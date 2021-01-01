Not sure about YouTubers I hate, because I tend to not watch stuff on Youtube I don't like. One thing that really irks me is all the stuff on Twitch. I might be wrong, but they all come across like sex workers without the sex. All talking to their followers and pretending like they give even the slightest fuck about them. "Oh, hi there [random nickname] from the chat. Great to see you, how are you doing?" It's just all so fake and disingenuous...