The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 9, 2024, 07:22:43 pm
Quote from: stoa on August  9, 2024, 04:00:41 pm
Just stop feeding the troll. How he made it to 5000+ posts on here is baffling. And it's one of the reasons why people complain about RAWK getting worse and worse...
You know what though Stoa mate, Studge is actually inoffensive and a bit of a grin. We hear of these people saying RAWK is getting worse and to be honest they can fuck off :D we rarely say it to anyone but if anyone can find a perfect site please tell us all. If they can create a perfect site themselves I'll pay to be a poster on it :)
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 10, 2024, 04:54:12 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on August  9, 2024, 04:32:22 pm
. Adding 'IMO' does not wash when we are discussing something with a clearly defined meaning

Correct, and it also rings hollow when followed by stuff like...

Quote
At this point, you guys just cant see it so I honestly have nothing more to say. Youll see what I was saying when you see it

... that are clearly intended to protect a superior level of authority and insight. Such hubris is just begging to be cut down to size, but ultimately it's attention seeking behaviour so I'm just feeding the win with this post.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 12, 2024, 10:31:55 pm
About that incoming recession.

https://thehill.com/business/4822935-bank-of-america-ceo-says-research-team-does-not-have-any-recession-predicted-anymore/

Quote
The CEO of Bank of America, Brian Moynihan, said that the financial giant no longer believes a recession is on the horizon for the American economy, hinting that the Biden administration and Federal Reserve have achieved a soft landing after inflation troubles in recent years.
Moynihan told CBSs Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday that while the economy is slowing, consumer spending remains in line with prepandemic levels.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 12, 2024, 10:36:39 pm
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 13, 2024, 03:11:38 pm
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 13, 2024, 06:50:39 pm
We can probably stop the Studgotelli callouts now
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 13, 2024, 06:53:22 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on August 13, 2024, 06:50:39 pm
We can probably stop the Studgotelli callouts now


Why?

As has been pointed out, if you're going to come across all arrogant and haughty, you've bought yourself a bit of response...
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 13, 2024, 07:01:42 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on August 13, 2024, 06:50:39 pm
We can probably stop the Studgotelli callouts now
LOL nope.  :)

all he had (and still has) to do is say "OK agree to disagree" at some point and it'd be long forgotten by now.

he's a troll, deserves to get called on it mercilessly.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 13, 2024, 07:13:15 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on August 13, 2024, 06:53:22 pm
Why?

As has been pointed out, if you're going to come across all arrogant and haughty, you've bought yourself a bit of response...

He did buy himself a response, he got it in spades, now it's boring and repetitive

Now every time the market dips or spikes it has to be commented on as to how it relates to Studge's posts 

At some point it'll stop, right? Maybe it's got more legs than I thought
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 13, 2024, 07:36:29 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on August 13, 2024, 07:13:15 pm
He did buy himself a response, he got it in spades, now it's boring and repetitive

Now every time the market dips or spikes it has to be commented on as to how it relates to Studge's posts 

At some point it'll stop, right? Maybe it's got more legs than I thought

To be fair to Studge there were one or two others jumping in behind him with apparent glee when markets dropped.  Generally its used as some sort of justification of a Trump triumph in November.

Anyway, there may well be further periodic falls and spikes between now and the election, as per normal market vagaries.

Focus will quite rightly turn to the election itself, given its about 12 weeks away.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 13, 2024, 07:38:10 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on August 13, 2024, 07:13:15 pm
He did buy himself a response, he got it in spades, now it's boring and repetitive

Now every time the market dips or spikes it has to be commented on as to how it relates to Studge's posts 

At some point it'll stop, right? Maybe it's got more legs than I thought

It's fair to point out that you find it boring and repetitive.

There are a fair few of us who are not quite there yet.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 22, 2024, 07:30:19 pm
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c8rxvd2z6ldo,
 
 Nice work at the supreme court.Always thought MIT was a white and asian nerd stronghold even more so now.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 22, 2024, 08:08:22 pm
The horror at being able to attend MIT due to merit!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 22, 2024, 08:16:50 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on August 22, 2024, 08:08:22 pm
The horror at being able to attend MIT due to merit!

As someone who hires directly out of MIT, I can assure you that those that attended under affirmative action, still had the merit necessary GPA's to attend.  And excelled while there.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 22, 2024, 08:24:12 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on August 22, 2024, 08:08:22 pm
The horror at being able to attend MIT due to merit!
Ability is mixture of raw talent and education. If someone turns up with more ability than you might expect given their educational background, a reasonable person might determine that they might better excel at the university compared with an expensively-educated and yet (given all the advantages of their top-notch education) rather mediocre student, even if their test/examination results (so far) are not as good.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 22, 2024, 08:29:24 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on August 22, 2024, 08:08:22 pm
The horror at being able to attend MIT due to merit!

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 22, 2024, 09:14:58 pm
Affirmative action is way more complicated than what would be discussed here.  I'll talk through some examples.  The key race that is often significantly impacted is Asian.

Asians score higher on testing than every other race.  This is partly due to the prevalence of Asian immigrants.  America's lead in industries is due to immigration, and for people from places like China and India, a massive factor in being able to move to America is their skill (e.g. in math, engineering, and other STEM areas).  40% of STEM PHDs are foreign.

Obviously, their children will have a leg up in education and test scores.  However, this also extends some to middle/lower class Asians.  Asians have a high poverty rate in NYC, but for the specialized high school testing (which is a test), something like 30% of applicants are Asian but 50% of attendees are Asian.

Testing was a way to avoid discrimination, but because Asians are a selective immigrant group and they prioritize testing, they are now "overrepresented."  However, they're just performing based on what the requirements are.  When Thomas Jefferson High School in VA dropped the testing requirements to give more slots across high schools and more weight to lower-income families, Asian American % of new class enrollments dropped from 71% to 54%.  On one hand, people will celebrate diversity.  On the other hand, it came after dropping testing standards.  Testing was established on a merit, race-blind basis, but now that Asians tend to dominate that space (due to factors mentioned above), it's dropped.

At the end of the day, Asians are at times not counted in terms of diversity.  A Chinese, Korean, India, Bengali, and Iranian study group would be 100% Asian, but can we say it's not diverse?

The San Francisco School Board removed merit-based testing for one of their top high schools (Lowell, which was over 50% Asian), but then reinstated them after a year.  One of the school board members (Alison Collins) was blatantly racist towards Asians (even accusing them of furthering white supremacy in doing well on testing).

Institutions of higher learning, when looking for diversity, have difficulty in balancing their criteria.  In this environment, it's easy to see why even liberals don't necessarily want to touch affirmative action (A CA proposition got shot down).  There's a very casual "Asians are overrepresented" view even from universities (University of Maryland once had a report that included a category of "Minorities Excluding Asians" for enrollment).  Ultimately, this will screw over lower-middle class and poor Asians the most as test scores are about the only thing they can compete on.  Wealthy Asians will still be fine.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 22, 2024, 09:32:24 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on August 22, 2024, 09:14:58 pm
Affirmative action is way more complicated than what would be discussed here.  I'll talk through some examples.  The key race that is often significantly impacted is Asian.

Asians score higher on testing than every other race.  This is partly due to the prevalence of Asian immigrants.  America's lead in industries is due to immigration, and for people from places like China and India, a massive factor in being able to move to America is their skill (e.g. in math, engineering, and other STEM areas).  40% of STEM PHDs are foreign.

Obviously, their children will have a leg up in education and test scores.  However, this also extends some to middle/lower class Asians.  Asians have a high poverty rate in NYC, but for the specialized high school testing (which is a test), something like 30% of applicants are Asian but 50% of attendees are Asian.

Testing was a way to avoid discrimination, but because Asians are a selective immigrant group and they prioritize testing, they are now "overrepresented."  However, they're just performing based on what the requirements are.  When Thomas Jefferson High School in VA dropped the testing requirements to give more slots across high schools and more weight to lower-income families, Asian American % of new class enrollments dropped from 71% to 54%.  On one hand, people will celebrate diversity.  On the other hand, it came after dropping testing standards.  Testing was established on a merit, race-blind basis, but now that Asians tend to dominate that space (due to factors mentioned above), it's dropped.

At the end of the day, Asians are at times not counted in terms of diversity.  A Chinese, Korean, India, Bengali, and Iranian study group would be 100% Asian, but can we say it's not diverse?

The San Francisco School Board removed merit-based testing for one of their top high schools (Lowell, which was over 50% Asian), but then reinstated them after a year.  One of the school board members (Alison Collins) was blatantly racist towards Asians (even accusing them of furthering white supremacy in doing well on testing).

Institutions of higher learning, when looking for diversity, have difficulty in balancing their criteria.  In this environment, it's easy to see why even liberals don't necessarily want to touch affirmative action (A CA proposition got shot down).  There's a very casual "Asians are overrepresented" view even from universities (University of Maryland once had a report that included a category of "Minorities Excluding Asians" for enrollment).  Ultimately, this will screw over lower-middle class and poor Asians the most as test scores are about the only thing they can compete on.  Wealthy Asians will still be fine.

Yep.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 26, 2024, 08:19:00 pm
In the Land of the Least Freeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee


Quote
Texas officers raid house of 87-year-old woman who complained about poor ballot access

An 87-year-old Texas woman who complained about local seniors not being sent mail-in ballots had her house raided by officers for the state's election integrity unit.

The New York Times reported that Lidia Martinez, a retired educator who lives in San Antonio, was shocked last week when officers came to her house at 6 a.m. and informed her that they were searching her residence because she had filed a complaint about residents in her area getting their mail-in ballots.

Martinez says she's spent decades volunteering with the League of United Latin American Citizens to help seniors in the Latino community register themselves to vote.

"I go to a lot of senior events; I explain to them what they have to do, she told the Times. Ive been involved in politics all of my life.

The officers at her house asked to see the voter registration cards that she had collected. After informing them that she didn't have them at her house, they proceeded to search the property and left with her laptop, her phone and some documents.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton defended the raid as part of an election integrity investigation.

However, leaders with LULAC are demanding answers to what they say is a baseless raid on Martinez and other members of their organization.

In fact, notes the Times, LULAC is asking the United States Department of Justice to intervene and conduct a civil rights probe into the Texas government's actions.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 26, 2024, 08:24:51 pm
Isn't that the same AG who is supposed to be in jail?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 26, 2024, 08:26:17 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on August 26, 2024, 08:24:51 pm
Isn't that the same AG who is supposed to be in jail?


Aye, just another Repugnant wannabee dictator.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 28, 2024, 12:24:20 pm
Sounds very similar to that story where the local sheriff raided the home of an elderly woman who ran a mom & pop local newspaper and dared to write a negative story about that sheriff. I believe she died from a heart attack soon after.

Here is :

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/aug/13/marion-county-record-co-owner-joan-meyer-dies-kansas-police-raid

Bullying the press.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 29, 2024, 09:21:58 am
No motive found for Trump assassin.

Hmm....

Spotty faced male rural American youth.

Never had a date.

Deffo never got laid.  Prospects slim.

Success possibilities? Fame?  At what?

Infamy.  Now that's an easily achievable forever concept.

Survive the act and become a celeb.

Die, and thousands of spotty faced........
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 29, 2024, 10:38:24 am
And in the meantime, Trump shouts into the void: "Remember when I got shot? Show me sympathy! Vote for me! PLEASE!!"
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 11:05:00 pm
Man, the Affirmative Action stuff...I really wish it were as simple as ensuring that students are accepted to universities 'on merit.' I'm against ditching standardized testing, and I don't think AA worked perfectly by any means, but completely ditching it is a terrible idea.

By far the biggest factor contributing to a high school student's academic success is their home situation. How much money do their parents have? How much time do their parents have to devote to their kids? How much of a shit do their parents give about education? High levels of two of those things can give a kid from a poor area a shot, but if all you've got is the last one, it has to be insanely high. Until we can make it so that all of the kids who aren't lucky enough to be born into situations like that have a chance of actually acheiving that 'merit,' we need to do something to ensure that the ones with real potential to make it at top-level universities can get in. In the very least, extra weight placed on the socioeconomic status of the applicants' families and home areas.

No matter what, though, competition for college here is an absolute horror show. I work with immigrants, most of whom are lower-middle-class and all of whom are professionals. I've been working with one Chinese lady for a long time, who's more like middle-middle-class, and talking to her about her kids' education is a nightmare. She and her husband spend every single dime they make and 95% of their free time on the sole aim of getting their kids into top-20 schools. They send them to a fancy private school (on half scholarships) and make them play sports year round (several of which they hate). Every waking moment is competition with other kids and their parents.

One son got a 1530 on the SAT, and it was a complete catastrophe because "all of his classmates" got perfect scores and anything below a 1580 apparently locks him out of the Ivy League. For those of you who don't know, a 1530 is a freaking fantastic score that is rated in the '99+' percentile. She blames this disaster on the fact that they couldn't afford an SAT tutor for him while most of his friends' parents spent $10-15,000 on them. Now, he's doomed to go to some sort of total garbage school like -gasp- UCLA.

So how is a kid living in a poor neighborhood with a single parent who works three jobs supposed to compete for top schools when a kid with the sort of upbringing I just described can't? The obvious answer is, of course, to maybe not care quite so much about going to a big-name school. And that's definitely what almost every kid in America should do. But that doesn't change the fact that without some sort of controls, all of those top-level schools will be un-diverse to a seriously detrimental degree. Is it really a positive experience for a student to go through a university that's 50% white, 50% Asian, and 100% wealthy? That's the kind of school that gives us more Camerons, Sunaks, and Bushes. And a huge percentage of the kids that do have those 'lucky' upbringings are having to suffer serious mental health issues in exchange for their success. Any system we come up with has also got to do something to address the need to go to such insane lengths.

Bah, I think I'm getting incoherent...but one more anecdote: one of that woman's big regrets is that she didn't do the same thing as one of her friends from back home. When her family first moved to the States, she read that good SAT scores and grades will increase a student's chances of acceptance in the Ivy League much more if they come from a high school in a rural area. So she and her son moved to some tiny town in Wyoming, while her husband stayed in New York for work. For three apparently miserable years. But hey, he got accepted at two different Ivies, so totes worth it!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 11:58:02 pm
Any child born in New York State is entitled to free education at any community college or any NY college they can qualify for.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 03:40:22 pm
   
But also this country puts to much presssure and emphasis on getting a Uni education and and awful lot of em still turn thick as shit.

