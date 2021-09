Its astonishing, even on MotD now they are discussing whether it was a red. He launched himself from behind and landed on the guy's ankle, a red card all day, how is this even a debate?



MOTD are a joke. End of.Re the assault on Harvey. The Leeds player is not in control of his body as he flies in off both his feet & lands down on Elliotts ankle. Winning the ball is irrelevant then. Look at his body landing on Elliotts ankle. Ignore him winning the ball. He’s not in control of his body which is the rule. This bollocks about him not being that sort of a player and not going in with the intention to do him is just horseshit. Whether he intends it or not (obviously he doesn’t) doesn’t matter. Sick of this shit.Exactly what Klopp was pissed off about vs Burnley. He can see that this letting the play flow shite is a codeword for the likes of Dyche etc to unleash a level of physicality that is borderline reckless and could end a footballers career.