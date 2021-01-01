I'm not sure how a player in a Klopp team fails to track back. I can only assume Klopp has issued instruction to stay forward and let Fabinho et al mop up. Maybe he's told to stay forward for the counter attack. There's a risk obviously that the defence gets overrun, but Klopp may see that risk worth taking for a quick overload on the our counter. And it's less likely the opposition pile forward when they can see they are open to a counter . It's never simple. If Keita keeps getting games and doing the same thing without the coaching staff clearly telling him to chase back then I suspect he's doing what the boss asks.