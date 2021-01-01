When I saw the result I thought maybe PSG fielded a weakened team, but I just checked and they had Neymar, Messi, and Mbappe on.



Once Mbappe went off early in the 2nd half they lacked any real pace to stretch a very stubborn Brugge side who worked their absolute socks off all night, giving PSG no time on the ball. Very impressive from them. It ended up being Barcelona ver. 2.0 with all the players just looking for Messi to bail them out. Neymar tried hard in the last 10 - 15 minutes but was largely anonymous the whole game - no surprise there.PSG's midfield of Herrera, Wijnaldum and Peredes didn't really function well at all either going forward or defensively with Brugge creating plenty of chances in transition from forced/unforced turnovers. Poch made changes to the midfield at half time but there was no improvement.19 yr old LB Nundo Mendes looked quite impressive during the 15 minutes he got at the end of the game, giving PSG some actual threat out wide, but overall a really insipid performance and I'd be shocked if this side wins it this year. They'll get better, but as has always been the case they look way too suspect on the defensive side of the ball.