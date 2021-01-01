« previous next »
FIFA wants a World Cup every two years

Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 10:39:53 am
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 09:43:16 am
I think it will be the other way round players most likely quit internationals.

Club football generates more money than internationals where as England cricket earn vast amounts compared to county teams.

Rugby/cricket are in the same boat footy is another level and clubs are king.

Like poster below says ESL may come in and then it ends this rubbish as players will be put on the spot then clubs = financially secure international = well paid but not to same level and if you play for a weaker nation it may influence your decision.

Im sure players arent as selfish as my views but it cant carry on like it does.

To be honest it amazes me that pretty much every footballer in the world, at least outwardly, seems to really value being part of the International setup, given that many, many fans couldn't care less. But then I guess they will have all had it drilled in to them since they were about 7 that it's the pinnacle of the game, and most will have been representing their countries from a similarly early age.

I do think we'll get to the point in the future though where a top player just says no thanks, and that might instigate some kind of movement/change.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 10:44:31 am
Why not every two months? Imagine, six World Cups every year.

I know some people in FIFA will think that's a daft idea and there will be inevitable pressure to stage a new World Cup every month, but I think that would have to be looked at really closely before it went ahead.

I've just looked at it really closely. It's a great idea.
Yorkykopite

Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 11:30:28 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:44:31 am
Why not every two months? Imagine, six World Cups every year.

I know some people in FIFA will think that's a daft idea and there will be inevitable pressure to stage a new World Cup every month, but I think that would have to be looked at really closely before it went ahead.

I've just looked at it really closely. It's a great idea.

 ;D
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 11:35:04 am
Should fuck off domestic football altogether and hold the World Cup every month.

3 weeks for the tournament and one week for the logistics of moving to a new venue.

Win win if you ask me
gjr1
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 12:08:33 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:39:53 am
To be honest it amazes me that pretty much every footballer in the world, at least outwardly, seems to really value being part of the International setup, given that many, many fans couldn't care less. But then I guess they will have all had it drilled in to them since they were about 7 that it's the pinnacle of the game, and most will have been representing their countries from a similarly early age.

I do think we'll get to the point in the future though where a top player just says no thanks, and that might instigate some kind of movement/change.

If you had a World Cup or Euros every single year players would soon get tired of it.

It's because a World Cup is every 4 years that it's seen as the pinnacle and everything stops for a month.

Patriotism still a big thing as well, globally.
Fromola

Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 12:45:43 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 08:34:51 am
I love the World Cup but the qualifiers are a load of shite. Teams like Andorra and San Marino are never going to get in, I don't need to watch them get pasted every few weeks.

FIFA wanting to host this every two years and give it to dodgy countries with no footballing history and a shady human rights record shouldn't surprise anyone. Football itself lost it's way a long time ago. Case in point, Man City, Chelsea and PSG.

Uefa really needs to take a leaf out of either their club competitions or the north american world cup qualifiers and make the lesser sides play some games before they get into the qualifiers proper.
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 12:49:16 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 12:45:43 pm
Uefa really needs to take a leaf out of either their club competitions or the north american world cup qualifiers and make the lesser sides play some games before they get into the qualifiers proper.

I don't know. There was a crowd of 75,000 last night for Majorca v Elba.
Yorkykopite

Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 12:49:28 pm
Why dont they have a different (World) Cup for the countries that dont qualify for the World Cup proper. Hold it two years later and the winner qualifies for the main WC. It wouldnt be as popular globally, but it would be popular in the countries participating.

A full WC every two years is overkill and just blatant money grabbing by the execs of FIFA. Maybe theyre not getting enough all expense paid trips at the moment.
Peabee

Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 02:12:43 pm
Like a World Cup Conference?

Whatever happened to the sodding FBI investigation? Did all the investigators get pulled to look into the Trump administration??
Red Berry

Popcorn's Art

Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 04:31:48 pm
Why not just get rid of all tournaments and leagues, and we all pay an annual subscription to FIFA so that the footballers can get loads of rest, forever? And then decide the World Cup by drawing lots in a 47 hour live televised ceremony from a Gulf State, at the end of which we will discover that Qatar have astonshingly won their 5th trophy in a row, beating Abu Dhabi 72-71 after overtime?

Wenger has lent his weight to many a daft idea concerning international football, but drumming up support for this idiocy should be beneath a man of his intelligence.
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 07:06:56 pm
The FIFA plans are obviously an awful idea (and Arsene Wenger has really debased himself by associating himself with it), but that in itself isn't surprising, as we know what Infantino is like and how similar he is to his predecessor.

Instead what I find really striking about the whole thing is how vocal and how much in the spotlight Nasser Al-Khelaifi from PSG is on this and other issues - he's basically Ceferin's right hand man in Europe now. Can see the two of them are again having a go at the Super League clubs as well. Feels like PSG have staged a sort of coup and can basically do whatever the fuck they want now. And no one seems to give a shite.
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 08:45:14 pm
Right. Exactly what I dreamt about just the other night.  :thumbup ::)
International football can do one. I haven't seen one minute of any of the recent qualifiers and only seen some results in headlines. Not at all interested in the Oil Money World Cup next year, so not arsed about anything during the run up. For years now my main worry in regards to friendlies/WC/Euros has been that our players come back healthy.
Football as an industry has been in a bad place for years, but it's getting progressively worse and as much as I still love the sport, some of my joy for it has really gone and I am not sure it will come back. LFC is the only thing my heart is still in and I watch some Bundesliga with my dad when I visit my parents and to check out a bit of what is happening with the smaller clubs.
Also somewhat disappointing that Wenger is a mouthpiece for this, but then again, he does work for FIFA, so.
lamad
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 08:57:58 pm
Further proof that NO one cares about player welfare. In an already packed football calendar they want to shove more and more and more games in there. Corrupt bastards. Cant believe they got Arsene Wenger to front this. :no
Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:52:36 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 07:06:56 pm
Instead what I find really striking about the whole thing is how vocal and how much in the spotlight Nasser Al-Khelaifi from PSG is on this and other issues - he's basically Ceferin's right hand man in Europe now. Can see the two of them are again having a go at the Super League clubs as well. Feels like PSG have staged a sort of coup and can basically do whatever the fuck they want now. And no one seems to give a shite.

Yep, his comments today about the ESL and him defending European football and wanting to create a stable, sustainable, inclusive and competitive football pyramid are huge joke. He's taking the mickey.
Hazell

Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:57:57 pm
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 08:57:58 pm
Further proof that NO one cares about player welfare. In an already packed football calendar they want to shove more and more and more games in there. Corrupt bastards. Cant believe they got Arsene Wenger to front this. :no

There really needs to be a stronger players union to say enough is enough.

There should be a maximum number of games or minutes a player can play in a calendar year (given the season is 12 months long anyway now) and players by law should have a 4 week break each year. Players like Pedri has just played 80 games in a year, plays at the Euros, the Olympics and then less than a week later is playing for Barca in the first La Liga game.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:00:47 pm by Fromola »
Fromola

Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
Reply #55 on: Today at 08:02:38 am
Why don't FIFA and their needless money-go-round go fuck themselves and leave footy to it's fans.

Re: FIFA wants a World Cup every two years
Reply #56 on: Today at 08:35:07 am
Quote from: gjr1 on Yesterday at 11:35:04 am
Should fuck off domestic football altogether and hold the World Cup every month.

3 weeks for the tournament and one week for the logistics of moving to a new venue.

Win win if you ask me
Think you're onto something, maybe it could become like the F1 championship, each month we go to another country eager to sportswash its image, and maybe throw in the odd traditional country to keep them happy!

More complete bollocks, and yes eventually it will end with another breakaway attempt, possibly by a more organised and determined collective.
Mighty_Red
