I loved the story in The Wheel of Time series. Absolutely loved it. But I would say Robert Jordan did waffle on a lot in the middle of the series. talking about what people wore and what the surroundings were like for what seemed forever, when we already had an idea of what things were like in this world he had created. The first 4 or 5 books were great and the actual events that happened later on were fantastic. I would just say that his style of writing slowly changed and unfortunately not for the better. But again I would stress that the actual story, and the characters in it were wonderfully fleshed out and had great depth to them, both protagonists and antagonists. With mystery about who was good and bad all the way through.



Contrived Andy??? How? I don't see how this is contrived any more than many of the other writers you mentioned.



Tolkien was the founder for modern high fantasy, but his style was very much a product of his time. Compared to many more modern writers Tolkien is very difficult to read. The Silmarillion is one of the most difficultly boring fantasy books I have ever picked up. I was hugely engrossed in LotR at the time, but that was horrible to read, I found. I loved how David Eddings was great in creating fun characters but I would say more contrived than RJ. Raymond E Feist is probably the most balanced fantasy writer out there. He creates a narrative which doesn't involve way too much unnecessary description and balances it well with speech and development to keep things flowing at a great pace.



Robert Jordan made a wonderful world with connections to many real life myths and legends, but with his own spin on them. His style was not as vicious and gritty as George R R Martin's is in GoT, but probably more romanticised and more inclusive. This can be read by anyone of any age, whereas I would not read GoT to any kids.



Each writer will have their own flaws so to speak, but no more than any others. This is not the easiest set of novels to read, I would accede to, but If you do read them it is very rewarding by the end.



If they get it right, this could be 1 hell of a good series, especially if you find the books a little difficult to plough through.



P. S other decent fantasy writers would be Melanie Rawn, although she stopped writing. L E Modesitt Jr with his Order/Chaos war novels. Tad Williams did a great trilogy. Katherine Kerr wrote a great set of books with a real celtic feel to the world. Worth checking them out.



Sooooooo looking forward to seeing this. And Dune