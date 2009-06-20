Affirmative action is way more complicated than what would be discussed here. I'll talk through some examples. The key race that is often significantly impacted is Asian.
Asians score higher on testing than every other race. This is partly due to the prevalence of Asian immigrants. America's lead in industries is due to immigration, and for people from places like China and India, a massive factor in being able to move to America is their skill (e.g. in math, engineering, and other STEM areas). 40% of STEM PHDs are foreign.
Obviously, their children will have a leg up in education and test scores. However, this also extends some to middle/lower class Asians. Asians have a high poverty rate in NYC, but for the specialized high school testing (which is a test), something like 30% of applicants are Asian but 50% of attendees are Asian.
Testing was a way to avoid discrimination, but because Asians are a selective immigrant group and they prioritize testing, they are now "overrepresented." However, they're just performing based on what the requirements are. When Thomas Jefferson High School in VA dropped the testing requirements to give more slots across high schools and more weight to lower-income families, Asian American % of new class enrollments dropped from 71% to 54%. On one hand, people will celebrate diversity. On the other hand, it came after dropping testing standards. Testing was established on a merit, race-blind basis, but now that Asians tend to dominate that space (due to factors mentioned above), it's dropped.
At the end of the day, Asians are at times not counted in terms of diversity. A Chinese, Korean, India, Bengali, and Iranian study group would be 100% Asian, but can we say it's not diverse?
The San Francisco School Board removed merit-based testing for one of their top high schools (Lowell, which was over 50% Asian), but then reinstated them after a year. One of the school board members (Alison Collins) was blatantly racist towards Asians (even accusing them of furthering white supremacy in doing well on testing).
Institutions of higher learning, when looking for diversity, have difficulty in balancing their criteria. In this environment, it's easy to see why even liberals don't necessarily want to touch affirmative action (A CA proposition got shot down). There's a very casual "Asians are overrepresented" view even from universities (University of Maryland once had a report that included a category of "Minorities Excluding Asians" for enrollment). Ultimately, this will screw over lower-middle class and poor Asians the most as test scores are about the only thing they can compete on. Wealthy Asians will still be fine.