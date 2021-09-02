Terrible, terrible books.
Just felt so contrived. I was a bit miffed as the first one wasn't too bad, so I bought the lot.
Just so poor. Can't hold a candle the Midkemia Magician series (Raymond E. Feist), Lord of the Rings (Tolkein), Belgariad (David Eddings), Malazan (Steven Ericson), Thomas Covenant Series (Stephen Donaldson), A Song of Ice and Fire (George RR Martin), Spellsinger (Alan Dean Foster) - I know a couple of those had been made into films/series - but I'd love to see the others before the Wheel of TIme.