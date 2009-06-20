« previous next »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 13, 2024, 11:18:35 am
Quote from: John C on September 10, 2024, 07:45:41 am
The world would be a better place without c*nts like Leonard Leo.
What a horrible twat.


Agree completely.

After catching a GoT episode repeat, I was pondering the other day which three rightwing shitbags I'd get Jaqen H'ghar to bump off.

I gave up after being unable to whittle down my list from about a dozen.

And I'd not even thought about Leo   :lmao
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 13, 2024, 05:58:36 pm
The Hysteria podcast has a series called "This f*cking guy" thst is very informative and funny about US politicians like Mitch McConnell, JD Vance etc.


Here is an episode about Mike Johnson, the current house speaker. What a weirdo.


https://youtu.be/uKJfI4NISTs?si=m61xQdPps7rlG4vu
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 14, 2024, 12:04:43 am
Between Leo, Leon, erm Elon (dyslexic?) and Thiel, I'd say Kamala saved us from, dare I say it?    S.P.E.C.T.R.E.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 15, 2024, 06:06:54 pm
The Supreme Court was hit by a flurry of damaging new leaks Sunday as a series of confidential memos written by the chief justice were revealed by The New York Times.
The courts Chief Justice John Roberts was clear to his fellow justices in February: He wanted the court to take up a case weighing Donald Trumps right to presidential immunityand he seemed inclined to protect the former president.
I think it likely that we will view the separation of powers analysis differently, Roberts wrote to his Supreme Court peers, according to a private memo obtained by the Times. He was referencing the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals decision to allow the case to move forward.
Roberts took an unusual level of involvement in this and other cases that ultimately benefited Trump, according to the Timeshis handling of the cases surprised even some other justices on the high court, across ideological lines. As president, Trump appointed three of the members of its current conservative supermajority.
Such was the case in March that debated whether Colorado, or any state, had the authority to remove an official from a federal ballot. Roberts persuaded the other justices to make their opinionthat states could not unilaterally drop a federal candidate from the ballotunsigned to authoritatively signal their unanimity, according to the Times.
The judges agreed, until the conservatives sought to include an additional proposition that mandated anyone seeking to enforce the Constitutions ban on insurrectionist candidates get congressional approval. Four justicesSonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Ketanji Brown Jackson, and Amy Coney Barrettthought that idea went too far, and wrote concurrences in disagreement. Roberts himself wrote the majority opinion.
Roberts also took charge of the courts ruling that declared the government went too far in charging those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.
He had initially assigned the case to Samuel Alito but abruptly took it over himself days after the Times revealed Alitos wife Martha-Ann hung an upside-down U.S. flagan emblem of the Stop the Steal movement, and propagated by some Jan. 6 riotersoutside his home, according to the Times. It was unclear whether the two episodes were linked; none of the justices answered the Times questions.

https://www.thedailybeast.com/john-roberts-secret-trump-memo-revealed-in-huge-scotus-leak
(behind paywall)
Yesterday at 12:18:31 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 13, 2024, 11:18:35 am

Agree completely.

After catching a GoT episode repeat, I was pondering the other day which three rightwing shitbags I'd get Jaqen H'ghar to bump off.

I gave up after being unable to whittle down my list from about a dozen.

And I'd not even thought about Leo   :lmao

I'd have Eric and Don jr made into a maccy d and served up to orange jesus.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 01:02:16 pm
The US Secret Service said on Monday it is investigating an Elon Musk tweet that questioned the absence of assassination attempts against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

In an email to The Independent, a Secret Service spokesperson said: The US Secret Service is aware of the social media post made by Elon Musk and as a matter of practice, we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence.

We can say, however, that the Secret Service investigates all threats related to our protectees.

They did not elaborate on whether they had contacted Musk  who framed his language as a joke in a follow-up tweet.

In the now-deleted tweet, Musk wrote on X: And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala," he followed with a raised eyebrow emoji.

The post came hours after a second apparent assassination attempt was made on Trump while he played golf at his Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida on Sunday.

A Secret Service agent intercepted the gunman by opening fire as he fled the scene.

Vice President Harris said she was deeply disturbed by the would-be attack on Trump on Sunday and said the government must act to ensure the incident did not lead to further violence.

In The White House statement, she said: I am thankful that former President Trump is safe.

However, The White House condoned Musk for his irresponsible rhetoric about the attack, said Reuters.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said on Monday: "Violence should only be condemned, never encouraged or joked about. This rhetoric is irresponsible.

X users reacted to Musks tweet and raised concerns over his languages potential to incite violence against the current president and Democratic presidential candidate.

Well, one lesson Ive learned is that just because I say something to a group and they laugh doesnt mean its going to be all that hilarious as a post on 𝕏, wrote Musk on Monday.

He followed two minutes later with an address to his followers: Turns out that jokes are WAY less funny if people dont know the context and the delivery is plain text.

Musk  who owns the social media platform formerly known as Twitter  boasts almost 200m followers and has been a frequent commentator of both presidential campaigns ahead of the November US election.

He has been a relentless critic of Harris and an open supporter of Donald Trump who endorsed Musk with the possibility of an appointment in government should he win the next election.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/us-secret-service-aware-of-musk-s-deleted-tweet-about-absence-of-assassination-attempts-on-biden-and-harris/ar-AA1qHMOZ?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=1624e0a5615947a298829d736a832ea5&ei=12



If a minor media influenza were to say that, they'd be charged.

Musk is a God.

No one is above the law.

If Trump were the incumbent he'd say Musk should be tried for treason.

USSS should recommend a grand jury.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 01:17:39 pm
Musk is a c*nt but he knows what he was doing there. He is a mental case.
