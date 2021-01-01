Just asking. Yesterday's Milan team... In terms of capability, could they destroy team like Man United or Everton?I know its a second-tier level team of Milan compared to 2005-2007...Just want to know your opinion, mates and brothers here...
Those comments from the boss are a real insight into how he views the game.You get the feeling he loves an exciting game of football, coming back from a goal down makes it 'better' for him.He can feel what the players are feeling, yet he has the acumen to see what needs to be adjusted on the pitch.(and knows how it can be done)Also knows how to make the players that aren't first choice feel a million a dollars.I am now convinced the HT thread is either bots or WUMs trying to win a fishing prize, or trolls.Bet red cafe was fun at half time.I was pleasantly surprised the bookies had a market for us to win at half time. --EDIT-- goals just before half time are classically bad. But HT gave klopp the chance to tweak the setup and deal with Milan. Doubt he could have done that if they'd scored twice around the 80min mark. Not least for the difficulty of getting the message out.
Fed up of players like origi getting targeted for criticism while keita gets a free pass from the same people. They will even tell you he is having a great game.At least origi has made significant contribution and actually tried hard last night and did OK considering he has played very little football.On the other hand, keita doesn't bother to track the ac Milan player who drifted in behind while they were in possession of the ball. The problem with keita is that he doesn't contribute a whole pile to the attack either. Klopp wasn't too happy with him either judging by the way he was talking to him just after the final whistle. He got yet another opportunity last night and failed to take it.
