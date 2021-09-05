Poll

Who Wins?

Drinks Sangria
Fucking Appalled

Voting closes: September 5, 2021, 08:05:53 am

Author Topic: Legendary Manager Final  (Read 317 times)

Offline Elzar

Legendary Manager Final
« on: Today at 08:05:53 am »
Drinks Sangria - Kenny Dalglish



 VS

Fucking appalled - Giovanni Trappatoni

Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline tubby pls.

Re: Legendary Manager Final
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:52:42 am »
Lobo easily.  The balance of the Liverpool team is a little off for me.  Would've put Henderson as the holder and Kenny behind a front two of Suarez and Rush.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online fucking appalled

Re: Legendary Manager Final
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:02:25 pm »
Think weve both done as well we could have with the managers. Barnes is the only obvious absentee really for DS and even then its hard to see where you fit him in without overloading the attack and one side of the pitch.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Legendary Manager Final
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:39:52 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:02:25 pm
Think weve both done as well we could have with the managers. Barnes is the only obvious absentee really for DS and even then its hard to see where you fit him in without overloading the attack and one side of the pitch.

Tricky one when were so spoiled for choice these days.

Think Id want Barnes in there, but the flying left winger we first had. That makes it a bit trickier to balance out and leave out so many good strikers so I can see why DS bottled it. :D
Online fucking appalled

Re: Legendary Manager Final
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:43:23 pm »
Barnes on the left, Mo on the right and one from Rushy/Kenny/Luis would be very nice too but again, doubt anyone has the balls to leave out two of them!
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Legendary Manager Final
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:44:53 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:39:52 pm
Tricky one when were so spoiled for choice these days.

Think Id want Barnes in there, but the flying left winger we first had. That makes it a bit trickier to balance out and leave out so many good strikers so I can see why DS bottled it. :D
What youre saying is I shouldve picked Spearing?

Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 11:52:42 am
Lobo easily.  The balance of the Liverpool team is a little off for me.  Would've put Henderson as the holder and Kenny behind a front two of Suarez and Rush.
I probably should have made it explicit but Henderson is the legs and the holding player of the three. Molby the pivot, Stevie all over and bombing forward.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Legendary Manager Final
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:04:38 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:44:53 pm
What youre saying is I shouldve picked Spearing?


That goes without saying.
Offline Sarge

Re: Legendary Manager Final
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:01:45 pm »
Lobo easy but the Liverpool connection will keep it tigher than it should be.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Elzar

Re: Legendary Manager Final
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:59:06 pm »
DS lost Barnes early. He had to get Gerrard really as a couple others could have had him, and Barnes was smartly picked up by, I think, VBG.

The challenge after that was always putting together a forward line that looked good, be balanced and would work with the midfield behind.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Legendary Manager Final
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:24:10 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:02:25 pm
Think weve both done as well we could have with the managers. Barnes is the only obvious absentee really for DS and even then its hard to see where you fit him in without overloading the attack and one side of the pitch.

Eh, gobshite. Lied about what?
Online fucking appalled

Re: Legendary Manager Final
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:39:17 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 04:59:06 pm
DS lost Barnes early. He had to get Gerrard really as a couple others could have had him, and Barnes was smartly picked up by, I think, VBG.

The challenge after that was always putting together a forward line that looked good, be balanced and would work with the midfield behind.

Dont think anyone could have built it any better.

I was thinking DS could have kept Kenny until the end, I cant imagine he was eligible for anyone else, but then theres no one else really who stands out who could have been his! I kept thinking Souness, Xabi or Masch but they were all a bit too early for Kenny.

If you look at that: https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/sir-kenny-dalglish/eingesetzteSpieler/trainer/12320

then the only players youd think would even have a sniff would be Hamann, Sterling and McManaman and they miss out for a few obvious reasons!

Defo think Ive got the strongest team.but wouldnt be arsed at all to lose, its a really well built team DS has put together
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Sarge

Re: Legendary Manager Final
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:40:34 pm »
I was robbed.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: Legendary Manager Final
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:57:36 pm »
Draw for me so i'm gonna wuss this one out and abstain from voting
Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,683
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Legendary Manager Final
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:37:02 pm »
Ive said all along Lobos is the team, so Im fairly happy
to have made the final and it be this close.

I think I had one of the shallowest player pools to pick from, but maybe had the most high quality protected players who werent available to other managers. The King, my entire defence, Rush, Henderson and Suarez were all safely mine, so it took some of the jeopardy out of putting the team together, but did make for a really fun draft as I have never drafted any of these players in the others but be participated in.

Also, dont discount Steven Gerrard in a final  ;)
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Elzar

Re: Legendary Manager Final
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:40:25 pm »
Lastrador could have had James Arthur or Big Zuu after tonight!
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Hazell

Re: Legendary Manager Final
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:40:37 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:37:02 pm
Ive said all along Lobos is the team, so Im fairly happy
to have made the final and it be this close.

I think I had one of the shallowest player pools to pick from, but maybe had the most high quality protected players who werent available to other managers. The King, my entire defence, Rush, Henderson and Suarez were all safely mine, so it took some of the jeopardy out of putting the team together, but did make for a really fun draft as I have never drafted any of these players in the others but be participated in.

Also, dont discount Steven Gerrard in a final  ;)

Unless it's the 2005 League Cup final :P
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Legendary Manager Final
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:44:30 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 04:59:06 pm
DS lost Barnes early. He had to get Gerrard really as a couple others could have had him, and Barnes was smartly picked up by, I think, VBG.

The challenge after that was always putting together a forward line that looked good, be balanced and would work with the midfield behind.

I did indeed. Picked Romario first and Barnesy second having already missed out on Ronaldo. Been a really good draft, mate. Well played. The bag of wind had a clear advantage but I also really liked Sarge's team and BB's. Mine was good too but was never going to pass muster as it's far too personal for some. Unlike others, I do try to put all that aside when making my choice, including voting for the bag of wind in the last round. Alas, the bag of wind calls me out as a liar and then refuses to elaborate. I let you draw your own conclusions from that. I have this image of the bag of wind, hunched over his laptop, dressed only in a vest and some bright coloured speedo's, with a bobble hat on his head shaped like a tit, counting each vote as it comes in... who's for him, who's agin him, writing it all down in his little black book of hate and bile, vowing vengeance on those who spurn him. Getting assurances from his little WhatsApp crew that they deffo voted for him. Ah, so, it must be that arl c*nt Bobby who lied to me. I'll show him. I've sold Johnny B to DS in the hope he can come from the bench and tear the bag of wind a new one. Or just do this...

Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: Legendary Manager Final
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:28:21 pm »
Close one, but went for Lobo and unintentionally became the vote that separated them  :D
Online Lastrador

Re: Legendary Manager Final
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:21:35 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 07:40:25 pm
Lastrador could have had James Arthur or Big Zuu after tonight!
Such a pity. A twin tower partnership between Big Zuu and Drogba would have been nasty.
Online fucking appalled

Re: Legendary Manager Final
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:27:56 pm »
Whats a big Zuu.?
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
