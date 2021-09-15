I think we'll rotate a fair bit, yes we want to win all of our home games but equally those games can be the best time to bring squad players in and have their backs, rather than in a more hostile away ground. It's important to win but it's also important to avoid running players into the ground early on, and with quite a few of our rotation options being sharp from getting early games this season I think we'll make use of them.



With van Dijk only just returning and Matip having a poor injury record, I can see Gomez and Konate, who were brilliant in preseason, coming in. Robertson has played a ton too and Tsimikas will be sharp still so I can see him playing.



Midfield we have a few players still feeling their way back, I have a feeling Henderson was saved for this which is why he was on the bench against Leeds, Keita had a great start to the season and hasn't played for the last couple so I think he could come in, possibly Milner too depending on his recovery.



Front three I think we'll stick with the usual and hope to get the chance to sub them early.