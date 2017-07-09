BBC website is vomit inducing for some reason
I wonder could there be a link with the BBC being based in Salford now?, surely the impartial BBC wouldn't be biased?
That might be one of the blandest midfield threes Ive ever seen.
Why no club has tried to get Son is odd. He's a brilliant player.
Possibly due to his age? Similar to why no one has come in for Salah or Mane IMO. If you're going to spend big money on a player you want them below 25 now unless you're City who can buy anyone of any age for any money and it doesn't matter.
That injury has nothing to do with the contact from Ayew. He's done his quad or hammy stretching for the ball.
Yep. It was clear he was done straightaway. He'll be out for a while
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Spurs looks useless without Son and Kane
Whats happened to Dele ? He doesnt look arsed out there.
Gallagher looks a nice prospect for Palace,been a bit dull game but they've been on top of Spurs who've offered little
On loan from Chelsea. He's easy to watch but I don't believe in the hype.
First game back after international break and they serve us up this shite
Zaha is such a twat
