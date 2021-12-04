« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Amazon's 'Wheel of Time' (series based on Jordan's novels)  (Read 3426 times)

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,678
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Amazon's 'Wheel of Time' (series based on Jordan's novels)
« Reply #40 on: December 4, 2021, 08:46:02 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on December  3, 2021, 08:48:55 pm
Not sure what the plan was with this latest episode, there wasn't really enough going on to further draw in those who haven't read the books and this latest round of changes are not going to endear them to fans of the books either, which is a shame as after a somewhat iffy first episode it has been steadily improving for the last three before this one.

Latest episode is garbage. Going to give it one more chance with the next episode
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,974
Re: Amazon's 'Wheel of Time' (series based on Jordan's novels)
« Reply #41 on: December 5, 2021, 01:19:18 am »
I dont know - Im liking it a lot so far.

I like using the false dragon to help explain parts of the story. Agreed that the last episode - at least the back end with the warders was slow.

They are trying to engage a wider audience than just the books - so someone like my wife is enjoying it so far because she has no idea about what is or isnt supposed to happen.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,044
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Amazon's 'Wheel of Time' (series based on Jordan's novels)
« Reply #42 on: December 26, 2021, 12:11:50 am »
If this becomes big itll get bitched about something chronic because it doesnt follow the books word for word. The Witcher is already getting pelters

It may seem hard to swallow, but tv adaptations are made for tv audiences. People who already know the story are also in mind but they do come 2nd.

I was going to start on the books until I found out the author died before completion. Not something Im going to invest time in now . Id rather watch the show tell its story
« Last Edit: December 26, 2021, 12:13:53 am by rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas »
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,974
Re: Amazon's 'Wheel of Time' (series based on Jordan's novels)
« Reply #43 on: December 26, 2021, 03:06:25 am »
Quote from: rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas on December 26, 2021, 12:11:50 am
If this becomes big itll get bitched about something chronic because it doesnt follow the books word for word. The Witcher is already getting pelters

It may seem hard to swallow, but tv adaptations are made for tv audiences. People who already know the story are also in mind but they do come 2nd.

I was going to start on the books until I found out the author died before completion. Not something Im going to invest time in now . Id rather watch the show tell its story

Brandon Sanderson finished the series. Hes possible the most famous fantasy writer around right now.

I really really enjoyed it (and Ive read all the books and was bored by the middle 3 or so).
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,044
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Amazon's 'Wheel of Time' (series based on Jordan's novels)
« Reply #44 on: December 26, 2021, 11:53:02 am »
Quote from: newterp on December 26, 2021, 03:06:25 am
Brandon Sanderson finished the series. Hes possible the most famous fantasy writer around right now.

I really really enjoyed it (and Ive read all the books and was bored by the middle 3 or so).

The worst thing for me is watching these things per year

My head is not made for it. I cant watch things like lock & key, shadow and bone, the Witcher and just forget it fir a whole year. Then watch 8/10 episodes and wait another year. To me its like turning a film off after 45 mins.

Wheel of time Im just going to have to wait a decade. Its madness
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,044
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Amazon's 'Wheel of Time' (series based on Jordan's novels)
« Reply #45 on: March 12, 2022, 10:56:23 pm »
Watched all 8 since Friday

Hasnt done it for me. Horribly explained, your just supposed to know what and who certain things are

The entire thing feels like youve started watching in season 4. References are so scratchy. Theyre clearly missing huge clumps of story from the books and trying to just reference it without any sort of rhyme or reason. Im not even sure I understand fully what the hell is going on now

The other thing is Im afraid the acting absolutely stinks to high heaven. The younger actors make me feel like Im watching Eastenders

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Amazon's 'Wheel of Time' (series based on Jordan's novels)
« Reply #46 on: July 11, 2022, 10:46:23 pm »
Telling that this thread for the new GoT was down at page 5.

Have watched the first 6 episodes and while its not as offensively bad as something like Picard, its criminally boring. I also couldnt name or care about a single one of the characters. Ill stick with it for the last 2 of course, and the end of 6 might suggest its going to get more interesting. Some of the cinematography is very good at least, and the special effects for the trollocs were decent. Also Im not as outright baffled as I was watching Witcher season 2. I just wish the cast of Witcher could have been transplanted into this.
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,606
  • Trada
Re: Amazon's 'Wheel of Time' (series based on Jordan's novels)
« Reply #47 on: July 22, 2022, 12:08:27 pm »
Some footage has been released of the 2nd series and they already commissioned a 3rd series.
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,974
Re: Amazon's 'Wheel of Time' (series based on Jordan's novels)
« Reply #48 on: July 22, 2022, 04:02:56 pm »
Quote from: Trada on July 22, 2022, 12:08:27 pm
Some footage has been released of the 2nd series and they already commissioned a 3rd series.
link please?
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,392
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Amazon's 'Wheel of Time' (series based on Jordan's novels)
« Reply #49 on: July 22, 2022, 04:12:25 pm »
Quote from: Trada on July 22, 2022, 12:08:27 pm
Some footage has been released of the 2nd series and they already commissioned a 3rd series.

Holy shit, I thought for sure they would have cancelled this abomination.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,341
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Amazon's 'Wheel of Time' (series based on Jordan's novels)
« Reply #50 on: July 22, 2022, 04:25:02 pm »
How the bloody hell does this shite get renewed and Night Sky get's cancelled after 1 season?

Amazon  :butt
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Amazon's 'Wheel of Time' (series based on Jordan's novels)
« Reply #51 on: July 22, 2022, 04:36:30 pm »
I liked this show, thought it finished quite strongly, looks like it got good viewing figures if they've already commissioned a season 3.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,974
Re: Amazon's 'Wheel of Time' (series based on Jordan's novels)
« Reply #52 on: July 22, 2022, 05:22:34 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on July 22, 2022, 04:36:30 pm
I liked this show, thought it finished quite strongly, looks like it got good viewing figures if they've already commissioned a season 3.

Agreed - it was decent overall - and since the books are very good - it's great to see how they are going to bring it to life.
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,783
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Amazon's 'Wheel of Time' (series based on Jordan's novels)
« Reply #53 on: July 22, 2022, 05:24:42 pm »
I gave this a try but just couldn't stay with it for some reason, nice for those who wanted to see more of it though.  :)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,606
  • Trada
Re: Amazon's 'Wheel of Time' (series based on Jordan's novels)
« Reply #54 on: July 22, 2022, 05:55:04 pm »
Quote from: newterp on July 22, 2022, 04:02:56 pm
link please?

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/S9OKqDS_MC4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/S9OKqDS_MC4</a>
« Last Edit: July 22, 2022, 06:00:42 pm by Trada »
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,977
Re: Amazon's 'Wheel of Time' (series based on Jordan's novels)
« Reply #55 on: July 22, 2022, 06:57:58 pm »
Didn't mind season one. Didn't love it.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,062
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Amazon's 'Wheel of Time' (series based on Jordan's novels)
« Reply #56 on: July 22, 2022, 06:59:16 pm »
Honestly loved the books, got bored of this after episode 2.
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,678
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Amazon's 'Wheel of Time' (series based on Jordan's novels)
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 09:56:43 am »
I only saw last night that they snuck Season 2 out. Surprised they have persisted with it. Still can't get over how badly some characters have been cast. It starts with another awkward jump forward with poor to little explanation. At least the production levels have stayed reasonably high, probably why they are carrying on - they've sunk so much money into it already.
Logged

Offline McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,143
  • In the town where I was born
Re: Amazon's 'Wheel of Time' (series based on Jordan's novels)
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 05:56:40 pm »
I read the books but I quite enjoyed Season 1 - at least its not put me off S2 which Im looking forward to
Logged

Online blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,019
Re: Amazon's 'Wheel of Time' (series based on Jordan's novels)
« Reply #59 on: Today at 12:31:30 am »
I stuck with the first season out of nothing more than "I started so I'll finish" and wasnt arsed about it being renewed or not.

Seen it pop up on my Firestick and 4 episodes in, its so much better than the first season.
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 