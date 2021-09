(Edit: can't seem to get the link to the trailer to work in flash tags for some reason, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Fus4Xb_TLg so have a pic of the main characters instead:Starts on Amazon Prime from the 19th November.For those who don't the books, it's a very, very lengthy fantasy epic spread across more than a dozen books which draws heavily on Arthurian myths. The author actually died before finishing the series.I was hugely into the series when it first started but felt it gradually lost its way and became increasingly 'padded' as Jordan struggled with telling stories from different viewpoints, something Martin managed a bit more successfully with his Game of Thrones. So I suppose the interesting part will be on how well this is adapted and what cuts are made to tighten the story up and make it easier to follow.