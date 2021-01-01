Right. Exactly what I dreamt about just the other night.International football can do one. I haven't seen one minute of any of the recent qualifiers and only seen some results in headlines. Not at all interested in the Oil Money World Cup next year, so not arsed about anything during the run up. For years now my main worry in regards to friendlies/WC/Euros has been that our players come back healthy.Football as an industry has been in a bad place for years, but it's getting progressively worse and as much as I still love the sport, some of my joy for it has really gone and I am not sure it will come back. LFC is the only thing my heart is still in and I watch some Bundesliga with my dad when I visit my parents and to check out a bit of what is happening with the smaller clubs.Also somewhat disappointing that Wenger is a mouthpiece for this, but then again, he does work for FIFA, so.