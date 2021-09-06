« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years  (Read 3522 times)

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,946
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #40 on: September 6, 2021, 10:39:53 am »
Quote from: Legs on September  6, 2021, 09:43:16 am
I think it will be the other way round players most likely quit internationals.

Club football generates more money than internationals where as England cricket earn vast amounts compared to county teams.

Rugby/cricket are in the same boat footy is another level and clubs are king.

Like poster below says ESL may come in and then it ends this rubbish as players will be put on the spot then clubs = financially secure international = well paid but not to same level and if you play for a weaker nation it may influence your decision.

Im sure players arent as selfish as my views but it cant carry on like it does.

To be honest it amazes me that pretty much every footballer in the world, at least outwardly, seems to really value being part of the International setup, given that many, many fans couldn't care less. But then I guess they will have all had it drilled in to them since they were about 7 that it's the pinnacle of the game, and most will have been representing their countries from a similarly early age.

I do think we'll get to the point in the future though where a top player just says no thanks, and that might instigate some kind of movement/change.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,181
  • The first five yards........
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #41 on: September 6, 2021, 10:44:31 am »
Why not every two months? Imagine, six World Cups every year.

I know some people in FIFA will think that's a daft idea and there will be inevitable pressure to stage a new World Cup every month, but I think that would have to be looked at really closely before it went ahead.

I've just looked at it really closely. It's a great idea.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,964
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #42 on: September 6, 2021, 11:30:28 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September  6, 2021, 10:44:31 am
Why not every two months? Imagine, six World Cups every year.

I know some people in FIFA will think that's a daft idea and there will be inevitable pressure to stage a new World Cup every month, but I think that would have to be looked at really closely before it went ahead.

I've just looked at it really closely. It's a great idea.

 ;D
Logged

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,962
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #43 on: September 6, 2021, 11:35:04 am »
Should fuck off domestic football altogether and hold the World Cup every month.

3 weeks for the tournament and one week for the logistics of moving to a new venue.

Win win if you ask me
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,776
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #44 on: September 6, 2021, 12:08:33 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September  6, 2021, 10:39:53 am
To be honest it amazes me that pretty much every footballer in the world, at least outwardly, seems to really value being part of the International setup, given that many, many fans couldn't care less. But then I guess they will have all had it drilled in to them since they were about 7 that it's the pinnacle of the game, and most will have been representing their countries from a similarly early age.

I do think we'll get to the point in the future though where a top player just says no thanks, and that might instigate some kind of movement/change.

If you had a World Cup or Euros every single year players would soon get tired of it.

It's because a World Cup is every 4 years that it's seen as the pinnacle and everything stops for a month.

Patriotism still a big thing as well, globally.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,192
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #45 on: September 6, 2021, 12:45:43 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on September  6, 2021, 08:34:51 am
I love the World Cup but the qualifiers are a load of shite. Teams like Andorra and San Marino are never going to get in, I don't need to watch them get pasted every few weeks.

FIFA wanting to host this every two years and give it to dodgy countries with no footballing history and a shady human rights record shouldn't surprise anyone. Football itself lost it's way a long time ago. Case in point, Man City, Chelsea and PSG.

Uefa really needs to take a leaf out of either their club competitions or the north american world cup qualifiers and make the lesser sides play some games before they get into the qualifiers proper.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,181
  • The first five yards........
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #46 on: September 6, 2021, 12:49:16 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on September  6, 2021, 12:45:43 pm
Uefa really needs to take a leaf out of either their club competitions or the north american world cup qualifiers and make the lesser sides play some games before they get into the qualifiers proper.

I don't know. There was a crowd of 75,000 last night for Majorca v Elba.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,166
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #47 on: September 6, 2021, 12:49:28 pm »
Why dont they have a different (World) Cup for the countries that dont qualify for the World Cup proper. Hold it two years later and the winner qualifies for the main WC. It wouldnt be as popular globally, but it would be popular in the countries participating.

A full WC every two years is overkill and just blatant money grabbing by the execs of FIFA. Maybe theyre not getting enough all expense paid trips at the moment.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,812
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #48 on: September 6, 2021, 02:12:43 pm »
Like a World Cup Conference?

Whatever happened to the sodding FBI investigation? Did all the investigators get pulled to look into the Trump administration??
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #49 on: September 6, 2021, 04:31:48 pm »
Why not just get rid of all tournaments and leagues, and we all pay an annual subscription to FIFA so that the footballers can get loads of rest, forever? And then decide the World Cup by drawing lots in a 47 hour live televised ceremony from a Gulf State, at the end of which we will discover that Qatar have astonshingly won their 5th trophy in a row, beating Abu Dhabi 72-71 after overtime?

Wenger has lent his weight to many a daft idea concerning international football, but drumming up support for this idiocy should be beneath a man of his intelligence.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #50 on: September 6, 2021, 07:06:56 pm »
The FIFA plans are obviously an awful idea (and Arsene Wenger has really debased himself by associating himself with it), but that in itself isn't surprising, as we know what Infantino is like and how similar he is to his predecessor.

Instead what I find really striking about the whole thing is how vocal and how much in the spotlight Nasser Al-Khelaifi from PSG is on this and other issues - he's basically Ceferin's right hand man in Europe now. Can see the two of them are again having a go at the Super League clubs as well. Feels like PSG have staged a sort of coup and can basically do whatever the fuck they want now. And no one seems to give a shite.
Logged

Offline lamad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 929
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #51 on: September 6, 2021, 08:45:14 pm »
Right. Exactly what I dreamt about just the other night.  :thumbup ::)
International football can do one. I haven't seen one minute of any of the recent qualifiers and only seen some results in headlines. Not at all interested in the Oil Money World Cup next year, so not arsed about anything during the run up. For years now my main worry in regards to friendlies/WC/Euros has been that our players come back healthy.
Football as an industry has been in a bad place for years, but it's getting progressively worse and as much as I still love the sport, some of my joy for it has really gone and I am not sure it will come back. LFC is the only thing my heart is still in and I watch some Bundesliga with my dad when I visit my parents and to check out a bit of what is happening with the smaller clubs.
Also somewhat disappointing that Wenger is a mouthpiece for this, but then again, he does work for FIFA, so.
« Last Edit: September 6, 2021, 11:25:46 pm by lamad »
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,484
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #52 on: September 6, 2021, 08:57:58 pm »
Further proof that NO one cares about player welfare. In an already packed football calendar they want to shove more and more and more games in there. Corrupt bastards. Cant believe they got Arsene Wenger to front this. :no
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,832
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #53 on: September 6, 2021, 09:52:36 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on September  6, 2021, 07:06:56 pm
Instead what I find really striking about the whole thing is how vocal and how much in the spotlight Nasser Al-Khelaifi from PSG is on this and other issues - he's basically Ceferin's right hand man in Europe now. Can see the two of them are again having a go at the Super League clubs as well. Feels like PSG have staged a sort of coup and can basically do whatever the fuck they want now. And no one seems to give a shite.

Yep, his comments today about the ESL and him defending European football and wanting to create a stable, sustainable, inclusive and competitive football pyramid are huge joke. He's taking the mickey.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,776
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #54 on: September 6, 2021, 09:57:57 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on September  6, 2021, 08:57:58 pm
Further proof that NO one cares about player welfare. In an already packed football calendar they want to shove more and more and more games in there. Corrupt bastards. Cant believe they got Arsene Wenger to front this. :no

There really needs to be a stronger players union to say enough is enough.

There should be a maximum number of games or minutes a player can play in a calendar year (given the season is 12 months long anyway now) and players by law should have a 4 week break each year. Players like Pedri has just played 80 games in a year, plays at the Euros, the Olympics and then less than a week later is playing for Barca in the first La Liga game.
« Last Edit: September 6, 2021, 10:00:47 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,020
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #55 on: September 7, 2021, 08:02:38 am »
Why don't FIFA and their needless money-go-round go fuck themselves and leave footy to it's fans.

Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,447
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #56 on: September 7, 2021, 08:35:07 am »
Quote from: gjr1 on September  6, 2021, 11:35:04 am
Should fuck off domestic football altogether and hold the World Cup every month.

3 weeks for the tournament and one week for the logistics of moving to a new venue.

Win win if you ask me
Think you're onto something, maybe it could become like the F1 championship, each month we go to another country eager to sportswash its image, and maybe throw in the odd traditional country to keep them happy!

More complete bollocks, and yes eventually it will end with another breakaway attempt, possibly by a more organised and determined collective.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline David in Edinburgh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Klopp
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #57 on: September 7, 2021, 07:59:39 pm »
FIFA can fuck off.
Logged

Offline Red Being

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #58 on: Today at 07:11:13 am »
Thinking about it , I think I like this idea - provided that they do away with the friendlies and reduce the number of qualification matches for the top teams. What's the harm if it means more or less the same number of international games per team over a 2 year period as is played currently? It would not reduce the excitement - CL isn't any less exciting for being played every year. Also, it seems fair that football fans get to see more number of World cups over the course of their lifetime - the current possibility number is a bit less imo.
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,916
  • BoRac
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #59 on: Today at 08:43:43 am »
Quote from: Red Being on Today at 07:11:13 am
Thinking about it , I think I like this idea - provided that they do away with the friendlies and reduce the number of qualification matches for the top teams. What's the harm if it means more or less the same number of international games per team over a 2 year period as is played currently? It would not reduce the excitement - CL isn't any less exciting for being played every year. Also, it seems fair that football fans get to see more number of World cups over the course of their lifetime - the current possibility number is a bit less imo.

If the extra World Cup replaces the Euros, then you could say what's the harm, but UEFA would never go along with that. So we'd probably end up with a World Cup on all odd years, and then it would be a matter of time before UEFA decided to hold the Euros every two years in even years (or vice versa). And top players would then literally never get a summer off.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,336
  • Truthiness
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #60 on: Today at 02:02:59 pm »
Tariq Panja is tweeting about the FIFA conference in Doha, where former great players - and Tim Cahill - are prostituting themselves to shill for the every 2 years proposal. The real Ronaldo, Schmeichel, the likes of Masch, Yaya Toure and Michael Owen the other week also rowed in behind the Wenger plan.  Panja thinks that Africa (row run by FIFA) and Asia confeds are backing this proposal and it might be a fait accompli.

https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1435943002787229696?s=20
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #61 on: Today at 02:07:40 pm »
Fifa can fuck off, dumb c*nts!
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,812
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #62 on: Today at 02:11:28 pm »
Fifa can fuck off.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #63 on: Today at 02:24:13 pm »
I share the FIFA can fuck off sentiment.

Part of what makes these tournaments great is the fact that theyre once every 4 years, not every 2z

Logged

Online buttersstotch

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 826
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #64 on: Today at 02:42:30 pm »
Totally agree there is a bigger ploy here (which is all about money). Seems an obvious way to rotate the World Cup between the traditional football nationals and the Sports Washers. I think it an absolutely terrible idea for the record, and totally agree why it is so special is because it is every 2 years.

I don't disagree with some of the proposals suggested e.g. sorting out the football calendar and having 1 month block of international qualifiers.
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,973
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #65 on: Today at 04:51:45 pm »
Suppose since half of them got pulled out for bribery and the rest they now have to figure out other more 'legal' ways to get that third holiday home in the Alps. Absolute fucking cretins. And Wenger, what a sly, sleazy, mercenary twat he turned out to be.

"I'm open to other suggestions but this seems the only way" the turd Wenger says as if they are trying to fix some kind of problem. Yeah we all know what the fucking problem is you money grabbing fucks.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,166
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #66 on: Today at 05:22:11 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:02:59 pm
Tariq Panja is tweeting about the FIFA conference in Doha, where former great players - and Tim Cahill - are prostituting themselves to shill for the every 2 years proposal. The real Ronaldo, Schmeichel, the likes of Masch, Yaya Toure and Michael Owen the other week also rowed in behind the Wenger plan.  Panja thinks that Africa (row run by FIFA) and Asia confeds are backing this proposal and it might be a fait accompli.

https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1435943002787229696?s=20


Owen et al will be getting all expense paid trips for these conferences and probably promised cushy roles if it happens. Owen loves a bet (when he was still a teenager playing for Liverpool, wed see him waiting outside the bookies in Hawarden waiting for it to open) and whenever you see him involved in anything like this then theres probably some incentive behind it.

A World Cup every two years is daft. Athletics has a world championship every two years but that and the Olympics plus the annual Diamond League are the pinnacle of athletics competition. Club football is better than international football and this could be seen as overkill even by the players. Theyd probably start looking at retiring before they hit 30 to protect their club career where they earn big money.

FIFA is like some big Ponzi scheme using players, who are paid millions and coached by their club teams, to make FIFA mega money while expecting those players to play for national pride. Why should they flog themselves every two years to make FIFA money? (England players currently get £2k per appearance which they donate to charity.)
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,649
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #67 on: Today at 05:47:23 pm »
Quality not quantity, as with pretty much everything in life.

Only exception to that rule is money. Quelle fucking surprise at FIFAs proposal.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,246
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #68 on: Today at 05:55:31 pm »
Double the kickbacks.
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,067
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #69 on: Today at 06:05:07 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:55:31 pm
Double the kickbacks.

Smoother cashflow with new bribe intake every 2 years.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,267
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #70 on: Today at 06:09:43 pm »
Disappointing to see Wenger as the face of this.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,812
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #71 on: Today at 10:14:11 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:22:11 pm

FIFA is like some big Ponzi scheme using players, who are paid millions and coached by their club teams, to make FIFA mega money while expecting those players to play for national pride. Why should they flog themselves every two years to make FIFA money? (England players currently get £2k per appearance which they donate to charity.)

This is what truly pisses me off.  These players will be shamed into playing and face sanctions if they refuse, including being suspended from playing for the club that actually employs them.

There is no way to break out of this cycle unless these governing bodies themselves are leaned on.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #72 on: Today at 10:58:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:14:11 pm
This is what truly pisses me off.  These players will be shamed into playing and face sanctions if they refuse, including being suspended from playing for the club that actually employs them.

There is no way to break out of this cycle unless these governing bodies themselves are leaned on.

I guess it depends on if all friendlies go in the season and qualifying is done with less teams I mean no point of San Marino they got hammered by teams like Albania and Andorra.

The way out is the ESL or another Bosman type court case from all clubs back when these rules were written they werent dealing with powerful leagues in terms of money generated.

I mean we paid over 150m for our Brazilian players but the way international teams go on its as if we have borrowed them its BS and its going to get nasty.

I wouldnt give a sh*t if international football went its pretty rubbish anyway with not many good teams/managers.
Logged

Online Illmatic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,900
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
« Reply #73 on: Today at 11:16:52 pm »
This proposal is absolutely bonkers its far worst than super league IMO.
Logged
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 