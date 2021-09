From a diff thread. - Theres no point spending 35 mil on a rising star CB if we cant rest one of our starters. 3 games in 8 days with travel would be asking a lot of someone out for near a whole season. I think we showed we can get results without Virg last season - we drew with them away last season with Fab and Ozak at the back. Alright Virg is the best there is but now is the perfect time to rest him - it's a long season. I'd happily rest him against Leeds and play Konate or Gomez and bring him back for 1st CL game. Cant be understated how important 3 points are in your first CL game