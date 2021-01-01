« previous next »
CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69

Offline Magz50

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 11:15:12 pm »
Get the feck in! Shoulda been 10-2!
Offline kennedy81

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 11:17:12 pm »
Really enjoyed that game. Didn't enjoy the two goals we conceded but best to get those mistakes out of your system when you win and no harm done. Learn from them and move on.

Lacked a bit of cutting edge up front, but still played some great football and were clearly on a different level. The intensity of the press and pass interceptions was ludicrous, almost felt a bit sorry for Milan at times. Must be a nightmare to play against us when we play like that. Fair play to Milan as most teams would have buckled but they somehow made a game of it.
Offline Filler.

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 11:19:20 pm »
That winning goal was for Yorky. He saw the flick on, he could see the shape that a midfielder would need to get in to finish it, he didn't know of any, then he saw it was Hendo, and he KNEW it was in just like the rest of us.
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 11:21:43 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 09:53:36 pm
There is a genuine lack of understanding of what goes on a football pitch based on the ht thread. Before I even get into that, the criticisms of the line up are beyond baffling. We have 3 centerbacks coming back from serious injury, why would anyone be surprised that they aren't going to play 3 games in 8 days?

The midfield generally always gets rotated [and it's not like we put in our u18s ffs, henderson and keita came in]. The only surprise is Origi.

Now having said that, the reason we conceded 2 goals in the first half [contrary to popular belief] isn't because Salah missed a penalty or because Origi played. It's strictly down to being reckless and sloppy individually and collectively defensively, pressing and compactness went away after a relatively great 25 minutes. Anyside worth their salt, will create a chance let alone score a goal if play in such a manner.  Now this is very rare for us when we are at our best, we don't often lose control like that but we have. [Salzburg at Anfield 2 seasons back, we were clinical, took a 3-1 or 3-0 lead and it was 3-3 for the same reason Milan scored 2 goals in the first half].

So, even if you score 4 or 5 goals, that doesn't prevent you from conceding goals when you play poorly defensively on the other end.

Anyone arguing otherwise, is watching a different sport. Milan were no better than what I thought they would be going in, no where near us, but we allowed them back into the match because of the mad 10 minute spell.

We rectified the mistakes in the 2nd half, responded well, and won the game ultimately. Salah  missed a penalty but he was sensational. Origi for all the critics he has, did well enough to contribute and impact the game, more so than Jota on the night for instance.

3 points, while Atletico and porto dropped points.

Absolutely spot on. I had someone the same next to me at the game who didnt understand either, going mad at everything including the crowd for not singing every minute, complaining everything the referee gave against us and moaning at the players if they arent sprinting everything down. This isnt how the Anfield crowd operates, they are invested in the game like no other side does and gets behind the team when they know it is needed.
Offline Samie

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 11:29:47 pm »
Offline Dim Glas

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 11:44:21 pm »
Kloppo has a great way with words.

On how much the game was exactly what he hoped for

Yeah, nearly 100 per cent of course because it was a brilliant game, very exciting and very entertaining. With 10 or 15 minutes where we lost a little bit the plot, whatever. We were not compact enough anymore, we got carried away with our own football, pretty much, and made it then complicated  which we shouldnt have done  in our possession. Last line slightly too deep; midfield didnt close the gaps anymore and stuff like this. So they could pass through, they scored two goals. In a moment like this, obviously the game can be decided but not tonight because we could adjust in half-time and did that. Played again really good football and scored two wonderful goals, so won the game. Everyone knew before already but now probably definitely everybody knows: AC Milan came from Pot 4 in this group  very funny! So, thats the quality in the group. Its really good that we won this game tonight because obviously you need each point in this group to get through.

On the importance of being able to manage minutes for players in the squad

Very important. Its really difficult; Virgil van Dijk, everybody who saw him warming up tonight probably thought, Why is he not playing? But we have to be sensible in these moments. We have these three boys here in the last line who all came back from long-term injuries. We have to manage that, we cant do it differently. Even if they are fit now, which is great. The others were no big changes, if you want, Naby Keita started already two or three games this season. Not sure, did Hendo start the last game? Probably not, so that was clear he would start. Played a super game, both of them. Fabinho had to go through, did that, very important. Divock Origi, people forget so quick in life and football. Hes an outstanding striker and did really well tonight, especially for the long time he didnt start. Its just really difficult to get in this team, to be honest. That makes sometimes life a little bit uncomfortable. But he is a great guy and Im really happy for him he could play like this tonight.

On his reaction at half-time after Liverpool went in 2-1 behind

No, I wasnt angry at all, not at all. We saw it coming, actually; we saw the last five minutes coming in the last 15. We tried to get the message across, it didnt work out because of the outstanding atmosphere in the stadium. Football-wise, we lost the ball in the wrong moment, it was absolutely not necessary. We played so flexible with the triangles on the wings, it was really, really good, but then we started getting a bit complicated and that was one mistake. The other mistake was the last line was slightly too deep. We showed only one picture from the first half where we showed the boys, Here, the last line was too deep. Here, midfield, we need an eight who is pushing up in the challenge and then the other two have to adapt. The way we are organised, Fabinho can pick these balls up  everybody who plays in that position can pick these balls up  but if you are not organised then they just pass the ball through the gaps. I was actually waiting for half-time and I was really happy when the whistle came and we could solve that. We sorted it and then we didnt have that problem anymore. I was not angry at all, thats the job to do. I cannot celebrate 30 minutes and then for 15 minutes Im angry or whatever. Its just to make sure we have a chance to win the second half  thats what we did and all fine.

On whether Origi had done something to convince him he deserved to start

Nothing really special. Divock is a great guy, thats how it is, and in 10 years time when we look back he will be a Liverpool legend, but he is too young to be already seen as a legend now so he has to play football. To be 100 per cent honest, of course I thought he would maybe leave in the summer, but the football world is a crazy place and people obviously forgot how good he is. I said it, it is really difficult to get into this team. Thats just how it is and I have to decide about different positions, who I bring on, how I want to react before a game. Thats why Div was not in, he did nothing wrong. He trains, he gives everything and sometimes you still dont make it into the squad. That really can happen, especially when everybody is fit. But for tonight he was the right player to do it and he did really well. He was not injured, he had cramps, thats normal and so now lets see. Its just nice, Im really happy I could give him the opportunity and that he used it like he did.

here
Offline Jm55

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 11:46:27 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 10:57:20 pm
Again blaming attacking players for defensive mistakes, does not make sense regardless of how many goals have been scored [or haven't]. the mistakes happened in the defensive third of the pitch individually and collectively, not because of lack of efficiency in front of goal.

Any side worth their salt as I said, will take whatever you give them, [if you do it over and over again] and punish you if they get a chance to do so. Salzburg are miles off this MIlan side, but we were up 3-0 against them, played brilliantly, took our chances, and they got back into the game for the same reason Milan got back into the game. So the forwards werent the blame on the day of that match, like they aren't today, you have to do your job on both ends of the pitch.

The Salzburg game is very much the exception though. How many other times have we gone 3 up in a European game and the result has been in question?

Im not blaming attacking players for defensive mistakes. Im just making the point that if we can start turning 1 into 2 a bit quicker then well win more games more quickly.
Offline Gifted Right Foot

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 11:47:23 pm »
What a game.  Imagine missing out on nights like this.  This is why the team fought so hard to get into this competition again at the end of last season.  A few top performances but gotta say Salah is just incredible.  It will be hard for him to top the numbers he produced in his first season with us (cause they were just crazy numbers) but he is a complete player now.  He just does everything as such a high level.  Great to see Gomez back out there.  Also what a strike from Henderson as well  :o
Offline Millie

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 11:48:01 pm »
Thoroughly enjoyed that - it was great to back at the game.  The Kop was like a sauna  ;D
Online jckliew

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 11:57:17 pm »
Captain's goal! Go HENDO!
Offline oldfordie

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #330 on: Today at 12:14:56 am »
Games are coming thick and fast now, not to mention internationals. nice to see us able to play such a strong line up. played some quick decisive football. got the result we deserved. brilliant winner by Henderson. Alexandra Arnold outstanding. poor lad ran himself into the ground by the end of the match.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #331 on: Today at 12:19:49 am »
After the first 15 minutes Kessié must have been thinking I'm not signing up for that shit. Better off signing a new contract at AC than work at that level of intensity for us.

Offline Samie

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #332 on: Today at 12:24:49 am »
That is why we're getting Bissouma in the summer.  8)
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #333 on: Today at 12:30:35 am »
That was Divocks 323rd appearance in total, who'd have thought that

Henderson at last has his Gerrard shooting moment after all those over bar blasts
Offline disgraced cake

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #334 on: Today at 12:34:34 am »
Good win that, should have been more and really surprising how we went in at half time behind. Throughout the whole game we were really good, bar that spell at the end of the half. Milan weren't very good, hopefully they can take a few points off Atletico and Porto, though.

Great to have Gomez back, another big Champions League performance from him. Fabinho was outstanding again, and in general everyone performed well. Awesome goal from Henderson to win it.

Porto away should be a tricky game, but if we can win there we'd be in an excellent position. Palace at the weekend another big game which we should be winning.
Offline NarutoReds

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #335 on: Today at 01:08:08 am »
That Ante Rebic. Nobody likes him? According to Wikipedia, could play on both wings, as well as a second striker. Think he'll do well in future for himself. I wish him well.
Offline newterp

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #336 on: Today at 01:15:33 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 09:53:36 pm
There is a genuine lack of understanding of what goes on a football pitch based on the ht thread. Before I even get into that, the criticisms of the line up are beyond baffling. We have 3 centerbacks coming back from serious injury, why would anyone be surprised that they aren't going to play 3 games in 8 days?

The midfield generally always gets rotated [and it's not like we put in our u18s ffs, henderson and keita came in]. The only surprise is Origi.

Now having said that, the reason we conceded 2 goals in the first half [contrary to popular belief] isn't because Salah missed a penalty or because Origi played. It's strictly down to being reckless and sloppy individually and collectively defensively, pressing and compactness went away after a relatively great 25 minutes. Anyside worth their salt, will create a chance let alone score a goal if play in such a manner.  Now this is very rare for us when we are at our best, we don't often lose control like that but we have. [Salzburg at Anfield 2 seasons back, we were clinical, took a 3-1 or 3-0 lead and it was 3-3 for the same reason Milan scored 2 goals in the first half].

So, even if you score 4 or 5 goals, that doesn't prevent you from conceding goals when you play poorly defensively on the other end.

Anyone arguing otherwise, is watching a different sport. Milan were no better than what I thought they would be going in, no where near us, but we allowed them back into the match because of the mad 10 minute spell.

We rectified the mistakes in the 2nd half, responded well, and won the game ultimately. Salah  missed a penalty but he was sensational. Origi for all the critics he has, did well enough to contribute and impact the game, more so than Jota on the night for instance.

3 points, while Atletico and porto dropped points.

spot on!
Offline NarutoReds

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #337 on: Today at 01:23:59 am »
State of some Liverpool fans to get on Salah's back when he missed the penalty...  :(  :(
Offline duvva

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #338 on: Today at 01:28:57 am »
Well I enjoyed it. Dominant but also exciting due to the poor finish to the first half, but I never doubted us coming back, we were by far the better team.

Thought Mo was excellent, and Fabinho was Fabinho. Also thought Curtis looked really lively when he came on, looks creative and has got a goal in him.

3 points. Great start.
Offline him_15

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #339 on: Today at 01:31:57 am »
Get in! What a match! What a night!
Online jckliew

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #340 on: Today at 02:12:42 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 01:23:59 am
State of some Liverpool fans to get on Salah's back when he missed the penalty...  :(  :(
Have to admit. Wasn't one of his best penalties. 
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #341 on: Today at 03:41:30 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:46:27 pm
The Salzburg game is very much the exception though. How many other times have we gone 3 up in a European game and the result has been in question?

Im not blaming attacking players for defensive mistakes. Im just making the point that if we can start turning 1 into 2 a bit quicker then well win more games more quickly.

very rare, my point was, that even in a game when you take your chacnes like we did that night, and play brilliantly, if you start being sloppy, you'll be punished. which we did. same here.
Offline Red Cactii

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #342 on: Today at 04:15:18 am »
Cracking game between two European heavyweights, probably shouldve been out of sight before Milan scored their first but it is what it is. Good to see a little squad rotation not stop us from winning, even better that Atletico and Porto played out a 0-0 in the other match in the group.
Online RedG13

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #343 on: Today at 04:34:51 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:12:42 am
Have to admit. Wasn't one of his best penalties.
He will go either way and just hit hard. He doesn't try and place it. It very hard to stop when you hit it hard and are unpredictable.
https://twitter.com/SamMcGuire90/status/1438221002710917124
Offline Hash91

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #344 on: Today at 05:42:07 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:44:21 pm
Kloppo has a great way with words.

...

here

So well put by the Man Himself!
Online jckliew

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #345 on: Today at 06:01:33 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 04:34:51 am
He will go either way and just hit hard. He doesn't try and place it. It very hard to stop when you hit it hard and are unpredictable.
https://twitter.com/SamMcGuire90/status/1438221002710917124
It was almost dead centre. Poor.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #346 on: Today at 06:11:54 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 01:08:08 am
That Ante Rebic. Nobody likes him? According to Wikipedia, could play on both wings, as well as a second striker. Think he'll do well in future for himself. I wish him well.
That guy impressed me. So silky.
Offline lamonti

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #347 on: Today at 06:15:06 am »
What a brilliant game. Had a bit of the PSG game vibe to it - we dominated but then looked like we might not get what we needed from it.

That said, I was absolutely certain this team in that atmosphere was going to win from 1-2 down.

Delighted with how Origi and Curtis played coming into the team.

Diaz for AC was really impressive and they defended stoutly considering they were completely under the kosh.
