime because if you didn't enjoy the WHOLE game last night you're watching the wrong sport.
This part should be sent to everyone who posted in the HT thread. Seriously. You don't believe in THIS TEAM?
Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 07:38:14 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 11:27:42 am
well pleased with the result and that we are creating so many chances.
the AM-Porto draw helps us

So if we go away and win at Porto and Milan draw with AM that could set us up in CL.
An Atletico team having to attack us at home because they are fighting for survival could end up with a hammering for them. It would be my wet dream. I respect them but despise the way Simeone sets them up.
Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 09:20:59 pm
No one should respect that cheating shower of negative footballers. Ok, at least they're not Real/Barca but that's a very low bar of standard.

If Atletico lose just one of their ties against Milan they're screwed specially after that draw with Porto. Coming for a draw against us won't help them, the cnuts. Hope we take 5 minutes on every throw in and goal kick and feign injury from the first minute.
Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 09:58:09 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 09:37:52 am
I honestly think we have a 'special teams' of posters, like a 'defence' team in American Football, who we just roll out for half time threads when we're not winning. Always the same posters, same criticisms, and they take one for the team safe in the knowledge there's a fair chance they'll be embarrassing themselves once the full time whistle has blown.

And thats just on Origi, who was playing decently after a half where we destroyed a good Milan side and got hit with two absolute sucker punches.

There were others slating Henderson, TAA, even Mo :D

And stuff like this

Genuinely, and I hope the mods don't punish me for this, but some of you should be fucking mortified reading that HT thread back today. Our first game back in the CL with fans in, against another of the European Royal Family. Amazing atmosphere, brilliant performance for the most part, completely dominant and yet you'd honestly think you were reading the HT thread from Stoke 2015 (we were 5-0 down ;)). I will use the fabled term because its completely valid here....but if you're going to wet the bed when we're a goal down in those circumstances last night then you must be going through bedsheets at a rate of knots. You'll of course get the usual 'if you dont like it, dont read it', 'superfan', 'its a forum' etc but some of you should genuinely try another pastime because if you didn't enjoy the WHOLE game last night you're watching the wrong sport.

Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 02:35:43 pm
An incredible performance by the Reds. What a game. What a privilege it is to follow this team, these players and this manager.

Its strange reading some of the comments on here. It really does seem as if there are Reds who simply dont quite get what theyve witnessed, who dont and didnt quite comprehend just how exceptional that opening half hours performance was and the immense individual and collective effort, quality and ability it takes and took to summon up such a breathtaking performance as that.

Moreover, the depth of resilience and grit it then took to pull back the deficit and procure the win following those late first half lapses. And further, just how much a sustained opening blitz of the magnitude we somehow managed can make it appear the opposition is failing rather than us forcing any such failures. Also in this connection how much credit is due to that opposition for somehow making their own recovery from our opening blitz and grabbing their own temporary moment in the sun.

Anyroad, werent we just fucking amazing. And the crowd too. Only downer is my broken heel and wrist meant they had to do it minus me.

 :)

 :wellin

Yesterday was a joyous game, yeah it was frustrating at times but enjoyable just the same, that's what it's about. If you can't enjoy this Liverpool side, then that's really sad. And it seems people had it in their head that Origi was going to be the problem before a ball was kicked and then proceeded to blame him when we we weren't winning at half time, which is sadly unsurprising. Anyhow, great posts :)
Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
Reply #485 on: Today at 04:19:59 am
After watching our first group match, I have a believe that Milan could incur a damage to Atletico. Can't stand them to be honest. Haha!!!

Well, Simeone to be precise.  ;D  ;D

Hey that Milan combo - Brahim Diaz and Ante Rabic, they are all not that bad okay... Quite decent.  8)

To manage scoring two goals when The Mighty Reds were playing like that (high intensity and speed of passing), that was an achievement where most of the teams would crumble under such pressure.

On extra note... ** Atletico Madrid 0-0 Porto, fiery goalless clash with NINE yellow cards. What were they playing? Boxing? Haha!!
Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
Reply #486 on: Today at 05:20:53 am
What pleases me is that we are playing really well in all our games. In the past two years there have been plenty of times when we were just going through the motions. We have real Quality in our Best eleven and could give any team in The World a game.
The Midfield will be chopped and changed which won't be a bad thing until we can save up in The Yanks Piggy Bank to buy a Goal-Scoring Midfielder which will take us to the top of the tree once again.
By then Bobby and Mane will be coming to an end of their Liverpool days and our next Hunt, Fowler, Owen, Torres will be walking through the doors and another Red chapter will begin..
Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
Reply #487 on: Today at 05:39:22 am
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 05:20:53 am
What pleases me is that we are playing really well in all our games. In the past two years there have been plenty of times when we were just going through the motions. We have real Quality in our Best eleven and could give any team in The World a game.
The Midfield will be chopped and changed which won't be a bad thing until we can save up in The Yanks Piggy Bank to buy a Goal-Scoring Midfielder which will take us to the top of the tree once again.
By then Bobby and Mane will be coming to an end of their Liverpool days and our next Hunt, Fowler, Owen, Torres will be walking through the doors and another Red chapter will begin..
Rushie says hi.
