Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1

Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 10:07:57 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 10:04:05 pm
What a stinker by PSG. They are lucky Leipzig conceded so many. That group could go to GD.

Im presuming PSG will get their shit together.

Decent chance Leipzig will finish bottom of the group. They havent looked good so far this season, lost a couple very key players and taken a massive step down in coaching. They are prime for some absolute pastings like the one they got tonight.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 10:09:38 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:07:57 pm
Im presuming PSG will get their shit together.

Decent chance Leipzig will finish bottom of the group. They havent looked good so far this season, lost a couple very key players and taken a massive step down in coaching. They are prime for some absolute pastings like the one they got tonight.

Their defending was bad last year against good teams, so losing Konate and Upe is going to really show them up. They won't be challenging for much for the next couple years I would say.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 10:18:46 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:09:38 pm
Their defending was bad last year against good teams, so losing Konate and Upe is going to really show them up. They won't be challenging for much for the next couple years I would say.

losing Sabitzer was probably the biggest one too. One of their best and most influencial players and most experienced at this point too.  So yeah, like you say, they where not great defensively last season, so now, it could be a bit of a rocky ride for them.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 10:19:22 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:07:57 pm
Im presuming PSG will get their shit together.

Decent chance Leipzig will finish bottom of the group. They havent looked good so far this season, lost a couple very key players and taken a massive step down in coaching. They are prime for some absolute pastings like the one they got tonight.

Oh yeah. Forgot Bayern did their biannually talent harvest.
Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 10:23:26 pm »
Without having watched any of it there should be no surprise that Leipzig got it's ass handed to them in Manchester.  They lost 5-0 to ManU last year which was clearly an inferior team to this ManC and also without Upemacano.
Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 10:30:15 pm »
Pip begging the fans to turn up for the game on Saturday! I'm guessing there wasn't a great crowd and the Emptihad was living up to his name
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 10:36:33 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:23:26 pm
Without having watched any of it there should be no surprise that Leipzig got it's ass handed to them in Manchester.  They lost 5-0 to ManU last year which was clearly an inferior team to this ManC and also without Upemacano.

Nkunku though...
Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 10:36:47 pm »
Nkunku, get him.
Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 10:38:55 pm »
Bellingham-Nkunku.
Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 10:40:43 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 10:05:20 pm
Watched the last 2 mins, the commentator said you missed all the acting you could ever hope to see in a football match.

That sounds about right as to what I'd expect
Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 10:57:59 pm »
Bruges had 16 shots at goal against PSG. That is an utter shit show from a contender.
Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 10:58:54 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 10:57:59 pm
Bruges had 16 shots at goal against PSG. That is an utter shit show from a contender.

When I saw the result I thought maybe PSG fielded a weakened team, but I just checked and they had Neymar, Messi, and Mbappe on.
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 10:59:49 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 10:04:05 pm
What a stinker by PSG. They are lucky Leipzig conceded so many. That group could go to GD.

I thought H2H is the decider in CL.
Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 11:01:00 pm »
Please come and watch us

:lmao

Quote
Guardiola to BT Sport: "I'd like more people to come on Saturday. We will be tired. Southampton are so dangerous. I invite all our people to come 3pm to watch our game
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 11:01:04 pm »
This competition is so damn good.
Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 11:01:22 pm »
As the Sportwash FC thread is locked, in ere will do:

Pep Guardiola: "I'd like more people to come on Saturday. We will be tired. Southampton are so dangerous. I invite all our people to come 3PM to watch our game..." [via @btsportfootball/@spbajko]

State of them!
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 11:02:46 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:01:22 pm
As the Sportwash FC thread is locked, in ere will do:

Pep Guardiola: "I'd like more people to come on Saturday. We will be tired. Southampton are so dangerous. I invite all our people to come 3PM to watch our game..." [via @btsportfootball/@spbajko]

State of them!

That is so embarrassing. What a pathetic club.
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #417 on: Yesterday at 11:02:55 pm »
You'd have to pay me to go there Pip.
Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #418 on: Yesterday at 11:07:00 pm »
Quote from: palimpsest on Yesterday at 11:02:46 pm
That is so embarrassing. What a pathetic club.

seats available in every block they put on sale apart from the away :lmao

https://twitter.com/DHardayal/status/1438259860219572230?s=20
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #419 on: Yesterday at 11:10:42 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:07:00 pm
seats available in every block they put on sale apart from the away :lmao

https://twitter.com/DHardayal/status/1438259860219572230?s=20

No wonder they can afford so many expensive players with such amazing turnout.
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #420 on: Yesterday at 11:13:08 pm »
The Etihad was empty tonight and you have the manager begging for fans to turn up. I mean they were selling tickets to the game tonight on fucking Wowcher lmao. Theyll be on facebook marketplace next.
Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #421 on: Yesterday at 11:13:18 pm »
My God, Jake Humphries is an annoying little scrote.
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #422 on: Yesterday at 11:18:07 pm »
Champions League...Not European Cup.  No idea why they separated it like that though.

Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #423 on: Yesterday at 11:31:44 pm »

Viaplay seem to have a commentator-free option for matches? (cracking atmosphere) - https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/poyyff/just_european_nights_at_anfield
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #424 on: Yesterday at 11:51:43 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 11:13:18 pm
My God, Jake Humphries is an annoying little scrote.

"Chaps, Gents, Guys.."
Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #425 on: Today at 01:46:15 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:01:22 pm
As the Sportwash FC thread is locked, in ere will do:

Pep Guardiola: "I'd like more people to come on Saturday. We will be tired. Southampton are so dangerous. I invite all our people to come 3PM to watch our game..." [via @btsportfootball/@spbajko]

State of them!

That's so embarrassing. Pathetic actually.
Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #426 on: Today at 02:04:06 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:01:22 pm
As the Sportwash FC thread is locked, in ere will do:

Pep Guardiola: "I'd like more people to come on Saturday. We will be tired. Southampton are so dangerous. I invite all our people to come 3PM to watch our game..." [via @btsportfootball/@spbajko]

State of them!

Quote from: palimpsest on Yesterday at 11:02:46 pm
That is so embarrassing. What a pathetic club.
Quote from: a little break on Today at 01:46:15 am
That's so embarrassing. Pathetic actually.

Thought Pip sounded quite cogent, really...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #427 on: Today at 02:39:55 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:01:22 pm
As the Sportwash FC thread is locked, in ere will do:

Pep Guardiola: "I'd like more people to come on Saturday. We will be tired. Southampton are so dangerous. I invite all our people to come 3PM to watch our game..." [via @btsportfootball/@spbajko]

State of them!

Maybe he can turn up an hour earlier with a banjo and busk for the fans before the match. You never know, he might be able to scrape up some loose change (£100m) for the clubs coffers.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #428 on: Today at 03:01:04 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:01:22 pm
As the Sportwash FC thread is locked, in ere will do:

Pep Guardiola: "I'd like more people to come on Saturday. We will be tired. Southampton are so dangerous. I invite all our people to come 3PM to watch our game..." [via @btsportfootball/@spbajko]

State of them!
Maybe they should offer free pints of water with every ticket.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #429 on: Today at 05:36:54 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 03:01:04 am
Maybe they should offer free pints of water oil with every ticket.
Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #430 on: Today at 06:14:20 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:39:55 am
Maybe he can turn up an hour earlier with a banjo and busk for the fans before the match. You never know, he might be able to scrape up some loose change (£100m) for the clubs coffers.

Make some noise for Fabian Delph!
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #431 on: Today at 06:48:43 am »
Quote from: palimpsest on Yesterday at 10:58:54 pm
When I saw the result I thought maybe PSG fielded a weakened team, but I just checked and they had Neymar, Messi, and Mbappe on.

Once Mbappe went off early in the 2nd half they lacked any real pace to stretch a very stubborn Brugge side who worked their absolute socks off all night, giving PSG no time on the ball.  Very impressive from them.  It ended up being Barcelona ver. 2.0 with all the players just looking for Messi to bail them out.  Neymar tried hard in the last 10 - 15 minutes but was largely anonymous the whole game - no surprise there. 

PSG's midfield of Herrera, Wijnaldum and Peredes didn't really function well at all either going forward or defensively with Brugge creating plenty of chances in transition from forced/unforced turnovers.  Poch made changes to the midfield at half time but there was no improvement.

19 yr old LB Nundo Mendes looked quite impressive during the 15 minutes he got at the end of the game, giving PSG some actual threat out wide, but overall a really insipid performance and I'd be shocked if this side wins it this year.  They'll get better, but as has always been the case they look way too suspect on the defensive side of the ball.

