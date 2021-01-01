« previous next »
CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69

NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,097
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
Reply #400 on: Today at 10:59:35 am
Just asking. Yesterday's Milan team... In terms of capability, could they destroy team like Man United or Everton?

I know its a second-tier level team of Milan compared to 2005-2007...

Just want to know your opinion, mates and brothers here...
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,956
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
Reply #401 on: Today at 11:00:24 am
I'm not sure how a player in a Klopp team fails to track back. I can only assume Klopp has issued instruction to stay forward and let Fabinho et al mop up. Maybe he's told to stay forward for the counter attack.  There's a risk obviously that the defence gets overrun, but Klopp may see that risk worth taking for a quick overload on the our counter. And it's less likely the opposition pile forward when they can see they are open to a counter .  It's never simple. If Keita keeps getting games and doing the same thing without the coaching staff clearly telling him to chase back then I suspect he's doing what the boss asks.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,634
  • Kop 306
Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
Reply #402 on: Today at 11:01:17 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:59:35 am
Just asking. Yesterday's Milan team... In terms of capability, could they destroy team like Man United or Everton?

I know its a second-tier level team of Milan compared to 2005-2007...

Just want to know your opinion, mates and brothers here...
I wouldn't say so myself. They are a decent side, although we should have absolutely slaughtered them last night.
Logged

Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
Reply #403 on: Today at 11:01:55 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:13:36 am
Those comments from the boss are a real insight into how he views the game.
You get the feeling he loves an exciting game of football, coming back from a goal down makes it 'better' for him.
He can feel what the players are feeling, yet he has the acumen to see what needs to be adjusted on the pitch.(and knows how it can be done)
Also knows how to make the players that aren't first choice feel a million a dollars.

I am now convinced the HT thread is either bots or WUMs trying to win a fishing prize, or trolls.

Bet red cafe was fun at half time.

I was pleasantly surprised the bookies had a market for us to win at half time.  :)


--EDIT-- goals just before half time are classically bad. But HT gave klopp the chance to tweak the setup and deal with Milan. Doubt he could have done that if they'd scored twice around the 80min mark.  Not least for the difficulty of getting the message out.
Must admit, I availed myself of a bit of 7/4 at HT. I normally give it 5 mins into the second half for that type of bet as the odds usually drift further if the team behind doesn't score, so a bit of luck there.
Logged

PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,109
  • YNWA
Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
Reply #404 on: Today at 11:09:37 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:59:35 am
Just asking. Yesterday's Milan team... In terms of capability, could they destroy team like Man United or Everton?

I know its a second-tier level team of Milan compared to 2005-2007...

Just want to know your opinion, mates and brothers here...

They can beat United. United's defense is suspect and their midfielder jog around and don't half press like ours do. Heck, Young Boys outplayed them on the ball and Milan have far better ability on the ball.

As for Everton, there is a reason why they are not in European competitions.
Logged

PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,109
  • YNWA
Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
Reply #405 on: Today at 11:16:51 am
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:55:29 am
Fed up of players like origi getting targeted for criticism while keita gets a free pass from the same people. They will even tell you he is having a great game.

At least origi has made significant contribution and actually tried hard last night and did OK considering he has played very little football.

On the other hand, keita doesn't bother to track the ac Milan player who drifted in behind while they were in possession of the ball.  The problem with keita is that he doesn't contribute a whole pile to the attack either.   Klopp wasn't too happy with him either judging by the way he was talking to him just after the final whistle.  He got yet another opportunity last night and failed to take it.

Or both Origi and Keita had decent games. Who knows what Klopp was talking about? As for tracking back, the goals came from our right side, Hendo is more culpable, no?

As for contributing in attack - if you mean by goals and assists, how much have our mifielders done that over the years under Klopp? Are you new to Klopp's system? 
Logged

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
Reply #406 on: Today at 11:20:25 am
They drew 2-2 and 1-1 vs United last season.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
