Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport

Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
Let's do them. Let's take a revenge.
Ought to be a site-wide blanket ban on posting pics of Athens :nirnir

Other than Xabis dragback taking out Kaka and vague flashbacks of Pennant ripping them to shreds down the right (with Kuyts quality as a striker brutally exposed for what it was), Ive blocked out all memories of that painfully frustrating night.
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
I think we'll rotate a fair bit, yes we want to win all of our home games but equally those games can be the best time to bring squad players in and have their backs, rather than in a more hostile away ground. It's important to win but it's also important to avoid running players into the ground early on, and with quite a few of our rotation options being sharp from getting early games this season I think we'll make use of them.

With van Dijk only just returning and Matip having a poor injury record, I can see Gomez and Konate, who were brilliant in preseason, coming in. Robertson has played a ton too and Tsimikas will be sharp still so I can see him playing.

Midfield we have a few players still feeling their way back, I have a feeling Henderson was saved for this which is why he was on the bench against Leeds, Keita had a great start to the season and hasn't played for the last couple so I think he could come in, possibly Milner too depending on his recovery.

Front three I think we'll stick with the usual and hope to get the chance to sub them early.
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
Today I feel fortunate that last year's group was a bit underwhelming with Atalanta and Midjytlland, the games being behind closed doors. It was annoying then, but the situation was what it was. It would have been criminal for this year's group to be played behind closed doors, especially the Milan games.

Great chance to get three points tonight. They're missing their very old, very cringe inducing talisman, and have an inexperienced squad at this level. They seem to have good squad spirit that gets them through games with adequate quality sprinkled throughout. I'd expect Liverpool to be in control of the game, and hopefully the grandeur of the night makes us that bit more composed and ruthless in front of the goal. Looking at you, Sadio  ;D - Tonight would be an excellent occasion for his century goal, he was the man who helped get us back into this competition when he first joined the club, and got those important goals against Palace at the end of last season.
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
I think we'll rotate a fair bit, yes we want to win all of our home games but equally those games can be the best time to bring squad players in and have their backs, rather than in a more hostile away ground. It's important to win but it's also important to avoid running players into the ground early on, and with quite a few of our rotation options being sharp from getting early games this season I think we'll make use of them.

With van Dijk only just returning and Matip having a poor injury record, I can see Gomez and Konate, who were brilliant in preseason, coming in. Robertson has played a ton too and Tsimikas will be sharp still so I can see him playing.

Midfield we have a few players still feeling their way back, I have a feeling Henderson was saved for this which is why he was on the bench against Leeds, Keita had a great start to the season and hasn't played for the last couple so I think he could come in, possibly Milner too depending on his recovery.

Front three I think we'll stick with the usual and hope to get the chance to sub them early.

I can see a few changes too. I think Henderson will definitely come in, and can see Keita accompanying him with Fabinho. Front 3 and keeper pick themselves. Trent will play you'd be fairly certain of that. Robertson or Tsimikas? Could really be either or, though I'd not expect Robertson to play this and Palace. Personally I think despite their quality, playing Gomez and Konate who have no proper minutes this season would be a risk. I'd keep Van Dijk in tonight and rest Matip for the weekend, bringing Gomez in tonight.

May have passed people by too, but it's still 5 subs allowed in Europe.
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
Cheers for the OP.
Personally I am sorry Ibra is not playing. It's good to have a good bogeyman to raise the spirits as he flounders around. Giroud is a good percentage player and generally gives our defenders a bit to think about. Flying absolutely blind otherwise about Madrid but they are young, on the way up and first time back in the competition for a long time. (Reminds me of us in 17-18).
I could see a new centre half in. If Virgil plays there is the option of playing Tsimikas as well. (Robbo was great last weekend, back to his buzzing best).
Fab, Hendo and Tiago plus the usual suspects.
Wouldn't surprise me if Naby got a start and it wouldn't shock me if Curtis played some game time tonight.
2-0 the Reds.
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
Can someone explain why despite playing our CL match tonight, we are playing on the Saturday in the PL, while both United and Chelsea played yesterday, yet play their PL games on the Sunday? City seem to have been shafted as well, not that I give two fucks about them..
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
Cheers for the OP. Personally I am sorry Ibra is not playing. It's good to have a good bogeyman to raise the spirits as he flounders around.
He was utter shite at his peak 13 years ago, the last time he played CL at Anfield (Inter, 2008).
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
Someone said they expect Milner to start....I sure hope not.

He's an amazing pro - but we don't need him to be starting these games when we have Thiago, Fabinho, Keita, Jones, Henderson all fit and available.
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
Boss
https://twitter.com/lfc/status/1437868762376462338?s=21

Fantastic video featuring two storied clubs. A proper European fixture.

State of the comments under that video, though. Twitter really is just a flowing pit of shite.
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
And long before Istanbul and Athens, AC Milan supporters showed their class in our darkest hour. They made sure we never walked alone and they've sung our song on a few occasions since then. Great club and class supporters. Hope their fans are made welcome tonight.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mFX07w2-4ls

Up the reds!
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
Anyone know if Antonio Conte is in town 99% sure just walked past him round the corner from the Indigo hotel
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
Anyone know if Antonio Conte is in town 99% sure just walked past him round the corner from the Indigo hotel

Tug his hair and see how he reacts, then you'll know for sure.
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
Yes. He's working for Sky Italia.
https://sport.sky.it/calcio/champions-league/2021/09/15/conte-liverpool-milan-beatles?social=twitter_skysport_link_null
And secretly meeting with Moshiri to discuss the inevitable event in the next 6 months (he is infamously attracted by the very same thing that lured Ancelotti, and by that I dont mean Duncan Ferguson).

Separately, its sweet the reverence and aura they seem to give to the Cavern, Conte signing the low vault ceiling bricks and feeling the history by the sounds of it. I guess nobodys explained the truth of it ;D
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
He'll be letting them know up the M62 that he's still out of work. A few bob from Sky till Ole is sent packing. I guess nobody's explained the truth of that lot to him either.
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
First CL game with fans in a while. At Anfield. Against AC Milan. We're playing our strongest XI.
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
First CL game with fans in a while. At Anfield. Against AC Milan. We're playing our strongest XI.

2 changes max with 1 being the Elliot replacement
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
I'm surprised at the calls for VVD to be rested. Palace at the weekend is far more winable than tonight, he could have a rest then. I think same team as Sunday but with Henderson in.
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
Anyone know if Antonio Conte is in town 99% sure just walked past him round the corner from the Indigo hotel
I think you might know since he walked past you :D
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
Id rotate VVD and Matip both here. Henderson and one of Keita/Milner/Jones probably come in too.

Shame we dont have many interchangeable forward options - looks like Mane and Salah will be expected to play 45+ games this season.
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
Can someone explain why despite playing our CL match tonight, we are playing on the Saturday in the PL, while both United and Chelsea played yesterday, yet play their PL games on the Sunday? City seem to have been shafted as well, not that I give two fucks about them..

Just swings and roundabouts, I think. In the next round of games, we play Tuesday (Porto) then Sunday (City).

Also we're playing this coming Tuesday in the League Cup, so a Saturday game is probably preferable to a Sunday one. Klopp's issue is with a 12.30 Sat after a Wed night game, don't think he'll be bothered about this gap at all especially since both games are at home.

Actually, Chelsea are playing Spurs and United are playing West Ham on Sunday - both of those are playing European football on Thursday nights so they have to play their PL games on the Sunday.
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
First CL game with fans in a while. At Anfield. Against AC Milan. We're playing our strongest XI.
Yeah, this is a no brainer for me. To throw in a brand new CB pair would be madness. Maybe Matip is rested, maybe Kostas or Keita get to play. But my guess is the same team as last game, with Henderson obviously.
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
I'm surprised at the calls for VVD to be rested. Palace at the weekend is far more winable than tonight, he could have a rest then. I think same team as Sunday but with Henderson in.

I think it's more important we rest Matip given his recurring injury problems. It's basically guaranteed he'll pick something up from time to time. Van Dijk doesn't have those recurring problems even if the injury he's coming off of is worse. Hope Virgil does start tonight with one of Gomez/Konate alongside him. One game a week for Matip at the moment I'd think.
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
I'm surprised at the calls for VVD to be rested. Palace at the weekend is far more winable than tonight, he could have a rest then. I think same team as Sunday but with Henderson in.

I think what makes it hard to predict is that the vast majority of the first XI will be rested against Norwich next Tuesday. So if you rest someone against Palace, they'll end up going 10 days without a game which is arguably where the rest starts being too long.

Question for me is whether Klopp wants to start giving Konate and Gomez gametime. I think something like Matip/Gomez tonight then Virgil/Konate against Palace makes sense, then you do Konate/Gomez at Norwich. That spreads things around nicely.

But FWIW I think Virgil plays tonight and on Saturday  :D
