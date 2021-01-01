« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details  (Read 2247 times)

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #40 on: Today at 11:40:16 am »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 11:26:18 am
I'm logged in , go for tickets , i log in again, keeps telling me to log in after i log in again, anyone else have this problem ?

Its a broke link.

If the game isnt showing underneath the bit telling you to log in you mustnt qualify. The game only shows if you are logged in as someone who qualifies
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,073
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #41 on: Today at 11:43:49 am »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 11:40:16 am
Its a broke link.

If the game isnt showing underneath the bit telling you to log in you mustnt qualify. The game only shows if you are logged in as someone who qualifies
Yeah so if you usually login yourself and change the name to a friend who qualifies so the tickets arrive at yours, you can't do this anymore as I found out Friday.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online Christy Phelan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 126
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #42 on: Today at 11:44:17 am »
When I logged in the wait was 39 minutes but moved quickly and was in and done in ten minutes.  If it asks you to keep logging in I think it means you do not qualify.  Happened me for Chelsea.
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,073
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #43 on: Today at 11:44:41 am »
For people who can see is there only a few left?
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,302
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #44 on: Today at 11:50:04 am »
Sadly i qualify just not letting me in to buy the ticket despite being logged on to my membership. 
Logged
No time for caution.

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #45 on: Today at 11:55:42 am »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 11:50:04 am
Sadly i qualify just not letting me in to buy the ticket despite being logged on to my membership. 

You definitely have 4 aways not including Villa?
Logged

Online End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,302
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #46 on: Today at 12:04:14 pm »
Yep.
Logged
No time for caution.

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #47 on: Today at 12:09:24 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 12:04:14 pm
Yep.

Thats shit then mate, will probably show for you at 1pm when it drops.

Website algorithms must be fucked
Logged

Online End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,302
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #48 on: Today at 12:13:56 pm »
Had same problem for Milan, but somehow got through at one point. Ticket office fume has an odd nostalgia after covid.
Logged
No time for caution.

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,609
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #49 on: Today at 12:34:53 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 11:50:04 am
Sadly i qualify just not letting me in to buy the ticket despite being logged on to my membership.

Same thing happened to my mate for the first Leeds sale. He is on 16, and it was a sale for 14

Took a few hours for it to show up
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #50 on: Today at 12:38:58 pm »
Hopefully it's mainly the ones who were only buying for the credit that can't see it
Logged

Online Lfc1105

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 104
  • This Is Anfield
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #51 on: Today at 02:37:31 pm »
Anyone who qualifies able to update on how this is selling?
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 