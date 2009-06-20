« previous next »
Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 494900 times)

Offline Giono

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6560 on: September 30, 2024, 08:45:07 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on September 30, 2024, 07:12:46 pm
Yeah it's not nonsense, bit of hyperbole maybe but not based on a myth

San Fran, Oakland, LA, Portland and Seattle are the poster children for laissez-faire policies on drug use and homelessness, and progressive DAs declining to prosecute shoplifters and petty street crimes

Really? I wonder how many of those folks are from out of state? Vancouver up the pacific coast has the same problems caused by nimbyist homelessness and by eastern folks gravitating there for the weather, jobs,  youthful culture and laidbackness. I can see people going to Seattle, Portland, and San Francisco for similar reasons.

I am curious. Is there homelessness, drugs, pan handlers in LA and San Diego? 
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Elmo!

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6561 on: September 30, 2024, 08:49:48 pm »
Homeless people tend to gravitate towards economically succesful cities. The same happens in the UK where a lot of homeless Scots as well as from elsewhere end up in London. Democratic states are generally wealthier, ergo more homeless people going there.
Online jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6562 on: September 30, 2024, 09:45:16 pm »
If you're not a regular court watcher, you'd be forgiven for having no idea who  or even what  the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York is. But chances are, you're familiar with at least one of his recent cases. That's because United States Attorney Damian Williams has brought two of the highest-profile criminal cases in the country  at the same time.

In a less than two-week span, Williams charged rapper and entertainment mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs with a racketeering conspiracy centered on his alleged sexual abuse and trafficking of multiple victims over nearly 15 years, and then, just days later, he indicted New York City Mayor Eric Adams, accusing him of an almost decade-long conspiracy centered on his alleged solicitation and acceptance of illegal campaign contributions and bribes in the form of free or heavily discounted luxury trips abroad, all in exchange for favors for the Turkish government. (Both defendants have pleaded not guilty in their respective cases. Adams is seeking to have the bribery charge against him dismissed.)

That Williams' office has managed to bring two cases of this magnitude so close in time probably won't surprise anyone who's traced his "compelling biography." His resume is one of legend: Born to Jamaican parents in Brooklyn before moving to Atlanta, Williams attended Harvard, Cambridge and Yale Law School. And then he began his ascent to the tippy-top of the legal elite: clerkships for now-Attorney General Merrick Garland, who was a federal appeals court judge at the time, and for then-Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens; a stint at Paul Weiss, one of the country's most prestigious  and liberal-leaning  law firms; and a coveted position as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York, which encompasses Manhattan and the Bronx, along with six suburban and even exurban upstate counties.

SDNY, as the office is known, is also occasionally referred to as the "Sovereign District" for its historic independence, as well as its size (Williams supervises around 220 lawyers), the quality of its lawyers, and the sophistication of its cases. But even in the nation's premier U.S. attorney's office, Williams distinguished himself, focusing on "white collar cases involving corruption in financial markets and politics" before becoming the chief of the securities unit. And he was still holding that civil-service role  as opposed to retreating to a cushy law firm partnership  when President Joe Biden nominated him to be U.S. attorney. Upon his confirmation, he became the first Black person in SDNY's then-234-year history to lead the office.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/maddow-blog-u-s-attorney-damian-williams-has-come-for-the-kings/ar-AA1ru2dR?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=4432d1c08d114beaaf5691375e488fb0&ei=58

Offline AndyInVA

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6563 on: September 30, 2024, 10:47:00 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on September 30, 2024, 09:45:16 pm
If you're not a regular court watcher, you'd be forgiven for having no idea who  or even what  the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York is. But chances are, you're familiar with at least one of his recent cases. That's because United States Attorney Damian Williams has brought two of the highest-profile criminal cases in the country  at the same time.

In a less than two-week span, Williams charged rapper and entertainment mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs with a racketeering conspiracy centered on his alleged sexual abuse and trafficking of multiple victims over nearly 15 years, and then, just days later, he indicted New York City Mayor Eric Adams, accusing him of an almost decade-long conspiracy centered on his alleged solicitation and acceptance of illegal campaign contributions and bribes in the form of free or heavily discounted luxury trips abroad, all in exchange for favors for the Turkish government. (Both defendants have pleaded not guilty in their respective cases. Adams is seeking to have the bribery charge against him dismissed.)

That Williams' office has managed to bring two cases of this magnitude so close in time probably won't surprise anyone who's traced his "compelling biography." His resume is one of legend: Born to Jamaican parents in Brooklyn before moving to Atlanta, Williams attended Harvard, Cambridge and Yale Law School. And then he began his ascent to the tippy-top of the legal elite: clerkships for now-Attorney General Merrick Garland, who was a federal appeals court judge at the time, and for then-Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens; a stint at Paul Weiss, one of the country's most prestigious  and liberal-leaning  law firms; and a coveted position as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York, which encompasses Manhattan and the Bronx, along with six suburban and even exurban upstate counties.

SDNY, as the office is known, is also occasionally referred to as the "Sovereign District" for its historic independence, as well as its size (Williams supervises around 220 lawyers), the quality of its lawyers, and the sophistication of its cases. But even in the nation's premier U.S. attorney's office, Williams distinguished himself, focusing on "white collar cases involving corruption in financial markets and politics" before becoming the chief of the securities unit. And he was still holding that civil-service role  as opposed to retreating to a cushy law firm partnership  when President Joe Biden nominated him to be U.S. attorney. Upon his confirmation, he became the first Black person in SDNY's then-234-year history to lead the office.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/maddow-blog-u-s-attorney-damian-williams-has-come-for-the-kings/ar-AA1ru2dR?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=4432d1c08d114beaaf5691375e488fb0&ei=58



Nice write up. Thanks.
Online jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6564 on: October 1, 2024, 02:21:08 am »
Not mine, mate.
Offline spartan2785

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6565 on: October 1, 2024, 04:15:50 am »
Quote from: Giono on September 30, 2024, 08:45:07 pm
Really? I wonder how many of those folks are from out of state? Vancouver up the pacific coast has the same problems caused by nimbyist homelessness and by eastern folks gravitating there for the weather, jobs,  youthful culture and laidbackness. I can see people going to Seattle, Portland, and San Francisco for similar reasons.

I am curious. Is there homelessness, drugs, pan handlers in LA and San Diego?

LA certainly, there's a big question about this with the upcoming Olympics in 4 years. 

Portland and Seattle have gotten pretty disgusting at times, and there is a real problem with district attorneys not prosecuting crimes.  There are also some reports of cities from more republican areas giving the homeless bus tickets to these west coast cities, telling the homeless that they will basically be able to do whatever they want.  Housing is ridiculous in all of these cities, incredibly expensive compared to the rest of the country.  Things are beginning to improve though, different approaches to policing, commitments to more affordable housing, but the cities have been extremely slow in confronting these problems.
Online jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6566 on: October 1, 2024, 05:26:30 am »
MISSOULA, Mont. ― Battling for his political survival, Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) spent much of Mondays Senate debate against Republican rival Tim Sheehy on offense, accusing the wealthy rancher of helping fuel the states housing crisis, posing a threat to reproductive rights and lying to voters about his plans for federal lands.

From the opening seconds of their face-off at the University of Montana, Tester treated his opponent like the real threat he poses to his campaign for a fourth term, as well as Democrats tough odds of retaining control of the Senate next year.

Criticizing Sheehys record on protecting federal lands, a huge issue in Montana, Tester warned, Watch out what people say in back rooms, folks.

What they say in back rooms, when they dont think the recorder is going or the camera is running, is usually what they think, Tester said. And Tim said we need to turn our lands over to either his rich buddies or county government. Thats not protecting public lands.

Tester knocked Sheehy repeatedly on land use, saying his opponent has made an incredible transformation on this issue. Tester cited HuffPosts reporting, which first revealed that Sheehy had called for federal lands to be turned over to states or counties; failed to disclose his post on the board of the Property and Environment Research Center, a Bozeman-based property rights and environmental research nonprofit with a history of advocating for privatizing federal lands; and appeared to doctor a recent TV ad to remove PERCs logo from the shirt he was wearing.

At campaign stop, Tester declines to endorse in presidential race
In defending himself, Sheehy falsely claimed that no one, including myself, in that organization has ever advocated for selling our public lands ― never have, never will.

In fact, in a 1999 policy paper titled How and Why to Privatize Federal Lands, PERCs then-director, Terry Anderson, and others laid out what they called a blueprint for auctioning off all public lands over 20 to 40 years. (PERC previously told HuffPost that that 1999 paper is not representative of PERCs current thinking.)

When asked about making housing more available to Montanans, Tester highlighted his legislation that would provide tax credits to new homeowners and then quickly pivoted to slamming hedge fund folks buying homes and kicking people out of the state, a veiled reference to Sheehy moving to Montana from Minnesota a decade ago. The senator has railed about the ultra-wealthy driving up costs in the state and spending millions to try to oust him from office.

But it was on the topic of abortion rights that Tester took his most direct aim at his GOP challenger, calling him out for opposing the state ballot initiative that would protect reproductive rights and criticizing his statements calling abortion terrible and murder.

Women should be able to make their own health care decisions, Tester said. It shouldnt be the federal government, a bureaucrat or a judge. Women should. Thats what Montanans like.

Sheehy said he supported exceptions for abortion, such as in cases of rape, incest or when the life of the mother is at risk, but he criticized Democrats for not supporting abortion restrictions.

At some point when theres another viable life included, that life also has the right to protection.  Commonsense life legislation is what I support, Sheehy said when asked if there should be a national standard on abortion.

Tester also attacked Sheehy over his comments last year calling for privatization of the U.S. health care system, warning that it would threaten Medicare, veterans care and the Indian Health Service.

Sheehy responded by calling health care a moral obligation but said that the private sector would be able to do it better, faster and cheaper. He decried a single-payer health care system, adding that we cant hand our health care to the government, thats a disaster.

The candidates discussion of the U.S.-Mexico border and the issue of immigration grew particularly heated. Sheehy accused Tester of helping create a migration crisis on the border, while Tester criticized Sheehy and other Republicans for blowing up a bipartisan Senate bill that would have toughened border enforcement because party bosses, including former President Donald Trump, came out against it.

It could have been passed, but Tim Sheehy was against it before it was even released to read, Tester said.

Tester backed Sheehy into a corner on his disparaging comments about Native Americans in Montana. A recording unearthed last month showed Sheehy peddling a racist trope about members of the Crow Tribe, in southeast Montana, and alcoholism.

Its on tape, once again, and you didnt think anybody was listening, Tester said. But believe people when they say stuff in a back room.

Sheehy acknowledged that the comments were insensitive and off-color, and said he takes accountability for that, but he stopped short of apologizing and accused Tester of trying to distract from the issues that affect Native communities.

Youre a big guy; just apologize, Tester said.

Will you apologize for opening the border? Sheehy fired back.

Tester is facing a barrage of multimillion-dollar GOP ads attacking him over his ties to national Democrats, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee. He has sought to distance himself from the Democratic Party as he trails Sheehy in polls of the hotly contested race. Trump beat Biden in Montana by 16 percentage points in the 2020 presidential election, a margin Republicans are hoping will flip Testers seat to their column and gain them control of the upper chamber along with it.

This has put Tester in a difficult position of trying to remind voters that he and Biden arent always on the same page despite his record of supporting Bidens major legislation in Congress.

Biden has not done a good job on the southern border, Tester said at one point, before adding, But Congress needs to do its job, too.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/sen-jon-tester-unloads-on-gop-opponent-tim-sheehy-in-montana-debate/ar-AA1rv4lg?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=ad0762a9eda14b4d8915d34b8b0f95f8&ei=26
Offline Giono

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6567 on: October 1, 2024, 11:11:57 am »
Quote from: spartan2785 on October  1, 2024, 04:15:50 am
LA certainly, there's a big question about this with the upcoming Olympics in 4 years. 

Portland and Seattle have gotten pretty disgusting at times, and there is a real problem with district attorneys not prosecuting crimes.  There are also some reports of cities from more republican areas giving the homeless bus tickets to these west coast cities, telling the homeless that they will basically be able to do whatever they want.  Housing is ridiculous in all of these cities, incredibly expensive compared to the rest of the country.  Things are beginning to improve though, different approaches to policing, commitments to more affordable housing, but the cities have been extremely slow in confronting these problems.

Thanks for this. They do sound like Vancouver.
Offline Ray K

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6568 on: October 1, 2024, 11:58:43 am »
Happy 100th Birthday, President James Earl Carter.  May you last for another 100 years, or at least, until you can vote for Vice President Harris in this election.
Online jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6569 on: October 1, 2024, 12:08:36 pm »
A great, great President.

Slandered by many, appreciated by few.
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6570 on: October 1, 2024, 06:15:09 pm »
Quote from: Giono on September 30, 2024, 08:45:07 pm
Really? I wonder how many of those folks are from out of state? Vancouver up the pacific coast has the same problems caused by nimbyist homelessness and by eastern folks gravitating there for the weather, jobs,  youthful culture and laidbackness. I can see people going to Seattle, Portland, and San Francisco for similar reasons.

I am curious. Is there homelessness, drugs, pan handlers in LA and San Diego?


Not just west coast cities.Boston has problems with the homeless,drug users.Yep there are not enough facilities for them but there are alot that are beyond help. We did some painting in South Boston and  drove past one of the drug spots,it's fuckin awful,8 a.m and these people are gone.open drug taking,needles on the street.Just wasted Dare i say Zombie like.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6571 on: October 1, 2024, 06:56:24 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on October  1, 2024, 06:15:09 pm


Not just west coast cities.Boston has problems with the homeless,drug users.Yep there are not enough facilities for them but there are alot that are beyond help. We did some painting in South Boston and  drove past one of the drug spots,it's fuckin awful,8 a.m and these people are gone.open drug taking,needles on the street.Just wasted Dare i say Zombie like.

America prioritises a safety net for billionaires, can't afford to help both.
Offline Giono

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6572 on: October 1, 2024, 09:47:21 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on October  1, 2024, 11:58:43 am
Happy 100th Birthday, President James Earl Carter.  May you last for another 100 years, or at least, until you can vote for Vice President Harris in this election.

He created FEMA and the Sec of Education. I guess that is why project 2025 wants to eliminate both.
Offline GreatEx

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6573 on: October 1, 2024, 10:50:27 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on October  1, 2024, 11:58:43 am
Happy 100th Birthday, President James Earl Carter.  May you last for another 100 years, or at least, until you can vote for Vice President Harris in this election.

Worth taking a moment to read about this and enjoy some good US political news. He's been in hospice care for over a year when it was assumed he only had days to live, and his family members say he's still happy and engaged, determined to make it to a Harris victory. I think we all share that wish!
Offline spartan2785

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6574 on: October 2, 2024, 05:29:43 am »
Quote from: Ray K on October  1, 2024, 11:58:43 am
Happy 100th Birthday, President James Earl Carter.  May you last for another 100 years, or at least, until you can vote for Vice President Harris in this election.

Probably the best PERSON to be president, a truly great man, who was put in an impossible situation.  We can only hope to have a president who has the decency that he had.  He had no shot at winning a second term, especially since the Reagan campaign cut a deal with Iran to not release the hostages until after the election.

I truly believe America and the world would be in a much better place if he had been able to win a second term instead of that c*nt Reagan.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6575 on: October 2, 2024, 08:19:06 am »
Quote from: spartan2785 on October  2, 2024, 05:29:43 am
Probably the best PERSON to be president, a truly great man, who was put in an impossible situation.  We can only hope to have a president who has the decency that he had.  He had no shot at winning a second term, especially since the Reagan campaign cut a deal with Iran to not release the hostages until after the election.

I truly believe America and the world would be in a much better place if he had been able to win a second term instead of that c*nt Reagan.

Ian Brady to Thatchers Myra Hindley.
Offline thejbs

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6576 on: October 2, 2024, 09:19:59 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on October  1, 2024, 06:56:24 pm
America prioritises a safety net for billionaires, can't afford to help both.

Exactly. Musk needs slapped for punching down at the homeless while taking subsidies and avoiding tax to enrich himself. Sooner that c*nt fucks off to Mars the better.
Offline GreatEx

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6577 on: October 2, 2024, 01:36:42 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on October  1, 2024, 10:50:27 pm
Worth taking a moment to read about this and enjoy some good US political news. He's been in hospice care for over a year when it was assumed he only had days to live, and his family members say he's still happy and engaged, determined to make it to a Harris victory. I think we all share that wish!

Uhh... just don't watch the video that came out today. He does not look very vivacious... :(
Online SamLad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6578 on: October 2, 2024, 01:40:24 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on October  2, 2024, 01:36:42 pm
Uhh... just don't watch the video that came out today. He does not look very vivacious... :(
physically he's unable to move but mentally he's doing ok apparently.

amazing to think he was diagnosed with brain cancer 9 years ago.
when I was a teenager my auntie got it and was dead within a few months, in awful agony.
Online jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6579 on: Today at 12:35:47 am »
Job #s expected for September was 150k, is 250k.

Unemployment rate down too 4%. Lowest in 50 yrs.

Strike over until December. New rate cut on horizon.

Economy booming.

Studge will be studying his stars again.
