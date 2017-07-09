« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2] 3   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September  (Read 2858 times)

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,959
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #40 on: Today at 02:26:53 am »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Yesterday at 06:41:42 am
BBC website is vomit inducing for some reason
I wonder could there be a link with the BBC being based in Salford now?, surely the impartial BBC wouldn't be biased?
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,198
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #41 on: Today at 04:17:47 am »
I really hate club matches breaks from international football.
Logged

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,982
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #42 on: Today at 05:36:16 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:26:53 am
I wonder could there be a link with the BBC being based in Salford now?, surely the impartial BBC wouldn't be biased?

No...

Its because they have exclusive rights to the game in England.

Its not on the telly and theyre the only radio station who can broadcast the game
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,198
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #43 on: Today at 12:11:20 pm »
this will be another 1-0 for Spurs imo. Palace are useless in attack.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,060
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #44 on: Today at 12:13:02 pm »
Ferdinand looks gutted he's got to work instead of being at the jizz fest
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,911
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #45 on: Today at 12:18:19 pm »
That might be one of the blandest midfield threes Ive ever seen.
Logged
AHA!

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,846
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #46 on: Today at 12:33:24 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 12:18:19 pm
That might be one of the blandest midfield threes Ive ever seen.

You can count the number of times Jermaine Jenas refers to people by their first name if you're bored. I'm on 2 already.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,934
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #47 on: Today at 12:34:00 pm »
Why no club has tried to get Son is odd. He's a brilliant player.
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,700
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #48 on: Today at 12:36:21 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:34:00 pm
Why no club has tried to get Son is odd. He's a brilliant player.

Possibly due to his age? Similar to why no one has come in for Salah or Mane IMO. If you're going to spend big money on a player you want them below 25 now unless you're City who can buy anyone of any age for any money and it doesn't matter.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,934
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #49 on: Today at 12:39:13 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 12:36:21 pm
Possibly due to his age? Similar to why no one has come in for Salah or Mane IMO. If you're going to spend big money on a player you want them below 25 now unless you're City who can buy anyone of any age for any money and it doesn't matter.
Age possibly. He'd have been perfect for City rather than Kane imo.


Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,846
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #50 on: Today at 12:42:16 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:34:00 pm
Why no club has tried to get Son is odd. He's a brilliant player.

Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 12:36:21 pm
Possibly due to his age? Similar to why no one has come in for Salah or Mane IMO. If you're going to spend big money on a player you want them below 25 now unless you're City who can buy anyone of any age for any money and it doesn't matter.

True thought he could have left Tottenham a few years ago. Also there was the risk of losing him for a while due to Military Service. Didn't happen in the end but that was a real possibility.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #51 on: Today at 12:42:45 pm »
That injury has nothing to do with the contact from Ayew. He's done his quad or hammy stretching for the ball.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,045
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #52 on: Today at 12:46:20 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:42:45 pm
That injury has nothing to do with the contact from Ayew. He's done his quad or hammy stretching for the ball.

Yep. It was clear he was done straightaway. He'll be out for a while
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,695
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #53 on: Today at 12:47:45 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:46:20 pm
Yep. It was clear he was done straightaway. He'll be out for a while

Lloris to blame for selling him short. Under no pressure at all, and no chance of a counter attack. Why Lloris did that is beyond me.
Logged

Offline KirkVanHouten

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #54 on: Today at 12:48:06 pm »
That was Lloris' fault. A hospital pass that Dier had to get to or they'd be through on goal with the keeper out of position.
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,695
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #55 on: Today at 12:53:32 pm »
The pattern of play from Crystal Palace is the same as the time when we had Benteke. Keep knocking aimless high balls into the box that he will never win 99/100 times.
Logged

Online mentalgellar

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #56 on: Today at 12:56:25 pm »
This has been dreadful so far.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,988
  • Bam!
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #57 on: Today at 12:57:39 pm »
Spurs looks useless without Son and Kane
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #58 on: Today at 01:05:52 pm »
Hes won more than you , Patrick Vieira, hes won more than you
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,695
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #59 on: Today at 01:06:05 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:57:39 pm
Spurs looks useless without Son and Kane

Son is the more important player to Spurs. Kane is just English.
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,695
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #60 on: Today at 01:10:53 pm »
Whoever that helped us to sell Benteke must be given a CBE.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,080
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #61 on: Today at 01:12:38 pm »
Whats happened to Dele ?

He doesnt look arsed out there.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,848
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #62 on: Today at 01:13:16 pm »
A bit like the Wolves game this for Spurs, getting dominated, but by a team who cant hit a barn door.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,148
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #63 on: Today at 01:13:36 pm »
Palace look ok but like with most games in this manner. Its a struggle to score and Spurs have the better person to break the deadlock


Great chance for Palace just then.
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,695
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #64 on: Today at 01:13:49 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:12:38 pm
Whats happened to Dele ?

He doesnt look arsed out there.

Thats the problem, nothing happened to Dele.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #65 on: Today at 01:14:38 pm »
Tottenham have been horrendous in every game so far, some run of fluke they are on though like last season the luck always tends to run out.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #66 on: Today at 01:19:14 pm »
Gallagher looks a nice prospect for Palace,been a bit dull game but they've been on top of Spurs who've offered little
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #67 on: Today at 01:20:22 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:19:14 pm
Gallagher looks a nice prospect for Palace,been a bit dull game but they've been on top of Spurs who've offered little

Gallagher is the reason theyre not winning
Logged

Online jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #68 on: Today at 01:21:14 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:19:14 pm
Gallagher looks a nice prospect for Palace,been a bit dull game but they've been on top of Spurs who've offered little

On loan from Chelsea. He's easy to watch but I don't believe in the hype.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,060
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #69 on: Today at 01:21:33 pm »
Palace the better side but toothless in front of goal, Kane/Alli dive for the winning penalty incoming
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,005
  • Seis Veces
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #70 on: Today at 01:24:02 pm »
We should control that game against Palace next week. Couple of threatening players in attack but behind that nothing special, defence not great either. Wish we were playing them this week actually.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #71 on: Today at 01:24:13 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 01:21:14 pm
On loan from Chelsea. He's easy to watch but I don't believe in the hype.

Oh,didn't know that.
Logged

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,484
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #72 on: Today at 01:37:16 pm »
First game back after international break and they serve us up this shite
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,846
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #73 on: Today at 01:40:47 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:37:16 pm
First game back after international break and they serve us up this shite

Fight Fight Fight! Best thing about the game so far.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,148
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #74 on: Today at 01:41:16 pm »
Ha, nobody is ever going to fight. And yet they all scramble as if they think this might be the one time it happens
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,961
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #75 on: Today at 01:41:20 pm »
BBC Website

LIVE Premier League: Crystal Palace 0 - Tottenham 0 plus build-up to Ronaldo's return

#OBSESSED
Logged
Sorry everyone. Likely to be off on a rant at the drop of an annoyed otter.

Online mentalgellar

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #76 on: Today at 01:41:52 pm »
Zaha is such a twat
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,988
  • Bam!
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #77 on: Today at 01:42:02 pm »
Why does Zaha get into a fight every week?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,005
  • Seis Veces
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #78 on: Today at 01:42:28 pm »
Brilliant that from Palace. Love that they didn't put the ball out.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,846
Re: Premier League fixtures 11th-13th September
« Reply #79 on: Today at 01:43:59 pm »
Quote from: mentalgellar on Today at 01:41:52 pm
Zaha is such a twat

True but Tanganga was at fault there, cynically fouled him because Palace, quite rightly, didn't put the ball out of play.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 [2] 3   Go Up
« previous next »
 