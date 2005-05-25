« previous next »
Author Topic: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September

Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 09:54:39 pm »
Why hasnt this issue been resolved ?
Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 11:15:17 pm »
The Brazilians are clear to play
Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 11:16:49 pm »
Premier League players cleared to play this weekend by Fifa after Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay agree to waive automatic 5-day restriction.
Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 11:17:59 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 11:15:17 pm
The Brazilians are clear to play

Says who ?
Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 11:18:55 pm »
Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 11:19:37 pm »
Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 11:20:19 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 11:16:49 pm
Premier League players cleared to play this weekend by Fifa after Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay agree to waive automatic 5-day restriction.

The FAs in all those countries are still assholes
Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 11:22:49 pm »
Helps us and Leeds more than the others.
Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
« Reply #88 on: Today at 12:24:51 am »
Ssshhhh it's actually not true but we want our rivals to play their lads and forfeit the match 3-0.

Nice one Joycey.
Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
« Reply #89 on: Today at 01:15:04 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:22:49 pm
Helps us and Leeds more than the others.
Leeds gets their best creative player back, Liverpool it DM and GK, City it GK and Striker, United a starter in the MF and Chlesea get back a CB so they not down 2 senior defenders(James is suspended)
Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
« Reply #90 on: Today at 04:27:09 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:15:04 am
Leeds gets their best creative player back, Liverpool it DM and GK, City it GK and Striker, United a starter in the MF and Chlesea get back a CB so they not down 2 senior defenders(James is suspended)

My thinking is because we're playing on Sunday.
Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
« Reply #91 on: Today at 05:40:32 am »
Really good news. Sensible decision finally. Wonder how it will affect the line up coming so late, as they have probably been planning without them, imagine Alisson definitely plays, but not sure about Fabinho

Do we train Saturday?
Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
« Reply #92 on: Today at 07:18:36 am »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 05:40:32 am
Really good news. Sensible decision finally. Wonder how it will affect the line up coming so late, as they have probably been planning without them, imagine Alisson definitely plays, but not sure about Fabinho

Do we train Saturday?

We train today.

Klopp said they didnt know yesterday but imagine they trained thinking they were fine to play.
Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
« Reply #93 on: Today at 07:20:16 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:22:49 pm
Helps us and Leeds more than the others.

Certainly helps Man United the least.
Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
« Reply #94 on: Today at 09:47:33 am »
 
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 07:20:16 am
Certainly helps Man United the least.
;D
Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
« Reply #95 on: Today at 10:40:10 am »
Shame. I was looking forward to seeing shock g from digital underground playing the false 9
Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
« Reply #96 on: Today at 11:11:30 am »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 07:20:16 am
Certainly helps Man United the least.

I ve heard Man U might lodge a formal complaint with the FA and demand that Fred be restricted from playing a further 3 games, as a penalty.
Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
« Reply #97 on: Today at 12:02:50 pm »
Fabinho Hendo Ox midfield with Milner coming on to protect things late on.

Back 5 and front 3 pick themselves.
Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
« Reply #98 on: Today at 12:12:51 pm »
I don't know if anyone has mentioned it yet, but Leeds United F.C. are a bunch of absolute counts. In my lifetime they have proven themselves, from team, to club, to fans, to be the most hateful bunch of right wing arseholes in the land. Even worse than Millwall and Chelsea.

On a happier note, we will thrash the scum.
Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
« Reply #99 on: Today at 12:14:59 pm »
Quote from: Believe on September  9, 2021, 06:51:17 pm
I'd play Kelleher and rest VVD, replacing him with Gomez. Midfield of Henderson, Elliott and Thiago/Ox. Jota through the middle.

3-1 Jurgen's mighty reds!!
Unless there's concerns about Virgil's knock, I'd keep starting him for now so we can build momentum. I'd rather see his minutes managed by coming off when we're 2-0 up than starting on the bench - especially as he's settled back in so so well. I'm sure Gomez and Konate's time will come, but Virgil and Joel just look so solid at the moment - like they've never been away.

Great that the Brazlians are back, and I'd go Alisson, Trent, Virgil, Matip, Robbo, Thiago, Henderson, Elliott, Mane, Jota, Salah. Possibly Fabinho for Thiago but Thiago might be fresher, and possibly Ox/Keita instead of Elliot, although I think we'll get plenty of space against these which Elliot would thrive on.

Would love to see Mane pull out a top performance to silence his critics (and some of the comments about his decline). He's a warrior and elite athlete, and I think we'll see a revival of form soon. Leeds are decent but I think we'll have too much for them. 2-0 to the reds.
