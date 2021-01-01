The Brazilians are clear to play
Says who ?
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Premier League players cleared to play this weekend by Fifa after Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay agree to waive automatic 5-day restriction.
Helps us and Leeds more than the others.
Leeds gets their best creative player back, Liverpool it DM and GK, City it GK and Striker, United a starter in the MF and Chlesea get back a CB so they not down 2 senior defenders(James is suspended)
