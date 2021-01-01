Not a huge fan of negative threads* but shit me do some of these c*nts need mowing down with a flamethrower. I stand over my kids shoulders sometimes and just ask 'why are you watching this fucking dreadful shit?!'
The influence they have over kids too is horrendous. Why does watching a film about putting glitter on a balloon with all the fancy, daft editing make it look like it's something you'd like to do? Why?
I watch my 8 year old daughter in despair sometimes... prancing around chatting to herself in an American accent. She even does the question at the end of every sentence? Like I'm doing now? To you? But type written?
My 11 year old son has maybe ended his relationship with the army of utter wankers that he used to continually watch playing ps2 games. Maybe he's having a break i dunno. I'd stand there sometimes looking over his shoulder or after he's gone 'Dad! Dad! Dad!... watch this!!!and genuinely pity them all.
There's also the gang of pricks who frankly look too old for this kind of thing- doing stupid shit in their aircraft hangers - blowing stuff up and building stuff. We all have aircraft hangers right? It at least
has an element of 'get off your screens and do some shit' about it, but it's all so aimless and desperately vacuous.
I'm now firmly camped in the 50 year old
bracket so I just automatically feel as if I can moan and moan and moan about the yoof. Although maybe this isn't the case at all, as when I was an 11 year old watching 'Why Don't You? on the telly, I also wanted to throw them into the fire.
YouTuber I hate the most?: Preston
*my wife told me today that instead of automatically thinking of the negative... think about the positive. So I'm trying.