« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September  (Read 7280 times)

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,071
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 09:54:39 pm »
Why hasnt this issue been resolved ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,458
  • Belfast Red
Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 11:15:17 pm »
The Brazilians are clear to play
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,576
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 11:16:49 pm »
Premier League players cleared to play this weekend by Fifa after Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay agree to waive automatic 5-day restriction.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 11:17:59 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 11:15:17 pm
The Brazilians are clear to play

Says who ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,458
  • Belfast Red
Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 11:18:55 pm »
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,966
  • Indefatigability
Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 11:19:37 pm »
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,051
Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 11:20:19 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 11:16:49 pm
Premier League players cleared to play this weekend by Fifa after Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay agree to waive automatic 5-day restriction.

The FAs in all those countries are still assholes
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 11:22:49 pm »
Helps us and Leeds more than the others.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports and interrogative fingering, possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,892
Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
« Reply #88 on: Today at 12:24:51 am »
Ssshhhh it's actually not true but we want our rivals to play their lads and forfeit the match 3-0.

Nice one Joycey.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
« Reply #89 on: Today at 01:15:04 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:22:49 pm
Helps us and Leeds more than the others.
Leeds gets their best creative player back, Liverpool it DM and GK, City it GK and Striker, United a starter in the MF and Chlesea get back a CB so they not down 2 senior defenders(James is suspended)
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leeds United vs Liverpool - 16:30, Sunday 12th September
« Reply #90 on: Today at 04:27:09 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:15:04 am
Leeds gets their best creative player back, Liverpool it DM and GK, City it GK and Striker, United a starter in the MF and Chlesea get back a CB so they not down 2 senior defenders(James is suspended)

My thinking is because we're playing on Sunday.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 