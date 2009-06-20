Man, the Affirmative Action stuff...I really wish it were as simple as ensuring that students are accepted to universities 'on merit.' I'm against ditching standardized testing, and I don't think AA worked perfectly by any means, but completely ditching it is a terrible idea.



By far the biggest factor contributing to a high school student's academic success is their home situation. How much money do their parents have? How much time do their parents have to devote to their kids? How much of a shit do their parents give about education? High levels of two of those things can give a kid from a poor area a shot, but if all you've got is the last one, it has to be insanely high. Until we can make it so that all of the kids who aren't lucky enough to be born into situations like that have a chance of actually acheiving that 'merit,' we need to do something to ensure that the ones with real potential to make it at top-level universities can get in. In the very least, extra weight placed on the socioeconomic status of the applicants' families and home areas.



No matter what, though, competition for college here is an absolute horror show. I work with immigrants, most of whom are lower-middle-class and all of whom are professionals. I've been working with one Chinese lady for a long time, who's more like middle-middle-class, and talking to her about her kids' education is a nightmare. She and her husband spend every single dime they make and 95% of their free time on the sole aim of getting their kids into top-20 schools. They send them to a fancy private school (on half scholarships) and make them play sports year round (several of which they hate). Every waking moment is competition with other kids and their parents.



One son got a 1530 on the SAT, and it was a complete catastrophe because "all of his classmates" got perfect scores and anything below a 1580 apparently locks him out of the Ivy League. For those of you who don't know, a 1530 is a freaking fantastic score that is rated in the '99+' percentile. She blames this disaster on the fact that they couldn't afford an SAT tutor for him while most of his friends' parents spent $10-15,000 on them. Now, he's doomed to go to some sort of total garbage school like -gasp- UCLA.



So how is a kid living in a poor neighborhood with a single parent who works three jobs supposed to compete for top schools when a kid with the sort of upbringing I just described can't? The obvious answer is, of course, to maybe not care quite so much about going to a big-name school. And that's definitely what almost every kid in America should do. But that doesn't change the fact that without some sort of controls, all of those top-level schools will be un-diverse to a seriously detrimental degree. Is it really a positive experience for a student to go through a university that's 50% white, 50% Asian, and 100% wealthy? That's the kind of school that gives us more Camerons, Sunaks, and Bushes. And a huge percentage of the kids that do have those 'lucky' upbringings are having to suffer serious mental health issues in exchange for their success. Any system we come up with has also got to do something to address the need to go to such insane lengths.



Bah, I think I'm getting incoherent...but one more anecdote: one of that woman's big regrets is that she didn't do the same thing as one of her friends from back home. When her family first moved to the States, she read that good SAT scores and grades will increase a student's chances of acceptance in the Ivy League much more if they come from a high school in a rural area. So she and her son moved to some tiny town in Wyoming, while her husband stayed in New York for work. For three apparently miserable years. But hey, he got accepted at two different Ivies, so totes worth it!