You could say we handed out a 3 nil thrashing, if you ignore those 3 minutes of madness before HT.
A brilliant performance apart from that, 3 great goals (what a strike Hendo), we suffocated them but we let them off the hook. I guess if Mo is going to miss a pen, probably best to do it now than in a bigger, tighter game.
We can't have moments like that at the end of the 1st half however. It's one thing letting in a soft goal, but 2 is terrible. We can't let our concentration drop like that.
Like the pen and the wastage in front of goal, I guess it's better to get these kind of things out the way early in the season.
Job done and let's move on.