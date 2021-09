Ronaldo is inevitable. Can’t believe people on here continue to deride the signing…



For 500k a week? If they end up winning the league or the EC, I'll eat my keyboard gladly, but scoring goals wasn't an issue for them. Ronaldo should be scoring against the likes of Newcastle and Young Boys, hardly a surprise.But ultimately are they going to challenge and win the biggest trophies? Based on their midfield alone, and their manager, I'd say no, Ronaldo or not.