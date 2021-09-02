« previous next »
Amazon's 'Wheel of Time' (series based on Jordan's novels)

Amazon's 'Wheel of Time' (series based on Jordan's novels)
(Edit: can't seem to get the link to the trailer to work in flash tags for some reason, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Fus4Xb_TLg so have a pic of the main characters instead:

Starts on Amazon Prime from the 19th November.

For those who don't the books, it's a very, very lengthy fantasy epic spread across more than a dozen books which draws heavily on Arthurian myths. The author actually died before finishing the series.

I was hugely into the series when it first started but felt it gradually lost its way and became increasingly 'padded' as Jordan struggled with telling stories from different viewpoints, something Martin managed a bit more successfully with his Game of Thrones. So I suppose the interesting part will be on how well this is adapted and what cuts are made to tighten the story up and make it easier to follow.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Re: Amazon's 'Wheel of Time' (series based on Jordan's novels)
I'm looking forward to this, like with GoT i'm coming into this without any knowledge of the story.

I don't think i'll bother with the books, like i did with GoT right after season 1.

Amazon have throw loads of dosh at this show, should be a epic tv show.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Amazon's 'Wheel of Time' (series based on Jordan's novels)
It's been years since I've read the books, and I've avoided the coverage of the making of this up til now, but I can still recognise a lot of things in the trailer so it's a good sign in so far as catching the feel of the world Jordan wrote. Cautiously optimistic so long as there's not extended scenes of someone just tugging at their own ponytail.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Re: Amazon's 'Wheel of Time' (series based on Jordan's novels)
Terrible, terrible books.

Just felt so contrived. I was a bit miffed as the first one wasn't too bad, so I bought the lot.

Just so poor. Can't hold a candle the Midkemia Magician series (Raymond E. Feist), Lord of the Rings (Tolkein), Belgariad (David Eddings), Malazan (Steven Ericson), Thomas Covenant Series (Stephen Donaldson), A Song of Ice and Fire  (George RR Martin), Spellsinger (Alan Dean Foster) - I know a couple of those had been made into films/series - but I'd love to see the others before the Wheel of TIme.
Re: Amazon's 'Wheel of Time' (series based on Jordan's novels)
This is the Trailer (for Zeb as he couldn't get it to work?)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3Fus4Xb_TLg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3Fus4Xb_TLg</a>
Re: Amazon's 'Wheel of Time' (series based on Jordan's novels)
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on September  3, 2021, 10:36:50 pm
Terrible, terrible books.

Just felt so contrived. I was a bit miffed as the first one wasn't too bad, so I bought the lot.

Just so poor. Can't hold a candle the Midkemia Magician series (Raymond E. Feist), Lord of the Rings (Tolkein), Belgariad (David Eddings), Malazan (Steven Ericson), Thomas Covenant Series (Stephen Donaldson), A Song of Ice and Fire  (George RR Martin), Spellsinger (Alan Dean Foster) - I know a couple of those had been made into films/series - but I'd love to see the others before the Wheel of TIme.

I've never read them myself but always thought they were held in high regard, I heard that they dragged in the middle but got back on track when Sanderson took over.

I've been meaning to read the Malazan series for a while but my back log is so big!
Re: Amazon's 'Wheel of Time' (series based on Jordan's novels)
Cheers Andy. Yeah, it works again now, but was showing 'flash player no longer supported' in my browser the other day.

I didn't think the series was that bad, at least not initially, when they were introducing the Aes Sedai and the general 'desolation of a kingdom' theme. It did drag on though. And you're right about Magician. The other one I'd agree with would be the Thomas Covenant series, although that's probably too dark for a mainstream audience.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Re: Amazon's 'Wheel of Time' (series based on Jordan's novels)
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 04:38:04 am
Cheers Andy. Yeah, it works again now, but was showing 'flash player no longer supported' in my browser the other day.

I didn't think the series was that bad, at least not initially, when they were introducing the Aes Sedai and the general 'desolation of a kingdom' theme. It did drag on though. And you're right about Magician. The other one I'd agree with would be the Thomas Covenant series, although that's probably too dark for a mainstream audience.

I thought the first one was really good, but yeah the others seemed to drag. But do you know what? I've still got the books and I read them when they first game out, so I'll give them another go. It's been about 30 years since I last had a crack at them - so maybe I'm a bit more patient now :)

Another series of good fantasy books are the "Eternal Champion" series by Michael Moorcock and the  Triology by Robin Hobb.
Re: Amazon's 'Wheel of Time' (series based on Jordan's novels)
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on September  3, 2021, 10:36:50 pm
Terrible, terrible books.

Just felt so contrived. I was a bit miffed as the first one wasn't too bad, so I bought the lot.

Just so poor. Can't hold a candle the Midkemia Magician series (Raymond E. Feist), Lord of the Rings (Tolkein), Belgariad (David Eddings), Malazan (Steven Ericson), Thomas Covenant Series (Stephen Donaldson), A Song of Ice and Fire  (George RR Martin), Spellsinger (Alan Dean Foster) - I know a couple of those had been made into films/series - but I'd love to see the others before the Wheel of TIme.

Meh Lord of the Rings, could never get into those books at all. My friends totally love Belgariad though, that's one I need to perhaps try.

Lorne Balfe is due to write the music for Wheel of Time, looking forward to hearing that. His sound track for His Dark Materials is stunning.
Re: Amazon's 'Wheel of Time' (series based on Jordan's novels)
I loved the story in The Wheel of Time series. Absolutely loved it. But I would say Robert Jordan did waffle on a lot in the middle of the series. talking about what people wore and what the surroundings were like for what seemed forever, when we already had an idea of what things were like in this world he had created. The first 4 or 5 books were great and the actual events that happened later on were fantastic. I would just say that his style of writing slowly changed and unfortunately not for the better. But again I would stress that the actual story, and the characters in it were wonderfully fleshed out and had great depth to them, both protagonists and antagonists. With mystery about who was good and bad all the way through.

Contrived Andy??? How? I don't see how this is contrived any more than many of the other writers you mentioned.

Tolkien was the founder for modern high fantasy, but his style was very much a product of his time. Compared to many more modern writers Tolkien is very difficult to read. The Silmarillion is one of the most difficultly boring fantasy books I have ever picked up. I was hugely engrossed in LotR at the time, but that was horrible to read, I found. I loved how David Eddings was great in creating fun characters but I would say more contrived than RJ. Raymond E Feist is probably the most balanced fantasy writer out there. He creates a narrative which doesn't involve way too much unnecessary description and balances it well with speech and development to keep things flowing at a great pace.

Robert Jordan made a wonderful world with connections to many real life myths and legends, but with his own spin on them. His style was not as vicious and gritty as George R R Martin's is in GoT, but probably more romanticised and more inclusive. This can be read by anyone of any age, whereas I would not read GoT to any kids.

Each writer will have their own flaws so to speak, but no more than any others. This is not the easiest set of novels to read, I would accede to, but If you do read them it is very rewarding by the end.

If they get it right, this could be 1 hell of a good series, especially if you find the books a little difficult to plough through.

P. S other decent fantasy writers would be Melanie Rawn, although she stopped writing. L E Modesitt Jr with his Order/Chaos war novels. Tad Williams did a great trilogy. Katherine Kerr wrote a great set of books with a real celtic feel to the world. Worth checking them out.

Sooooooo looking forward to seeing this. And Dune
