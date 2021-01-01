« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details  (Read 7587 times)

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,898
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 09:08:02 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 08:23:07 am
Come to collect Norwich ticket, ticket office isn't open. received 3 different answers to when it would be open. Fucking shambles of a club
ticket office girl was coming into work and she was very helpful and got me mine, she said they are absolutely crazy on all fronts at the moment, she was lovely and I'm sure most of the staff are, it really isn't their fault tbf
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,094
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 10:03:13 am »
I have one remaining ticket that I hope has arrived from the person I bought it from today, else I guess I have a trip to the Norwich ticket office to attempt to get a duplicate with their details.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,708
  • Long live the King
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 12:12:47 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 10:03:13 am
I have one remaining ticket that I hope has arrived from the person I bought it from today, else I guess I have a trip to the Norwich ticket office to attempt to get a duplicate with their details.

I ended up buying six singles in five transactions when it looked like they were sold out but odd tickets kept popping up. Five of the six turned up Saturday morning in four special delivery envelopes. The fifth turned up this morning in another special delivery envelope. God knows how much the clubs late organisation of the sales has cost them there.
Logged
Long live the King

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,094
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 12:18:11 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 12:12:47 pm
I ended up buying six singles in five transactions when it looked like they were sold out but odd tickets kept popping up. Five of the six turned up Saturday morning in four special delivery envelopes. The fifth turned up this morning in another special delivery envelope. God knows how much the clubs late organisation of the sales has cost them there.
Yeah to be fair, the one I am waiting for arrived with someone Thursday and was posted to me first class Friday. I am heading home after a half day at work shortly and praying it's just on the mat behind the door, because if not it adds an element of hassle to the day I can't be arsed with (when it'll be me begging at the ticket office for a duplicate when I already have my ticket in hand ;D )
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,094
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 01:01:12 pm »
Hasn't arrived. Of course it fucking hasn't. Of course what should be a fairly enjoyable half day and an away day is gonna turn into a massive ballache because I've promised someone a ticket and now may have to let them down.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline Raffio

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 04:11:32 pm »
The Waterfront isnt open, not many places for a beer so theres a few reds in the Wetherspoons
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:18:09 pm by Raffio »
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,898
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 10:01:10 pm »
Top of the away stand was about 2/3rds full, most of them were on sale last Wednesday too
Logged

Offline VVM

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 401
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 10:30:53 pm »
People buying the kids tickets for £1 with no intention of showing up just for the credit should be ashamed. Opportunity for a first away day for many been taken away by pure greed and selfishness.
Logged

Offline Shaneee.

  • Siannn's alter ego
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 364
  • Y N W A
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 10:53:50 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Yesterday at 10:30:53 pm
People buying the kids tickets for £1 with no intention of showing up just for the credit should be ashamed. Opportunity for a first away day for many been taken away by pure greed and selfishness.

Raging as I would have travelled from Ireland couldnt get my hands on a ticket
Logged


You'll Never Walk Alone

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,264
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 11:18:02 pm »
Be good if they were able to identify the tickets that werent used and cancel any credit, but not sure if thats possible
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Lfc1105

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 107
  • This Is Anfield
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 11:32:10 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 11:18:02 pm
Be good if they were able to identify the tickets that werent used and cancel any credit, but not sure if thats possible

Why they dont introduce at the least the system where if ticket is not scanned then you get no credit similar to what England do for the caps history is beyond me. Its not gona make a sweeping change to credit hunters but its a start and they at least then need to move the tickets on which might stop some from buying.
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 11:38:02 pm »
Didnt see the empty seats but anyway that was a fucking boss away. Bouncing all night
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,898
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #172 on: Today at 02:30:14 am »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 11:38:02 pm
Didnt see the empty seats but anyway that was a fucking boss away. Bouncing all night
there was half an empty row behind me and 4 seats beside me empty
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,898
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #173 on: Today at 02:30:57 am »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 11:18:02 pm
Be good if they were able to identify the tickets that werent used and cancel any credit, but not sure if thats possible
they could implement it but they don't have interest
Logged

Online ChrisLFCKOP

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 881
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #174 on: Today at 05:25:26 am »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 11:38:02 pm
Didnt see the empty seats but anyway that was a fucking boss away. Bouncing all night

I may as well been on a row by myself it was that empty, a good 50 plus at the back empty.
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #175 on: Today at 08:04:27 am »
I was row I so didnt realise.

And yet it was a far better away crowd than the league game
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,264
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #176 on: Today at 08:05:13 am »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 05:25:26 am
I may as well been on a row by myself it was that empty, a good 50 plus at the back empty.
Thats infuriating really. Norwich is an hour up the road from me, would have loved to be there last night
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 