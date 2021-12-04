Telling that this thread for the new GoT was down at page 5.
Have watched the first 6 episodes and while its not as offensively bad as something like Picard, its criminally boring. I also couldnt name or care about a single one of the characters. Ill stick with it for the last 2 of course, and the end of 6 might suggest its going to get more interesting. Some of the cinematography is very good at least, and the special effects for the trollocs were decent. Also Im not as outright baffled as I was watching Witcher season 2. I just wish the cast of Witcher could have been transplanted into this.